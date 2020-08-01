VHSL relaxes restrictions on out-of-season practices

William Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace is looking forward to putting some footballs in the air.

“That changes everything for us,” Lovelace said. “If we can get four receivers out and throw some routes on air, that would be a big difference.”

Lovelace, who is beginning his third season at Fleming, is trying to get as much summer work in as possible.

While the VHSL postponed the 2020 fall sports seasons until March, it waived the usual summer “dead periods” prohibiting out-of-season practices.

Lovelace plans to take maximum advantage of the VHSL’s modified Phase III guidelines.

“I’m trying to practice every single day until school starts and until further notice,” he said. “We talked about how important it is for our guys to have some expectations, somewhere to be.”

Each public school system in Virginia has been required to submit an overall health plan to the Virginia Department of Health before on-campus workouts are allowed.

Lovelace said some of Fleming’s rivals have not yet begun their workouts.

Roanoke County schools have not yet begun any individual workouts.