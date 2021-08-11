VHSL: Schools to make mask policies for athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The VHSL has spoken.

When it comes to high school athletes wearing masks during practices and games on campus, each public school division in the state is free to make its own rules.

The VHSL released a statement Wednesday regarding Virginia law that requires school boards to “implement in-person instruction in a manner that adheres, to the maximum extent practicable to any applicable federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.”

After consulting with the Virginia Department of Education and its own legal counsel, the VHSL determined that the law applies only to “in-person instruction” and does not apply to extracurricular activities.

“Each local school board will adopt safety protocols for … athletes, coaches, and spectators,” according to the VHSL statement.