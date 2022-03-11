VHSL STATE BASKETBALL FINALS

CLASS 2 BOYS

RADFORD (20-4) vs. JOHN MARSHALL (21-4)

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Notes: Radford has won seven state titles including six under Cormany, who can tie former Martinsville coach Husky Hall for the VHSL record of seven by one coach. … Bobcats advanced with 49-47 semifinal win in double overtime over James River. … Radford losses are to Greenbrier East of West Virginia (58-57), Lord Botetourt (53-51), James River (69-34) and Northside (73-57). … John Marshall and Radford are among the oldest high schools in Virginia. … Justices have eight overall state titles with the first six coming from 1920-54. … Parker is a high-major recruit with offers from Kansas, LSU and N.C. State. … Stinson’s offer list includes Virginia Tech. … The Class 2 final was the only boys championship game actually played in 2020 with John Marshall defeating Gate City 75-57 in a game that was close for 2 ½ quarters. … Last year’s COVID-shortened season when Radford finished 15-1 with a semifinal loss to eventual champ Union was the first season the Bobcats failed to win at least 20 games since 2010.