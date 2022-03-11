VHSL STATE BASKETBALL FINALS

CLASS 2 BOYS
RADFORD (20-4) vs. JOHN MARSHALL (21-4)
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Saturday, 1 p.m.
RADFORD
Location: Radford
Nickname: Bobcats
Coach: Rick Cormany
Probable lineup: G Landen Clark (6-1, soph, 14.2 ppg), G Gavin Cormany (6-1 soph., 14.4), F Elijah Kelley (6-6, soph., 12.2), F Nate Wesley (6-0, sr., 7.5), C Joseph Mitchell (6-4, jr.).
JOHN MARSHALL
Location: Richmond
Nickname: Justices
Coach: Ty White
Probable lineup: F Dennis Parker (6-6, jr.), F Steve Stinson (6-5, jr.), G Damon Thompson (5-10, soph.), G Ashaun Moore (6-3, soph.), G Reggie Robertson (5-10, sr.).
Notes: Radford has won seven state titles including six under Cormany, who can tie former Martinsville coach Husky Hall for the VHSL record of seven by one coach. … Bobcats advanced with 49-47 semifinal win in double overtime over James River. … Radford losses are to Greenbrier East of West Virginia (58-57), Lord Botetourt (53-51), James River (69-34) and Northside (73-57). … John Marshall and Radford are among the oldest high schools in Virginia. … Justices have eight overall state titles with the first six coming from 1920-54. … Parker is a high-major recruit with offers from Kansas, LSU and N.C. State. … Stinson’s offer list includes Virginia Tech. … The Class 2 final was the only boys championship game actually played in 2020 with John Marshall defeating Gate City 75-57 in a game that was close for 2 ½ quarters. … Last year’s COVID-shortened season when Radford finished 15-1 with a semifinal loss to eventual champ Union was the first season the Bobcats failed to win at least 20 games since 2010.
CLASS 1 BOYS
AUBURN (21-8) vs. WASHINGTON & LEE (16-7)
Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
At Siegel Center, Richmond
AUBURN
Location: Riner
Nickname: Eagles
Coach: Terry Millirons
Probable lineup: F Samuel Duncan (6-2, jr., 9.1), F Michael Wilson (6-2, soph., 6.8), C Bryce Gill (6-5, soph., 7.1), G Ethan Millirons (6-0, sr., 21.6), G Nick Millirons (5-10, soph., 8.0).
WASHINGTON & LEE
Location: Montross
Nickname: Eagles
Coach: Nick Hall
Probable lineup: F Brandon Washington (6-2, sr., 17.5), F Kevin Ellis (6-4, jr.), G Vaughn Harris (6-2, jr., 14.5), G Jordan Saunders (5-11, jr., 7.9), G Chris Lee (5-8, sr., 9.4).
Notes: Washington & Lee advanced with a 59-57 state semifinal victory over a Lancaster team that had beaten W&L three previous times. … W&L showed serious fight, taking the lead for the first time with 2:42 left in the game. … Harris led W&L with 18 points while Saunders had 11. … Other W&L losses are to Class 5 Massaponax (twice), Class 6 Woodbridge and Essex. … W&L is in state final for first time since winning 1998 Group A title in Norfolk with 68-62 win over John Battle. … Auburn earned Class 1 co-championship in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled the tournament when the team was in the arena awaiting the start of the final. …. Ethan Millirons broke school career scoring and assist records. … Millirons has signed with Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.). … Auburn advanced with 63-39 semifinal win at home over Twin Springs. … Six of Auburn’s eight losses this year have come at neutral sites.