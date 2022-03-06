VHSL STATE BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 3 BOYS

NORTHSIDE (23-5) at CAVE SPRING (27-1)

Monday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Northside, Bill Pope; Cave Spring, Jacob Gruse.

Notes: Fourth meeting this year. ... Teams split regular-season series with Northside winning 71-68 at Cave Spring, and Knights winning 61-39 at Northside. ... Cave Spring won 63-60 at home in region final Feb. 26. ... Northside's other three losses were to William Fleming. ... Northside senior wing Ayrion Journiette was Blue Ridge District co-player of the year. ... Cave Spring junior wing Stark Jones was River Ridge District player of the year. ... Cave Spring 6-7 junior Dylan Saunders scored 28 points in Friday's 72-54 quarterfinal win at home over Fluvanna County. ... Cave Spring goes seven deep in its rotation, while Northside uses nine or 10 players including a pair of freshmen off the bench. ... Knights lineup has been bolstered by senior Owyn Dawyot, a transfer from Salem. ... Cave Spring was 2020 Class 3 co-champion, while Northside won 2019 state title 60-58 over Phoebus, completing 28-1 season. ... Vikings were Class 3 runner-up in 2017. Northside coach Bill Pope is nearing 600 career victories ... Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse took Dan River to 2009 Division 2 state final, losing 60-49 to Radford.

Next up: Winner plays defending champion Hopewell or Petersburg in state final at 8 p.m. Thursday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

CLASS 2 BOYS

JAMES RIVER (21-4) vs. RADFORD (19-4)

At Roanoke College, Cregger Center

Monday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: James River, Ethan Humphries; Radford, Rick Cormany.

Notes: Part IV between top two teams in Three Rivers District. ... Each won regular-season game on opponent's home court. ... Radford won 56-43 at James River, while Knights won 69-34 at Radford. ... Bobcats turned the tables with 41-40 win at Cregger Center in Region 2C final despite pregame injury to Landen Clark that prevented him from playing. ... James River advanced with 74-68 double-overtime road win over defending state champion Union on Friday while Radford cruised by Virginia High 67-49 at Cregger Center. ... James River starts three seniors including two ODAC recruits: 6-6 Patrick Clevenger (Roanoke) and 6-4 Jayson Easton (Lynchburg). ... Radford's top three scorers are sophomores: Clark, point guard Gavin Cormany and 6-6 forward Elijah Kelly. ... Knights coach Ethan Humphries played on a Division 2 championship team at James River in 2010. ... Rick Cormany has coached the Bobcats to six state championships, one short of the state record set by Martinsville's Husky Hall. ... Radford has seven championships overall with the first in 1949.

Next up: Winner plays John Marshall or Greensville County in state final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

CLASS 1 BOYS

TWIN SPRINGS (19-8) at AUBURN (20-8)

Monday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Twin Springs, Tyler Webb; Auburn, Terry Millirons.

Twin Springs comes to Riner all the way from Scott County near the Tennessee border, and the Titans made it by the skin of their teeth. ... Connor Lane's deep 3-pointer gave Cumberland District team a 52-51 win at home Friday in a quarterfinal against Fort Chiswell. ... Titans also edged Holston 69-67 in Region 1D semifinal. ... Five of Twin Springs’ losses were to teams from Tennessee. ... Titans also lost to district rivals Eastside (twice) and Rye Cove before defeating Eastside 35-29 in region final. ... Twin Springs' last state tournament berth was in 2011. ... The 6-foot-4 Lane (18 points per game) and Bradley Owens (17 ppg) are Titans' leaders. ... Auburn started season 2-5 but Eagles have won 15 of 17 including 65-30 quarterfinal victory over Eastside at home on Friday. ... Auburn's only loss at home this year was to Class 4 Blacksburg. ... Six-foot senior guard Ethan Millirons broke Auburn career scoring record last month. ... He has signed with NCAA Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.). ... Eagles were VHSL Class 1 co-champions in 2020 but were eliminated in region final last year by eventual state champ Parry McCluer.

Next up: Winner plays Lancaster or Washington & Lee in state final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

PULASKI COUNTY (24-3) at MILLBROOK (23-2)

Monday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Pulaski County, Scott Ratcliff; Millbrook, Erick Green Sr.

Notes: Pulaski County journeys to Winchester for a rematch of the 2020 quarterfinal game that Millbrook won 65-58. ... The Pioneers have just one home loss in the last four seasons and that was in December 2018. ... Millbrook advanced with 56-33 quarterfinal win over E.C. Glass. ... Pulaski defeated Glass 54-43 in Region 4D final. ... Millbrook is led by senior guard Avery O'Roke, who had 21 of her 26 points in the first half vs. Glass. ... O'Roke (22.2 ppg) has signed with Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. ... Green is the father of former Virginia Tech guard Erick Green, who led the NCAA in scoring in 2012-13. ... Pulaski has reached two of the last three Class 4 state finals, last year under Ratcliff and in 2019 under Bradley Sutphin, posting a 78-20 four-year record. ... Cougars have a 19-game win streak since dropping two games in holiday tournament in Greeneville, Tennessee, to teams from the Volunteer State. ... Pulaski split two games with Class 3 semifinalist Carroll County. ... Junior guard Keslyn Secrist was named Region 4D player of the year, while center Ally Fleenor was a first-team pick.

Next up: Winner plays Manor or King's Fork in state final at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

CARROLL COUNTY (23-1) at SPOTSWOOD (18-7)

Monday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Carroll County, Marc Motley; Spotswood, Chris Dodson.

Notes: Rematch of Feb. 5 game in the Adam Ward Classic at Glenvar High School that Carroll County won 56-31 as Cavaliers held Spotswood to eight points in the second half. ... Carroll will have to watch Spotswood's 6-foot Zoli Khalil, who scored a school-record 42 points in Friday's 66-58 quarterfinal win over Staunton River. ... Khalil scored all 21 of Spotswood's points in the fourth quarter, many coming on free throws. ... Spotswood has won a state semifinal each of the past three years. ... The Trailblazers lost to George Mason (now Meridian High) last March. They were co-champs with Lord Botetourt in 2020 and champions in 2019. ... Spotswood also won titles under Dodson in 2013, '14 and '16. ... Carroll County has 120-20 record in last six seasons with five state tournament berths, but Cavaliers are looking for first trip to state final. ... Carroll equaled school record in 106-61 quarterfinal win Friday over Fort Defiance as sophomore guard Alyssa Ervin scored 36 points. ... Forward Jaelyn Hagee and guard Kaylee Easter are three-year starters.

Next up: Winner plays defending champion Meridian or Lakeland in state final at 6 p.m. Thursday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

HONAKER (25-3) at PARRY McCLUER (26-1)

Monday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Honaker, Misty Davis Miller; Parry McCluer, Adam Gilbert.

Notes: Both teams have been frequent state tournament participants, last meeting in 2019 semifinal at Roanoke College when Parry McCluer won 48-31 on the way to a third successive state title. ... Honaker was Class 1 co-champion in 2020 before defeating Riverheads to win the 2021 championship on Tigers' home floor. ... Honaker has 20-game win streak after early losses to Ridgeview (twice) and Marion. ... Honaker's 57-40 victory over Grundy is Tigers' closest postseason game this year. ... Kylie Vance (5-10, sr.) and Alayna McNulty (5-11, fr.) are Honaker's top players. ... Parry McCluer has 21-game win streak since 49-43 overtime loss to Northside at home in Jaden Baker Classic. ... Parry McCluer is giving up 25.3 points per game, allowing a season high in 58-55 overtime win at home Friday over Grundy in quarterfinal. ... Sisters Anna Claytor and Katie Claytor are Fighting Blues' top threats, combining for 34 points against Grundy. ... Both coaches are former stars at their respective schools. ... Gilbert is the career scoring leader for PM's boys program.

Next up: Winner plays Buffalo Gap or Rappahannock County in state final at 11 a.m. Saturday in Richmond at VCU's Siegel Center.