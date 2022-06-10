VHSL state tournament scores, schedule

BASEBALL
CLASS 4
Friday's Semifinal
at Riverbend High School
Hanover 13, Jefferson Forest 3
CLASS 1
Friday's Semifinals
at Kiwanis Field
Rappahannock 11, Grayson County 8
Rappahannock County 4, Auburn 1
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3
Friday's Semifinal
at Spotsylvania High School
Lord Botetourt 3, Brentsville District 1
Saturday's Final
at Spotsylvania High School
Lord Botetourt vs. New Kent, 11 a.m.
CLASS 1
Friday's Semifinals
at Moyer Sports Complex
Auburn 3, Buffalo Gap 0
Riverheads 13, Fort Chiswell 2
Saturday's Final
at Moyer Sports Complex
Auburn vs. Riverheads, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4
Friday's Semifinal
at Chancellor High School
Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1
Saturday's Final
at Chancellor High School
Jefferson Forest vs. Western Albemarle, 10 a.m.
CLASS 3
Friday's Semifinal
at Courtland High School
Meridian 4, Cave Spring 1
CLASS 2
Friday's Semifinals
at Spartan Field in Salem
Glenvar 2, Nandua 1, 2 OT
Clarke County 3, Radford 2
Saturday's Final
at Spartan Field
Glenvar vs. Clarke County, 10 a.m.
CLASS 1
Friday's Semifinals
at Roanoke College
Galax 2, Rappahannock 1
Northampton 1, Auburn 0
Saturday's Final
at Roanoke College
Galax vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 3
Friday's Semifinals
at Chancellor High School
Lafayette 4, Lord Botetourt 1
Hidden Valley 1, Brentsville District 0
Saturday's Final
at Chancellor High School
Lafayette vs. Hidden Valley, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 2
Friday's Semifinals
at Spartan Field in Salem
Poquoson 2, Alleghany 1, 2 OT
Glenvar, 5 Luray 1
Saturday's Final
at Spartan Field
Glenvar vs. Poquoson, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday's Semifinals
at Roanoke College
Eastern Montgomery 2, West Point 0
Auburn 4, Riverheads 1
Saturday's Final
at Roanoke College
Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 2 SINGLES
Friday's Semifinal
at Va. Tech
Luke Gibson (Poquoson) def Baron Leitch (Alleghany) 7-5, 6-1
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
Thursday's Semifinal
at Va. Tech
Gibson-Kawecki (Poquoson) def. Mcilwaint-Bishop (Glenvar) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 4 SINGLES
Friday's Semifinal
in Newport News
Kirsten Woods (Blacksburg) def. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) 6-0, 6-0
Saturday's Final
in Newport News
Woods (Blacksburg) vs. Kennedy (Great Bridge), 9 a.m.
CLASS 2 SINGLES
Friday's Semifinals
at Va. Tech
Parker White (Marion) def. Erika Hutton (Central-Woodstock) 6-1, 6-0
Isabella Gustafson (Glenvar) def. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) 6-2, 6-1
Saturday's Final
at Va. Tech
White (Marion) vs. Gustafson (Glenvar), 9 a.m.
CLASS 1 SINGLES
Friday's Semifinal
at Va. Tech
Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. Madison Green (Middlesex) 6-1, 6-0
Saturday's Final
at Va. Tech
Minton (George Wythe) vs. Deckard (Lebanon), 9 a.m.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
Thursday's Semifinal
in Newport News
Woods-Freeborn (Blacksburg) def. Hughes-Decker (Atlee) 6-0, 6-1
Friday's Final
in Newport News
Kirsten Woods and Raya Freeborn (Blacksburg) def. Ambarish-Panidepu (Rock Ridge) 6-1, 6-3
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
Thursday's Semifinals
at Va. Tech
Hutton-Hutton (Central-Woodstock) def. White-Grubb (Marion) 7-5, 6-2
Gustafson-Flynn (Glenvar) def. Tharpe-Scruggs (Randolph-Henry) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
Friday's Final
at Va. Tech
Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) def. Hutton-Hutton (Central-Woodstock) 6-4, 6-1
CLASS 1 DOUBLES
Thursday's semifinals
at Va. Tech
Sturgill-Wyatt (Galax) def. Trible-Childs (Rappahannock) 6-2, 6-1
Friday's final
at Va. Tech
Carly Sturgill and Hope Wyatt (Galax) def. Maxwell-Degrassie (Buffalo Gap) 6-2, 6-2