 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VHSL state tournament scores, schedule

  • 0

BASEBALL

CLASS 4

Friday's Semifinal

at Riverbend High School

Hanover 13, Jefferson Forest 3

CLASS 1

Friday's Semifinals

at Kiwanis Field

Rappahannock 11, Grayson County 8

Rappahannock County 4, Auburn 1

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3

Friday's Semifinal

at Spotsylvania High School

Lord Botetourt 3, Brentsville District 1

Saturday's Final

People are also reading…

at Spotsylvania High School

Lord Botetourt vs. New Kent, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1

Friday's Semifinals

at Moyer Sports Complex 

Auburn 3, Buffalo Gap 0

Riverheads 13, Fort Chiswell 2

Saturday's Final

at Moyer Sports Complex

Auburn vs. Riverheads, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4

Friday's Semifinal

at Chancellor High School

Jefferson Forest 3, Great Bridge 1

Saturday's Final

at Chancellor High School

Jefferson Forest vs. Western Albemarle, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3

Friday's Semifinal

at Courtland High School

Meridian 4, Cave Spring 1

CLASS 2

Friday's Semifinals

at Spartan Field in Salem

Glenvar 2, Nandua 1, 2 OT

Clarke County 3, Radford 2

Saturday's Final

at Spartan Field

Glenvar vs. Clarke County, 10 a.m.

CLASS 1

Friday's Semifinals

at Roanoke College

Galax 2, Rappahannock 1

Northampton 1, Auburn 0

Saturday's Final

at Roanoke College

Galax vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3

Friday's Semifinals

at Chancellor High School

Lafayette 4, Lord Botetourt 1

Hidden Valley 1, Brentsville District 0

Saturday's Final

at Chancellor High School

Lafayette vs. Hidden Valley, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday's Semifinals

at Spartan Field in Salem

Poquoson 2, Alleghany 1, 2 OT

Glenvar, 5 Luray 1

Saturday's Final

at Spartan Field

Glenvar vs. Poquoson, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday's Semifinals

at Roanoke College

Eastern Montgomery 2, West Point 0

Auburn 4, Riverheads 1

Saturday's Final

at Roanoke College

Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 2 SINGLES

Friday's Semifinal

at Va. Tech

Luke Gibson (Poquoson) def Baron Leitch (Alleghany) 7-5, 6-1

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

Thursday's Semifinal

at Va. Tech

Gibson-Kawecki (Poquoson) def. Mcilwaint-Bishop (Glenvar) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 4 SINGLES

Friday's Semifinal

in Newport News

Kirsten Woods (Blacksburg) def. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) 6-0, 6-0

Saturday's Final

in Newport News

Woods (Blacksburg) vs. Kennedy (Great Bridge), 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 SINGLES

Friday's Semifinals

at Va. Tech

Parker White (Marion) def. Erika Hutton (Central-Woodstock) 6-1, 6-0

Isabella Gustafson (Glenvar) def. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) 6-2, 6-1

Saturday's Final

at Va. Tech

White (Marion) vs. Gustafson (Glenvar), 9 a.m.

CLASS 1 SINGLES

Friday's Semifinal

at Va. Tech

Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. Madison Green (Middlesex) 6-1, 6-0

Saturday's Final

at Va. Tech

Minton (George Wythe) vs. Deckard (Lebanon), 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

Thursday's Semifinal

in Newport News

Woods-Freeborn (Blacksburg) def. Hughes-Decker (Atlee) 6-0, 6-1

Friday's Final

in Newport News

Kirsten Woods and Raya Freeborn (Blacksburg) def. Ambarish-Panidepu (Rock Ridge) 6-1, 6-3

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

Thursday's Semifinals

at Va. Tech

Hutton-Hutton (Central-Woodstock) def. White-Grubb (Marion) 7-5, 6-2

Gustafson-Flynn (Glenvar) def. Tharpe-Scruggs (Randolph-Henry) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

Friday's Final

at Va. Tech

Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) def. Hutton-Hutton (Central-Woodstock) 6-4, 6-1

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

Thursday's semifinals

at Va. Tech

Sturgill-Wyatt (Galax) def. Trible-Childs (Rappahannock) 6-2, 6-1

Friday's final

at Va. Tech

Carly Sturgill and Hope Wyatt (Galax) def. Maxwell-Degrassie (Buffalo Gap) 6-2, 6-2

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert