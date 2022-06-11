VHSL state tournament scores

SOFTBALL
CLASS 3
Saturday's Final
at Spotsylvania High School
New Kent 3, Lord Botetourt 0
CLASS 1
Saturday's Final
at Moyer Sports Complex
Auburn 10, Riverheads 0
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 4
Saturday's Final
at Chancellor High School
Western Albemarle 2, Jefferson Forest 2, 4 OTs (Western Albemarle wins 4-3 on sudden death PKs)
CLASS 2
Saturday's Final
at Spartan Field
Clarke County 3, Glenvar 2
CLASS 1
Saturday's Final
at Roanoke College
Galax 2, Northampton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 3
Saturday's Final
at Chancellor High School
Lafayette 5, Hidden Valley 0
CLASS 2
Saturday's Final
at Spartan Field
Glenvar 2, Poquoson 1
CLASS 1
Saturday's Final
at Roanoke College
Eastern Montgomery 5, Auburn 0
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 4 SINGLES
Saturday's Final
in Newport News
Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) def. Kirsten Woods (Blacksburg) 1-6, 5-4, retired
CLASS 2 SINGLES
Saturday's Final
at Va. Tech
Parker White (Marion) def. Isabella Gustafson (Glenvar) 6-2, 6-1
CLASS 1 SINGLES
Saturday's Final
at Va. Tech
Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. Deckard (Lebanon) 6-1, 6-0