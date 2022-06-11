 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL state tournament scores

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3

Saturday's Final

at Spotsylvania High School

New Kent 3, Lord Botetourt 0

CLASS 1

Saturday's Final

at Moyer Sports Complex

Auburn 10, Riverheads 0

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 4

Saturday's Final

at Chancellor High School

Western Albemarle 2, Jefferson Forest 2, 4 OTs (Western Albemarle wins 4-3 on sudden death PKs)

CLASS 2

Saturday's Final

at Spartan Field

Clarke County 3, Glenvar 2

CLASS 1

Saturday's Final

at Roanoke College

Galax 2, Northampton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3

Saturday's Final

at Chancellor High School

Lafayette 5, Hidden Valley 0

CLASS 2

Saturday's Final

at Spartan Field

Glenvar 2, Poquoson 1

CLASS 1

Saturday's Final

at Roanoke College

Eastern Montgomery 5, Auburn 0

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 4 SINGLES

Saturday's Final

in Newport News

Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) def. Kirsten Woods (Blacksburg) 1-6, 5-4, retired

CLASS 2 SINGLES

Saturday's Final

at Va. Tech

Parker White (Marion) def. Isabella Gustafson (Glenvar) 6-2, 6-1

CLASS 1 SINGLES

Saturday's Final

at Va. Tech

Maggie Minton (George Wythe) def. Deckard (Lebanon) 6-1, 6-0

