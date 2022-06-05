VHSL State Track and Field Results

CLASS 6 BOYS

Team scores

1. South Lakes 67, 2. Battlefield 51⅚, 3. West Springfield 45½, 4. Western Branch 45, 5. Hayfield 32, 6. Oscar Smith 30½; 7. Fairfax 25, 8. Grassfield 23⅓; 9. South County 22, 10. Oakton 20⅓, 11. tie, Franklin County and Colonial Forge 20, 13. Forest Park 16½, 14. Westfield 16, 15. Manchester and Freedom-Woodbridge 15, 17. Wakefield 14, 18. Yorktown 13, 19. Thomas Dale 12, 20/ tie, Potomac, Patriot and Thomas. Edison 11, 23. tie, Falls Church, McLean and Freedom-South Riding 10, 26. tie, Langley, Chantilly and James River-Midlothian, 29. West Potomac 8, 30. tie, George Marshall, Woodbridge, Washington-Liberty and Gar-Field 7, 34. Lake Braddock 6, 35. tie, James Madison and John Champe 5, 37. Colgan 4, 38. tie, Mount Vernon and W.T. Woodson, 40. Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 2, 41. tie, Ocean Lakes and Herndon 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. West Springfield (LaJoye, Banks, Cochran, O’Donnell) 7:44.42, 2. South Lakes 7:51.89, 3. Oakton 7:58.79, 4. Woodbridge 8:02.25, 5. South County 8:02.74, 6. Yorktown 8:03.84, 7. Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 8:04.15, 8. W.T. Woodson 8:05.83.

High jump: 1. Jones (Oscar Smith) 6-7, 2. Hicks (Thomas Dale) 6-6, 3. Carmichael (Hayfield) 6-6, 4. Martino (John Champe) 6-2, 5. Bein (Washington-Liberty) 6-2, 6. tie, Thomas (Forest Park) and Johnson (Oscar Smith) 6-2, 8. Robinson-Wade (Freedom-Woodbridge) 6-2.

Triple jump: 1. Morris (Western Branch) 48-2¾, 2. DiBassinga (Battlefield) 47-4¼, 3. Hewton (Potomac) 46-9½, 4. Buie (Potomac Falls) 46-7¼, 5. Marks (Chantilly) 44-10¾, 6. Bryant (Thomas Edison) 44-3½, 7. Bennett (South Lakes) 43-10½, 8. Richardson-Keys (Manchester) 42-11¾.

Shot put: 1. Priester (Western Branch) 56-0, 2. Edwards (Grassfield) 55-6, 3. Gallant (Battlefield) 53-10, 4. Brown (Manchester) 51-10, 5. George (Freedom-South Riding) 50-3½, 6. Friedman (Washington-Liberty) 49-8 ½, 7. Gaskins (West Springfield) 48-11, 8. Semelfort (South Lakes) 48-10½.

Pole vault: 1. Dewolfe (Falls Church) 13-6, 2. Delgado (Wakefield) 13-0, 3. Boe (Grassfield) 12-6, 4. McCombs (Patriot) 12-6, 5. Davis (Grassfield) 12-6, 6. tie, Blumberg (West Springfield) and Peacock (Battlefield) 12-0, 8. Vu-Gia (Oakton), Rafter (Grassfield) and Beall (Battlefield) 12-0.

Long jump: 1. Harris (Colonial Forge) 23-5, 2. Carmichael (Hayfield) 23-3, 3. Bennett (South Lakes) 22-9 ½, 4. Morris (Western Branch) 22-4 1/.2, 5. Watson (South Lakes) 22-1 ¼, 6. Bellifield (Mount Vernon) 22-1 ½, 7. Ogo (Forest Park) 21-9 ½, 8. Hall (Ocean Lakes) 21-6.

Discus: 1. Gallant (Battlefield) 169-5, 2. Chirichi (Thomas Edison) 163-2, 3. Priester (Western Branch) 154-1, 4. Edwards (Grassfield) 153-11, 5. Baker (Freedom-South Riding) 152-4, 6. Thompson (Langley) 147-2, 7. George (Freedom-South Riding) 141-7, 8. Uzochukwu (Manchester) 136-2.

3,200: 1. Atchue (Franklin County) 9:14.95, 2. Parrish (James River-Midlothian) 9:19.10, 3. Huq (Oakton) 9:20.03, 4. Anderson (West Springfield) 9:24.16, 5. Garcia (South County) 9:24.81, 6. Hauser (Colgan) 9:28.69, 7. Kasperowski (South County) 9:29.12, 8. Zimmerman (Colgan) 9:29.47.

110 hurdles: 1. Watson (South Lakes) 14.22, 2. Cheatham (Forest Park) 14.64, 3. Gaines (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14.70, 4. Bowers (Oscar Smith) 14.76, 5. Broiles (Battlefield) 14.94, 6. Mooris (Western Branch) 15.23, 7. Mitchell (Oscar Smith) 15.79.

100: 1. Carmichael (Hayfield) 10.54, 2. Green (Fairfax) 10.75, 3. Birdseye (Yorktown) 10.89, 4. Bell (Westfield) 10.93, 5. Jones (Lake Braddock) 10.97, 6. Smith (Manchester) 11.00, 7. Agrinya (Woodbridge) 11.02.

1,600: 1. Atchue (Franklin County) 4:11.51, 2. Jemison (McLean) 4:15.93, 3. Anthony (South Lakes) 4:15.95, 4. Line (South Lakes) 4:17.94, 5. Sanders (George Marshall) 4:18.98. 6. McArdle (Yorktown) 4:19.00, 7. Dawson (W.T. Woodson) 4:20.67, 8. Parrish (James River-Midlothian) 4:21.58.

400 relay: 1. Colonial Forge (Jacinto Jones, Justin Jones, Kynard, Harris) 42.14, 2. West Potomac 42.42, 3. Patriot 42.62, 4. Westfield 42.72, 5. Thomas Dale 42.82, 6. West Springfield 42.82, 7. Freedom-Woodbridge 43.15, 8. South Lakes 43.26.

400: 1. Gallant (Battlefield) 47.26, 2. Green (Fairfax) 47.48, 2. White (South County) 48.86, 4. James (Chantilly) 48.87, 5. Bennett (South Lakes) 49.38, 6. Robinson (Gar-Field) 49.43, 7. Pino (Langley) 49.50, 8. Rice (Battlefield) 49.54.

300 hurdles: 1. Smith (Western Branch) 38.58, 2. Watson (South Lakes) 38.58, 3. Mitchell (Oscar Smith) 39.20, 4. Richardson-Keys (Manchester) 39.23, 5. Cheatham (Forest Park) 39.38, 6. Gaines (Freedom-Woodbridge) 40.05, 7. Nguyen (Lake Braddock) 40.30, 8. Oliveira (Yorktown) 40.38.

800: 1. O’Donnell (West Springfield) 1:52.14, 2. Yemane (Oakton) 1:54.71, 3. Abdu (Wakefield) 1:54.88, 4. Banks (West Springfield) 1:56.14, 5. Line (South Lakes) 1:56.75, 6. Sanders (George Marshall) 1:56.94, 7. Jemison (McLean) 1:57.05, 8. Webb (Herndon) 1:57.35.

200: 1. Green (Fairfax) 21.42, 2. Carmichael (Hayfield) 21.45, 3. White (South County) 22.07, 4. Craft (South Lakes) 22.17, 5. Pino (Langley) 22.22, 6. Dozier (Oscar Smith) 22.30, 7. Bennett (South Lakes) 22.31, 8. Smith (Western Branch) 22.54.

1,600 relay: 1. Battlefield (Broiles, McNabb, Gallant, Rice) 3:17.99, 2. West Springfield 3:20.36, 3. Westfield 3:23.45, 4. James Madison 3:23.46, 5. Gar-Field 3:23.84, 6. Freedom-Woodbridge 3:23.86, 7. Oscar Smith 3:24.16, 8. South Lakes 3:25.09.

CLASS 6 GIRLS

Team scores

1. South County 80, 2. Oscar Smith 39, 3. Yorktown 37, 4. West Springfield 34, 5. tie, Thomas Dale and Alexandria City 30, 7. Western Branch 29½, 8. Battlefield 29, 9. Osbourn Park 26, 10. Freedom-Woodbridge 25, 11. McLean 22½, 12. Herndon 19½, 13. tie, Hayfield and James Robinson 19, 15. Ocean Lakes and Freedom-South Riding 18, 17. C.D. Hylton 16½, 18. Grassfield 16, 19. Thomas Edison 13, 20. tie, South Lakes and Floyd Kellam 12½, 22. tie, John Champe and Patriot 12, 24. Langley 11, 25. tie, Fairfax, James River-Midlothian and Westfield 10, 28. Landstown 9, 29. W.T. Woodson 8½, 30. Colonial Forge 7, 31. tie, Gainesville and Oakton 6, 33. Manchester 5, 34. Wakefield 3½, 35. tie, Falls Church and Colgan 3, 37. Cosby 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. West Springfield (Stein, Elakari, Miller, MacGrath) 9:16.16, 2. Yorktown 9:18.75, 3. Freedom-South Riding 9:31.61, 4, South Lakes 9:33.90, 5. South County 9:38.83, 6. Ocean Lakes 9:41.11, 7. McLean 9:41.32, 8. Battlefield 9:43.43.

Pole vault: 1. Gunter (Ocean Lakes) 10-9, 3. Rodriguez (Osbourn Park) 10-3, 3. Heupel (James Robinson) 10-3, 4. Bailey (Patriot) 10-3, 5. Grant (Patriott) 10-3, 6. tie, Speier (W.T. Woodson) and Crowe (Alexandria City) 9-9, 8. Thien (Grassfield) 9-9.

Triple jump: 1. McConico (Thomas Dale) 40-3, 2. Driscoll (Western Branch) 38-11, 3. Parham (Thomas Dale) 38-10½, 4. Dial (Thomas Edison) 38-5, 5. Jackson (South County) 38-5, 6. Kelly (Osbourn Park) 38-3½, 7. Klepetkova (Yorktown) 37-10, 8. Reveron (South Lakes) 38-11.

Discus: 1. Graham (Grassfield) 143-2, 2. Williams (Alexandria City) 139-5, 3. Woolfolk (C.D. Hylton) 135-3, 4. Driscoll (Western Branch) 134-4, 5. Murphy (Western Branch) 132-10, 6. Fuller (Landstown) 125-9, 7. Woodham (South County) 124-0, 8. Wager (Western Branch) 120-1.

High jump: 1. Klepetkova (Yorktown) 5-11, 2. Stuard (Westfield) 5-6, 3. Amoyaw (John Champe) 5-6, 4. Hicok (James Robinson) 5-4, 5. Claytor (C.D. Hylton) 5-2, 6. Murdaugh (Patriot) 5-2, 7. tie, Fraser (Alexandria City), Germain (C.D. Hylton), Driscoll (Western Branch), Shields (Wakefield), Reveron (South Lakes) and Ode de Marcellus (McLean) 5-0.

Long jump: 1. Gooden (Osbourn Park) 18-9¼, 2. Dial (18-4½, 3. Ver Beek (James River) 18-3½, 4. Driscoll (Western Branch) 17-9¾, 5. tie, Suero (Floyd Kellam) and McAfee (Thomas Dale) 17-9, 7. McConico (Thomas Dale) 17-4¾, 8. Walker (Westfield) 17-3¾.

Shot put: 1. Williams (Alexandria City) 45-10 ¾, 2. Glass (Freedom-South Riding) 41-3, 3. Woolfolk (C.D. Hylton) 37-11 ½, 4. Kazeem (Grassfield) 37-11 ¼, 5. Daniels-Jones (James River-Midlothian) 36-11 ½, 6. Sommers (West Springfield) 36-3, 7. tie, Swanson (Herndon) and Parham (Thomas Dale) 36-1.

3,200: 1. Bushee (Herndon) 10:26.36, 2. Rolly (McLean) 10:30.65, 3. Lewis (Oakton) 11:07.94, 4. Weber (Battlefield) 11:17.27, 5. Reed (Ocean Lakes) 11:19.61, 6. Heironimus (Falls Church) 11:21.61, 7. Durkee (McLean) 11:23.39, 8. Calway (Langley) 11:29.20.

100 hurdles: 1. Jacobs (Oscar Smith) 14.06, 2. Hatcher (Freedom-Woodbridge) 14.46, 3. Driscoll (Western Branch) 14.80, 4. Taiwo (Battlefield) 14.99, 5. Rice (Battlefield) 15.06, 6. Brown (Oscar Smith) 15.31, 7. Parham (Thomas Dale) 15.35, 8. Starks (Oscar Smith) 15.65.

100: 1. Sanchious (South County) 11.86, 2. Beaumont (Hayfield) 11.88, 3. Hamilton (Alexandria City) 12.05, 4. Jacobs (Oscar Smith) 12.15, 5. Mason (South County) 12.22, 6. Asterilla-Anderson (Freedom-Woodbridge) 12.28, 7. Barnes (Landstown) 12.32, 8. Eki Alma de Migue (Yorktown) 12.39.

1,600: 1. Rolly (McLean) 4:54.92, 2. Bushee (Herndon) 4:55.82, 3. Jones (W.T. Woodson) 4:59.15, 4. Waters (Langley) 5:03.47, 5. MacGrath (West Springfield) 5:04.82, 6. Coe (Wakefield) 5:05.37, 7. Keller (Freedom-South Riding) 5:06.09, 8. Hoffman (Floyd Kellam) 5:13.58.

400 relay: 1. Oscar Smith (Jacobs, Bailey, Starks, Price) 46.63, 2. South County 47.38, 3. Colonial Forge 48.10, 4. Battlefield 48.44, 5. Floyd Kellam 48.45, 6. Hayfield 48.86, 7. Colgan 48.89, 8. Thomas Dale 48.98.

400: 1. Higgins (South County) 55.54, 2. Curry (South County) 55.90, 3. Nasir (Gainesville) 56.83, 4. Rodgers (Fairfax) 57.10, 5. Mosley (Battlefield) 57.12, 6. Gooden (Osbourn Park) 57.67, 7. Asterilla-Anderson (Freedom-Woodbridge) 57.91, 8. Ricks (Colonial Forge) 57.97.

300 hurdles: 1. Brown (Oscar Smith) 44.25, 2. Hatcher (Freedom-Woodbridge) 45.40. 3. Coles (John Champe) 45.67, 4. Robinson (Manchester) 46.57, 5. Parham (Thomas Dale) 46.66, 6. Klepetkova (Yorktown) 46.67, 7. Kelly (Osbourn Park) 46.92, 8. Fizaoui (Westfield) 47.37.

800: 1. Corcoran (Yorktown) 2:14.22, 2. Elakari (West Springfield) 2:15.72, 3. Harsanyi (South Lakes) 16.93, 4. Waters (Langley) 2:18.16, 5. Clarke (South County) 2:18.39, 6. Miller (West Springfield) 2:18.49, 7. Turner (Freedom-South Riding) 2:21.46, 8. Heft (Ocean Lakes) 2:22.15.

200: Higgins (South County) 24.98, 2. Beaumont (Hayfield) 24.99, 3. Sanchious (South County) 25.13, 4. Rodgers (Fairfax) 25.16, 5. Barnes (Landstown) 25.20, 6. Hamilton (Alexandria City) 25.51, 7. Suero (Floyd Kellam) 25.54, 8. Taylor (Colgan) 25.57.

1,600 relay: 1. South County (Curry, Higgins, Salisbury, Clarke) 3:56.88, 2. James Robinson 3:58.49, 3. West Springfield 3:59.28, 4. Battlefield 3:59.29, 5. Freedom-Woodbridge 4:02.41, 6. Yorktown 4:03.02, 7. Floyd Kellam 4:03.28, 8. Cosby 4:03.77.

CLASS 5 BOYS

Team scores

1. L.C. Bird 67, 2. Glen Allen 63, 3. Nansemond River 48, 4. Patrick Henry 45, 5. Deep Run 31, 6. Maury 29, 7. Woodside 27, 8. William Fleming 26, 9. tie, Prince George and Riverbend 25, 11. Kecoughtan 11, 12. Highland Springs 19½, 13. tie, Mountain View and Douglas Freeman, 15. Hermitage 17, 16. tie, J.R. Tucker and Massaponax 15, 18. Riverside 13½, 19. North Stafford 13, 20. Tallwood 12½, 21. tie, Granby, Princess Anne and Stone Bridge 11, 24. Brooke Point 10½, 25. Mills Godwin 9, 26. Bayside 8½, 27. Norview 8, 28. Bethel 7, 29. Midlothian 6, 30. Albemarle 5½, 31. Potomac Falls 5, 32. Indian River, Clover Hill and Hickory 4, 35. Frank Cox 2, 36. Salem-Virginia Beach 1.

Results

3,200: 1. Deep Run (Koch, Barber, Bendura, Tull) 7:55.23, 2. Glen Allen 7:57.73, 3. Douglas Freeman 7:59.55, 4. L.C. Bird 8:02.01, 5. Massaponax 8:10.52, 6. Woodside 8:14.19, 7. Frank Cox 8:18.00, 8. Stone Bridge 8;20.71.

High jump: 1. Victoria (Prince George) 6-8, 2. Williams (Norview) 6-4, 3. Andros (Brooke Point) 6-2, 4. Anders (Prince George) 6-2, 5. Stephens (Bethel) 6-2, 6. tie, Iglesias (Riverside) and Dotting (Tallwood) 6-2, 8. tie, Roundtree (Brooke Point) and Hardnett (Bayside) 6-0.

Triple jump: 1. Hardy (Nansemond River) 47-9½, 2. Fraierson (L.C. Bird) 45-6½, 3. Logan (J.R. Tucker) 45-2, 4. Ernest (Potomac Falls) 44-5, 5. McNair (Hickory) 44-2 ½, 6. Stephens (Bethel) 44-1½, 7. Kimbrough (Patrick Henry) 44-1, 8. Jones (Highland Springs) 43-7½.

Shot put: 1. Anderson (Kecoughtan) 57-0, 2. Lee (Hermitage) 52-0, 3. Athey (Hermitage) 49-11, 4. McWilliams (Woodside) 49-4, 5. Aguilar (Riverside) 47-10 ½, 6. Savage (Hermitage) 47-8, 7. McElwain (Glen Allen) 47-5, 8. Coley (Tallwood) 45-10.

Pole vault: 1. Langhammer (Patrick Henry) 15-0, 2. Kirker (Glen Allen) 14-0, 3. tie, Drumheller (Albemarle) and Curry (Highland Springs) 13-0, 5. Brinson (Indian River) 12-6, 6. Earnhart (Riverbend) 12-6, 7. Harris (Granby) 11-0, 8. Tuckley (Mills Godwin) 11-0.

Long jump: 1. J.Jones (Highland Springs) 23-8½, 2. M.Jones (William Fleming) 23-½, 3. Hardy (Nansemond River) 22-10½, 4. Payne (J.R. Tucker) 22-2, 5. Hayes (Woodside) 21-11¾, 6. Serfass (Patrick Henry) 21-10¾, 7. Ragland (Deep Run) 21-4¼, 8. Winfield (L.C. Bird) 20-10¾.

Discus: 1. Sherrod (Mountain View) 153-10, 2. Anderson (Kecoughtan) 150-10, 3. Mensah (Mountain View) 147-0, 4. Aguilar (Riverside) 146-9, 5. Hartsoe (J.R. Tucker) 144-10, 6. McElwain (Glen Allen) 143-8, 7. Burgess (Prince George) 143-3, 8. Coley (Tallwood) 135-2.

3,200: 1. Fairbanks (Riverbend) 9:11.66, 2. Nance (Mills Godwin) 9:16.20, 3. Griesmer (Princess Anne) 9:31.01, 4. Rackley (Glen Allen) 9:34.70, 5. Brennan (Brooke Point) 9:36.91, 6. Lawson (Glen Allen) 9:38.46, 7. Hanafi (L.C. Bird) 9:39.54, 8. Fernandez (Salem-Virginia Beach) 9:42.75.

110 hurdles: 1. Hardy (Nansemond River) 14.01, 2. Wall-Davis (Nansemond River) 14.21, 3. Applegate (Riverbend) 14.93, 4. Hinman (Midlothian) 15.30, 5. Hayes (Woodside) 15.35, 6. Penn (Patrick Henry) 15.40, 7. Drew (Patrick Henry) 15.41, 8. Lanier (Midlothian) 15.73.

100: 1. Taylor (Patrick Henry) 10.56, 2. Jones (William Fleming) 10.77, 3. White (Maury) 10.80, 4. Victoria (Prince George) 10.94, 5. Davis (North Stafford) 11.03, 6. Barnes (Tallwood) 11.04.

1,600: 1. Alexander (Stone Bridge) 4:21.84, 2. Bishop (Douglas Freeman) 4:22.40, 3. Fagan (Glen Allen) 4:24.32, 4. Chopra (Princess Anne) 4:25.03, 5. Wilcox (Clover Hill) 4:27.61, 6. Yakulis (North Stafford) 4:27.74, 7. Harris (Granby) 4:28.59, 8. Rackley (Glen Allen) 4:29.11.

400 relay: 1. Maury (Rascoe, Lavontae Bond, Lebron Bond, White) 42.27, 2. L.C. Bird 42.46, 3. Nansemond River 42.50, 4. Patrick Henry 42.89, 5. Glen Allen 43.01, 6. Highland Springs 43.13, 7. Deep Run 43.17, 8. Riverside 43.44.

400: 1. Ward (L.C. Bird) 47.46, 2. Belle (Glen Allen) 49.17, 3. Rascoe (Maury) 49.52, 4. Ellen (Glen Allen) 49.76, 5. Salvadori (Bayside) 49.90, 6. Figart (Douglas Freeman) 50.22, 7. Muhammad (Maury) 50.26, 8. Davis (Woodside) 50.40.

300 hurdles: 1. Jones (William Fleming) 37.29, 2. Wall-Davis (Nansemond River) 38.67, 3. Applegate (Riverbend) 39.59, 4. Hayes (Woodside) 39.64, 5. Saunders (Kecoughtan) 40.07, 6. Jones (Granby) 40.38, 7. Fraierson (L.C. Bird) 40.61, 8. Conk (Riverside) 41.09.

800: 1. Lewis (L.C. Bird) 1:56.93, 2. Barber (Deep Run) 1:57.64, 3. Tull (Deep Run) 1:58.05, 4. Travis (Massaponax) 1:59.10, 5. Harris (Granby) 1:59.48, 6. Satterwhite (L.C. Bird) 1:59.76, 7. Hagerich (Glen Allen) 1:59.95, 8. Bishop (Douglas Freeman) 1:59.99.

200: 1. Taylor (Patrick Henry) 21.56, 2. Ward (L.C. Bird) 21.56, 3. Davis (North Stafford) 22.01, 4. Barnes (Tallwood) 22.03, 5. White (Maury) 22.21, 6. Victoria (Prince George) 22.41, 7. Bond (Mountain View) 22.86.

1,600 relay: 1. L.C. Bird (Lovett, Banks, Satterwhite, Lewis) 3:21.57, 2. Glen Allen 3:21.92, 3. Massaponax 3:25.02, 4. Woodside 3:25.79, 5. Bayside 3:26.98, 6. Deep Run 3:28.17, 7. Kecoughtan 3:28.23, 8. Maury 3:29.53.

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Team scores

1. Nansemond River 89, 2. Glen Allen 60, 3. Stone Bridge 56½, 4. Maury 47, 5. Prince George 43, 6. Deep Run 37, 7. L.C. Bird 34, 8. Indian River 30, 9. Norview 28, 10. Albemarle 27, 11. Highland Springs 22, 12. Tallwood 18, 13. North Stafford 17½, 14. Massaponax 16, 15, Hermitage 15, 16. tie, Independence and Princess Anne 13, 18. tie, Kecoughtan, Mills Godwin and Riverbend 10, 21. tie, Riverside and Green Run 9, 23. tie, Salem-Virginia Beach, Midlothian and Douglas Freeman 7, 26. tie, Woodgrove and Mountain View 6, 28. Potomac Falls 4, 29. tie, Bethel and Hickory 3, 31. J.R. Tucker 2, 32. tie, Frank Cox and First Colonial 1.

Results

3,200: 1. Deep Run (Walters, Fabiato, Howard, Dillman) 9:39.85, 2. Glen Allen 9:44.12, 3. Mountain View 9:49.08, 4. Massaponax 9:53.08, 5. Maury 9:53.09, 6. Midlothian 9:54.78, 7. Douglas Freeman 10:04.93, 8. Kecoughtan 10:08.85.

Pole vault: 1. E.Romano (Glen Allen) 12-6, 2. S.Romano (Glen Allen) 12-6. 3, Potts (Riverbend) 11-6, 4. Baham (Glen Allen) 11-6, 5. Gillenwater (Albemarle) 11-6, 6. Hall (Albemarle) 11-0, 7. Mollenauer (Douglas Freeman) 11-0, 8. Pietruszkiewicz (Glen Allen) 10-6.

Triple jump: 1. Shaw (Norview) 39-2, 2. Cook (L.C. Bird) 39-1, 3. Person (Nansemond River) 38-6, 4. Tyson (North Stafford) 38-1, 5. Colwell (Potomac Falls) 37-4¼ , 6. Jackson (Highland Springs) 37-1, 7. Watkins (Albemarle) 36-6¾, 8. Bey (Hermitage) 36-½.

Discus: 1. Harris (Deep Run) 126-3, 2. Baker (Maury) 119-9, 3. Disbrow (Glen Allen) 115-9, 4. Harmon (Hermitage) 115-3, 5. Potts (Riverbend) 115-2, 6. Wiley (Hermitage) 106-10, 7. Jones (Bethel) 106-3, 8. Perdue (First Colonial) 105-6.

High jump: 1. Shaw (Norview) 5-7, 2. Flynn (Nansemond River) 5-6, 3. Washington (Prince George) 5-6, 4. Jackson (Highland Springs) 5-4, 5 tie, Green (Stone Bridge) and King (Massaponax) 5-2, 7. Beddows (Independence) 5-2, 8. Robinson (Prince George) 5-2.

Long jump: 1. Cook (L.C. Bird) 18-6, 2. Callan (Stone Bridge) 17-9, 3. Person (Nansemond River) 17-8½, 4. Gray (Princess Anne) 17-8¼, 5. Mosley (Tallwood) 17-4 ¾, 6. tie, Smith (Massaponax) and Tyson (North Stafford) 17-2½, 8. Bey (Hermitage) 17-¾.

Shot put: 1. Harris (Deep Run) 40-9½, 2. Baker (Maury) 37-5, 3. Ibiezugbe (Riverside) 36-8¼, 4. Harmon (Hermitage) 36-5, 5. Pendleton (Albemarle) 35-9, 6. Hart (Prince George) 32-10¼, 7. Person (J.R. Tucker) 32-5 ½, 8. Jones (Bethel) 32-4½.

3,200: 1. Guinn (Maury) 10:32.48, 2. Velasquez (Glen Allen) 11:03.97, 3. Walters (Deep Run) 11:08.32, 4. Ripol (Glen Allen) 11:32.96, 5. Guyton (Albemarle) 11:36.04, 6. Floyd (Riverside) 11:36.10, 7. Coleman (Albemarle) 12:02.11, 8. Ostrowski (Frank Cox) 12:02.49.

110 hurdles: Ellis (Nansemond River) 14.37, 2. Robinson (Prince George) 14.43, 3. Jackson (Highland Springs) 14.90, 4. O’Neill (Stone Bridge) 15.01, 5. Fredrick (Salem-Virginia Beach) 15.37, 6. Shaw (Norview) 15.40, 7. Wynder-Hill (Norview) 15.75.

100: 1. Selby (Indian River) 11.71, 2. Mial (Stone Bridge) 12.19, 3. Green (Mills Godwin) 12.37, 4. Roberts (Green Run) 12.42, 5. Tyson (Stafford) 12.46, 6. Robinson (Prince George) 12.53, 7. Gray (Princess Anne) 12.74.

1,600: 1. Guinn (Maury) 5:01.86, 2. Gypson (Albemarle) 5:09.19, 3. Capritta (Woodgrove) 5:11.30, 4. Dobrinski (Glen Allen) 5:14.47, 5. Velasquez (Glen Allen) 5:17.64, 6. Edmondson (Douglas Freeman) 5:21.00, 7. Culpepper (Princess Anne) 5:22.06, 8. Sullivan (Stone Bridge) 5:24.94.

400 relay: 1. Indian River 47.41, 2. Nansemond River 47.83, 3. North Stafford 48.16, 4. Independence 48.45, 5. Maury 48.93, 6. Salem-Virginia Beach 49.04, 7. Mills Godwin 49.05, 8. L.C. Bird 49.12.

400: 1. Person (Nansemond River) 54.74, 2. Fletcher (Tallwood) 55.24, 3. Harrison (Nansemond River) 55.86, 4. Kelson (L.C. Bird) 56.67, 5. Washington (Prince George) 58.37, 6. Gray (Princess Anne) 58.46, 7. Lipkins (Prince George) 58.59, 8. Roberts (Green Run) 58.61.

300 hurdles: 1. Ellis (Nansemond River) 44.01, 2. Jefferson (Highland Springs) 44.02, 3. Taliaferro (Nansemond River) 45.13, 4. O’Neil (Stone Bridge) 46.09, 5. Thomas (Independence) 46.42, 6. Shaw (Norview) 46.60, 7. N.Smith (Independence) 47.46, 8. E.Smith (Massaponax) 47.57.

800: 1. Wallis (Stone Bridge) 2:15.04, 2. Humphries (Prince George) 2:18.51, 3. Sullivan (Stone Bridge) 2:19.02, 4. Norman (Kecoughtan) 2:19.43, 5. Bonser (Midlothian) 2:19.85, 6. Johnson (Hickory) 2:24.21, 7. Priddy (Massaponax) 2:24.32, 8. Ellis (Princess Anne) 2:26.21.

200: 1. Selby (Indian River) 23.92, 2. Person (Nansemond River) 24.78, 3. Fletcher (Tallwood) 24.79, 4. Mial (Stone Bridge) 25.30, 5. Kelson (L.C. Bird) 25.33, 6. Roberts (Green Run) 25.35, 7. Green (Mills Godwin) 25.49, 8. Harrison (Nansemond River) 25.52.

1,600: 1. Nansemond River (Taliaferro, Ellis, Lucas, Harrison) 3:55.71, 2. Prince George 4:05.19, 3. L.C. Bird 4:06.36, 4. Stone Bridge 4:08.25, 5. Kecoughtan 4:08.91, 6. Maury 4:10.77, 7. Massaponax 4:10.90, 8. Deep Run 4:11.11.

CLASS 4 BOYS

Team scores

1. Pulaski County 63, 2. Deep Creek 60, 3. Patrick Henry-Ashland 52, 4. Blacksburg 37, 5. Western Albemarle 33, 6. Hanover 32, 7. tie, Loudoun County and Salem 28, 9. Atlee 26, 10. Dominion 22, 11. Courtland 20 ½, 12. Grafton 18¾, 13. Loudoun Valley 18, 14. Jefferson Forest 17, 15. Amherst County 16, 16. Heritage-Leesburg 15, 17. tie, Manor, John Handley and Smithfield 14, 20. tie, E.C. Glass, James Wood, Warhill and Mechanicsville 13, 24. Millbrook 12, 25. tie, Louisa County and Jamestown 10, 27. Churchland 9½, 28. Dinwiddie 7, 29. Spotsylvania 6, 30. Broad Run ¾, 31. tie, Heritage-Newport News and Sherando 5, 33. Huguenot 4, 34. Rock Ridge 3½, 35. tie, Warwick and King’s Fork 2, 37. Fauquier 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry-Ashland (Davis, Taylor, Senfield, Mason) 7:52.64, 2. Loudoun Valley 7:53.98, 3. Blacksburg 7:55.75, 4. Atlee 8:08.18, 5. Loudoun County 8:09.05, 6. Grafton 8:09.79, 7. Western Albemarle 8:10.20, 8. Millbrook 8:11.83.

Triple jump: 1. Cornwall (Heritage-Leesburg) 46-7½, 2. Simmons (Manor) 46-3½, 3. Mitchell (Manor) 45-3½, 4. Spivey (Smithfield) 44-10¾, 5. Mantena (Dominion) 44-¼, 6. Hill-Lewis (Pulaski County) 43-11¾, 7. Lyman (Pulaski County) 43-9, 8. Harris (Hanover) 43-5½.

Shot put: 1. Turner (Pulaski County) 54-10, 2. Nolan (Deep Creek) 53-6½, 3. Daley (John Handley) 53-4, 4. Young (Loudoun County) 50-3, 5. Perkins (E.C. Glass) 49-7, 6. Hawk (Grafton) 48-1½, 7. Singleton (Hanover) 45-9½, 8. Hrcka (Courtland) 44-8.

High jump: 1. Gulley (Pulaski County) 6-5, 2. Mantena (Dominion) 6-3, 3. Harris (Hanover) 6-1, 4. Cornwall (Heritage-Leesburg) 6-1, 5. Diby (Rock Ridge) and Lewis (Courtland) 6-1, 7. tie, Battle (Churchland), Bowden (Grafton), Savage (Churchland) and Anand (Broad Run), 5-11.

Pole vault: 1. Van Kirk (Jamestown) 15-0, 2. Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 13-6, 3. tie, L.Benhase (Hanover) and T.Benhase (Hanover) 12-6, 5. Gathje (Atlee) 12-6, 6. Rittenhouse (Atlee) 12-0, 7. Durgin (Atlee) 12-0, 8. Damer (Fauquier) 12-0.

Discus: 1. Shinobu Hawk (Grafton) 173-8, 2. Kibble (Loudoun County) 153-8, 3. McMorris (Spotsylvania) 143-7, 4. Turner (Pulaski County) 138-5, 5. Dodson (Sherando) 136-10, 6. Perkins (E.C. Glass) 134-5, 7. Hrcka (Courtland) 133-2, 8. Carlson (Sherando) 132-10.

Long jump: 1. Mantena (Dominion) 22-9 ¾, 2. Whitaker (Courtland) 22-7, 3. Lyman (Pulaski County) 22-6¼, 4. Gulley (Pulaski County) 22-5½, 5. Harrell (Deep Creek) 21-11, 6. Smith (E.C. Glass) 21-7¾, 7. Porter (Pulaski County) 21-7, 8. Armonte Hil-Lewis (Pulaski County) 21-5½.

3,200: 1. Price (Smithfield) 9:35.45, 2. Mawn (Western Albemarle) 9:37.22, 3. Stickley (John Handley) 9:41.37, 4. Wells (Loudoun Valley) 9:42.58, 5. Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 9:47.78, 6. Crouch (Broad Run) 9:53.06, 7. Senfield (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 9:58.27, 8. Chavez (Atlee) 10:01.58.

110 hurdles: 1. Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 14.71, 2. Idore (Amherst County) 15.03, 3. Harris (Hanover) 15.13, 4. Zurbach (Broad Run) 15.20, 5. Jackson (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 15.30, 6. Ja’mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 15.49, 7. Price (Jefferson Forest) 15.55, 8. Branch (Dinwiddie) 15.60.

100: 1. Lewis (Salem) 10.62, 2. Gulley (Pulaski County) 10.79, 3. Williams (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 10.82, 4. Fair (Deep Creek) 10.82, 5. Basking (Smithfield) 10.90, 6. Shimozono (Blacksburg) 10.91, 7. Daley (John Handley) 10.97, 8. Persinger (Salem) 11.10.

1,600: 1. Rutherford (Blacksburg) 4:17.58, 2. Stansbury (Loudoun County) 4:18.39, 3. Coleman (Hanover) 4:18.41, 4. Davis (Warhill) 4:20.74, 5. Soto (Loudoun Valley) 4:21.92, 6. McDonald (James Wood) 4:22.92, 7. Mason (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 4:23.99, 8. Kinder (Pulaski County) 4:24.18.

400 relay: 1. Pulaski County (Porter, Gulley, Hill-Lewis, Lyman) 41.84, 2. Salem 41.90, 3. Courtland 42.33, 4. Deep Creek 42.61, 5. Blacksburg 42.75, 6. Atlee 42.84, 7. King’s Fork 42.89, 8. Patrick Henry-Ashland 43.01.

400: 1. Moody (Mechanicsville) 48.60, 2. Harrell (Deep Creek) 48.89, 3. Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 48.89, 4. Alston (Churchland) 49.14, 5. Dockery (Huguenot) 49.50, 6. Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 49.65, 7. Camobreco (Grafton) 49.78, 8. Stickley (John Handley) 50.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Green (Deep Creek) 38.51, 2. Idore (Amherst County) 38.60, 3. Branch (Dinwiddie) 39.47, 4. Jackson (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 39.82, 5. Link (James Wood) 39.84, 6. Nitzsche (Western Albemarle) 40.78, 7. Wallace (Warwick) 40.84, 8. Taylor (Salem) 41.67.

800: 1. Hayden (Millbrook) 1:53.79, 2. Kumer (Western Albemarle) 1:53.98, 3. Sterling (Blacksburg) 1:54.95, 4. Rimmel (Loudoun Valley) 1:55.46, 5. Davis (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 1:55.78, 6. Stansbury (Loudoun County) 1:55.79, 7. Emmert (Louisa County) 1:56.83, 8. Smith (Mechanicsville) 1:57.81.

200: 1. Fair (Deep Creek) 21.76, 2. Lewis (Salem) 21.88, 3. Williams (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 21.96, 4. Basking (Smithfield) 21.97, 5. Obrimah (Atlee) 22.06, 6. Shimozono (Blacksburg) 22.31, 7. Moody (Mechanicsville) 22.34, 8. Mosley (Heritage-Newport News) 22.64.

1,600 relay: 1. Deep Creek (Green, Harrell, Freeman, Fair) 3:21.37, 2. Warhill 3:22.60, 3. Jefferson Forest 3:22.72, 4. Blacksburg 3:25.14, 5. Heritage-Newport News 3:25.49, 6. Churchland 3:26.27, 7. Western Albemarle 3:26.46, 8. Millbrook 3:26.67.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Team scores

1. Heritage-Newport News 69, 2. Jefferson Forest 54, 3. Deep Creek 53, 4. Western Albemarle 48, 5. Atlee 43, 6. King’s Fork 36, 7. Tuscarora 34, 8. Fauquier 32, 9. Loudoun Valley 29, 10. Hanover 27½, 11. tie, Courtland, Sherando and Jamestown 20, 14. Great Bridge 19, 15. John Handley 17, 16. Amherst County 15½, 17. Kettle Run 14, 18. tie, Blacksburg and Millbrook 18, 20. James Wood 9, 21. Patrick Henry-Ashland 8, 22. tie, Lightridge and Warhill 7, 24. tie, Monacan, George Washington, Rock Ridge and Louisa County 6, 28. tie, Henrico and Broad Run 5, 30. tie, Churchland, Liberty-Bealeton and Halifax County 4, 33. tie, Salem and Dominion 3, 35, tie, Loudoun County and E.C. Glass 2, 38. tie, Huguenot, King George and Hampton 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Western Albemarle (Hodson, Stutzman, Adams, Stone) 9:19.47, 2. Loudoun Valley 9:35.39, 3. Hanover 9:43.29, 4. Jefferson Forest 9:45.49, 5. Tuscarora 9:50.19, 6. James Wood 9:55.54, 7. Blacksburg 9:55.63, 8. Patrick Henry-Ashland 10:10.16.

Discus: 1. Carlson (Sherando) 133-5, 2. Clark (Fauquier) 112-4, 3. Grove (James Wood) 112-4, 4. Sokol (Broad Run) 111-8, 5. Bayliff (Fauquier) 111-7, 6. Turner (Hanover) 105-11, 7. Baker (Courtland) 104-8, 8. Rucker (E.C. Glass) 103-9.

Pole vault: Schaner (Kettle Run) 12-4, 2. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-3, 3. Strobach (Western Albemarle) 11-3, 4. Fitzwater (Western Albemarle) 10-9, 5. Nickerson (Kettle Run) 10-3, 6. Duetsch (Blacksburg) 10-3, 7. Smith (Amherst County) 10-3, 8. Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-3.

Triple jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 39-3¾, 2. Cabell (Amherst County) 38-1½, 3. Carrigan (Tuscarora) 37-9, 4. Carter (Louisa County) 35-6, 5. Corbit (Sherando) 35-5, 6. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 35-1¼, 7. Ward (King’s Fork) 35-½, 8. Greenridge (Monacan) 34-10½.

Shot put: 1. Turner (Hanover) 37-7, 2. Baker (Courtland) 36-5, 3. Carlson (Sherando) 35-7½, 4. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 35-4, 5. Norfleet (Churchland) 33-11, 6. Summers (Dominion) 32-11½, 7. Robinson (Orange County) 32-8¼, 8. Gilbert (E.C. Glass) 31-7¼.

Long jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 18-11, 2. Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-7½, 3. Dean (George Washington) 18-¾, 4. Cabell (Amherst County) 17-11, 5. Joiner (Hanover) 17-4½, 6. Carrigan (Tuscarora) 17-4½, 7. Tolbert (Deep Creek) 17-4¼, 8. Carter (Louisa County) 17-1.

High jump: 1. Carrigan (Tuscarora) 5-6, 2. Foreman (Atlee) 5-4, Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 5-4, 4. Imoh (John Handley) 5-2, 5. McLaughlin (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 5-2, 6. Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-0, 7. Lewis (Courtland) 5-0, 8. tie, Kehlenbeck (Blacksburg) and Hubert (Hanover) 4-10.

3,200: 1. Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 10:17.46, 2. Bauer (Jamestown) 10:24.76, 3. Adams (Western Albemarle) 10:41.79, 4. Brooks (Jamestown) 10:48.88, 5. Workman (Tuscarora) 10:54.86, 6. Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 11:04.79, 7. Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 11:07.01, 8. Gibson (Lightridge) 11:19.53.

100 hurdles: 1. Tolbert (Deep Creek) 14.64, 2. Foreman (Atlee) 15.08, 3. Richardson (Deep Creek) 15.12, 4. Boston (King’s Fork) 15.17, 5. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 15.49, 6. Solomon (Heritage-Newport News) 15.58, 7. Imoh (John Handley) 15.61, 8. Rhodes (Warhill) 16.53.

100: 1. White (Heritage-Newport News) 11.98, 2. Powell (King’s Fork) 12.14, 3. Wilson (Great Bridge) 12.52, 4. Wooden (Heritage-Newport News) 12.52, 5. Arrington (Millbrook) 12.72, 6. Rempe (Atlee) 12.74, 7. Johnson (King’s Fork) 12.76, 8. Jones (Rock Ridge) 12.82.

1,600: 1. Scott (Fauquier) 4:51.63, 2. Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 4:53.33, 3. Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 4;58.84, 4. Bauer (Jamestown) 4:59.94, 5. Agustin (Hanover) 5:07.07, 6. Adams (Western Albemarle) 5:10.49, 7. Brooks (Jamestown) 5:12.49, 8. Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 5:14.00.

400 relay: 1. King’s Fork 46.93, 2. Deep Creek 49.29, 3. Courtland 49.74, 4. Rock Ridge 50.06, 5. Halifax County 50.27, 6. Salem 50.47, 7. John Handley 50.60, 8. Hampton 50.77.

400: 1. Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 56.05, 2. Wooden (Heritage-Newport News) 59.08, 3. Alexander-Colon (Deep Creek) 59.32, 4. Cook 1:00.54, 5. Turner (Liberty-Bealeton) 1:00.86, 6. Arrington (Millbrook) 1:00.94, 7. Tikalsky (Tuscarora) 1:01.15, 8. Ross (Huguenot) 1:01.31.

300 hurdles: 1. Tolbert (Deep Creek) 43.42, 3. Imoh (John Handley) 45.97, 3. Rhodes (Warhill) 46.13, 4. McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 46.46, 5. Lewis (Monacan) 46.55, 6. Richardson (Deep Creek) 46.84, 7. Littlejohn (Blacksburg) 47.13, 8. Solomon (Heritage-Newport News) 47.22.

800: 1. Scott (Fauquier) 2:12.27, 2. Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:13.58, 3. Gross (Lightridge) 2:15.81, 4. Stutzman (Western Albemarle) 2:17.64, 5. Hodson (Western Albemarle) 2:18.20, 6. Stone (Western Albemarle) 2:19.26, 7. Peterson (Loudoun Valley) 2:20.24, 8. Montgomery (Monacan) 2:20.61.

200: 1. Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 23.57, 2. Tolbert (Deep Creek) 24.99, 3. Wooden (Heritage-Newport News) 25.04, 4. Wilson (Great Bridge) 25.09, 5. Rempe (Atlee) 25.61, 6. Arrington (Millbrook) 25.80, 7. Smith (Courtland) 26.32, 8. Johnson (King’s Fork) 26.86.

1,600 relay: 1. Heritage-Newport News (Sabria Wooden, Solomon, Lee-Simmons, Sanaa Wooden) 3:58.23, 2. King’s Fork 4:05.39, 3. Western Albemarle 4:07.27, 4. Tuscarora 4:07.37, 5. Jefferson Forest 4:09.58, 6. Blacksburg 4:11.48, 7. Loudoun County 4:12.87, 8. King George 4:13.31.

CLASS 3 BOYS

Team scores

1. Abingdon 74, 2. tie, Heritage-Lynchburg and Maggie Walker 41, 4. Liberty Christian 39, 5. Lafayette 36, 6. Phoebus 31, 7. James Monroe 26, 8. Brookville 25, 9. Spotswood 23, 10. Caroline 22, 11. tie, Skyline and I.C. Norcom 20, 13. Lord Botetourt 18, 14. tie, Tabb and Christiansburg 17, 16. tie, Charlottesville and Monticello 16, 18. Lakeland 15, 19. tie, Brentsville and Culpeper County 13, 21. tie, Bassett and Northside 12, 23. Broadway 11, 24. tie, Hopewell, Cave Spring and Tunstall 10, 27. Fluvanna County 9, 28. tie, Lake Taylor, New Kent, Waynesboro and Manassas Park 8, 32. tie, Hidden Valley and Turner Ashby 6, 34. Staunton 4½, 35. tie, Goochland and Staunton River 4, 37. tie, William Monroe, Rockbridge County, Magna Vista and William Byrd 2, 41. Liberty-Bedford ½.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Abingdon (Pillion, Bundy, Thiessen, Phillips) 8:13.24, 2. Tabb 8:21.84, 3. Maggie Walker 8:24.63, 4. Charlottesville 8:29.04, 5. Spotswood 8:31.47, 6. Staunton River 8:33.64, 7. Caroline 8:36.54, 8. Skyline 8:47.56.

Shot put: 1. Taylor (Spotswood) 54-1½, 2. Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 51-3, 3. Royez (Lakeland) 49-10, 4. Taylor (Christiansburg) 48-6½, 5. Howard (Lord Botetourt) 48-3, 6. Conley (Christiansburg) 47-9¼, 7. Boyer (Lafayette) 47-4½, 8. DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 46-10.

High jump: 1. Griffiths (Cave Spring) 6-5, 2. Lloyd (Brookville) 6-3, 2. Brown (Tunstall) 6-3, 4. Burns (Heritage-Lynchburg) 6-1, 5. Lawhorne (Waynesboro) 6-1, 6. Smith (Northside) 6-1, 7. Diamond (Skyline) 6-1, 8. tie, Arrington (Liberty) and Cabell (Staunton) 5-11.

Triple jump: 1. Covil (I.C. Norcom) 50-½, 2. Daniel (Manassas Park) 45-11, 3. Pennix (Heritage-Leesburg) 45-9¼, 4. Walters (Lake Taylor) 45-¼, 5. Guye (Tabb) 44-6½, 6. Thompson (Culpeper County) 44-3¼, 7. Lawson (Magna Vista) 42-5¼, 8. Carter (Abingdon) 42-3½.

Long jump: 1. Covil (I.C. Norcom) 24-1¾, 2. Thompson (Culpeper County) 22-8¼, 3. Dudley (James Monroe) 22-6¾, 4. Whitted (Abingdon) 21-11½, 5. Cabell (Staunton) 21-11, 6. Walters (Lake Taylor) 21-6¾, 7. Lundgren (Maggie Walker) 21-6¼, Jones (Phoebus) 21-0.

Discus: 1. Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 163-2, 2. D.Taylor (Spotswood) 157-9, 3. T.Taylor (Christiansburg) 148-7, 4. Boyer (Lafayette) 140-3, 5. Rosenbaum (Goochland) 138-3, 6. DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 131-5, 7. Hoffman (William Monroe) 130-8, 8. Bernardini (Charlottesville) 130-8.

Pole vault: 1. Moore (Liberty Christian) 13-6, 2. Sawyer (Brentsville) 13-0, 3. Thrash (Lafayette) 12-0, 4. Hennessy (Brentsville) 12-0, 5. Uchida (Tabb) 12-0, 6. Casarrubius (Turner Ashby) 11-6, 7. tie, Kearns (Staunton River), Brown (Brookville) and Mleziva (Liberty Christian) 11-0.

3,200: 1. Mathes (Monticello) 9:19.54, 2. Thiessen (Abingdon) 9:24.94, 3. Bundy (Abingdon) 9:25.32, 4. Lamprecht (New Kent) 9:47.74, 5. Boltwood (Abingdon) 9:50.59, 6. Mecom (Christiansburg) 9:56.74, 7. Poisson (Abingdon) 9:56.96, 8. Childress (Abingdon) 9:59.90.

110 hurdles: 1. Cumbie (Hopewell) 15.41, 2. Smith (Skyline) 15.77, 3. Moore (Liberty Christian) 15.96, 4. Easley (Bassett) 16.14, 5. Pennix (Heritage-Lynchburg) 16.33, 6. Stewart (Lakeland) 16.72, 7. Nance (Willliam Byrd) 16.83, 8. Knick (Lord Botetourt) 17.80.

100: 1. Dudley (James Monroe) 10.76, 2. Brown (Abingdon) 10.76, 3. Crawford (Heritage-Lynchburg) 10.89, 4. Reid (Caroline) 10.95, 5. Moon (Liberty Christian) 10.98, 6. Carter (Waynesboro) 11.02, 7. Johnson (Heritage-Lynchburg) 11.14.

1,600: 1. Phillips (Abingdon) 4:20.72, 2. Hunt (Brookville) 4:20.81, 3. Mathes (Monticello) 4:25.008, 4. Bundy (Abingdon) 4:25.885, 5. Cook (Charlottesville) 4:28.20, 6. Thiessen (Abingdon) 4:29.28, 7. Roney (Rockbridge County) 4:29.60, 8. Smerlis (Tabb) 4:30.62.

400 relay: 1. Phoebus (Taylor, Bass, Bunch, Jones) 43.16, 2. Lafayette 43.17, 3. Liberty Christian 43.30, 4. Lord Botetourt 43.70, 5. Bassett 43.84, 6. Turner Ashby 43.88, 7. Caroline 43.88, 8. Heritage-Lynchburg 43.95.

400: 1. Jones (Phoebus) 49.30, 2. Crawford (Heritage-Newport News) 49.50, 3. Gonzalez Santia (Broadway) 50.24, 4. Chenoweth (Maggie Walker) 50.40, 5. Smith (Northside) 50.47, 6. Heffinger (New Kent) 50.81, 7. Wesolowski (Brookville) 50.83, 8. Girard (Fluvanna County) 50.85.

300 hurdles: 1. Moore (Liberty Christian) 40.92, 2. Knick (Lord Botetourt) 41.72, 3. Sealey (Hidden Valley) 41.85, 4. Hundley (Lafayette) 42.23, 5. Artis (Lakeland) 42.57, 6. Hairston (Tunstall) 42.84, 7. Stewart (Lakeland) 43.04, 8. Smith (Skyline) 43.05.

800: 1. Smith (Lafayette) 1:58.10, 2. Girard (Fluvanna County) 1:59.15, 3. Blanchard (Maggie Walker) 1:59.85, 4. Jones-Wilson (Caroline) 2:00.88, 5. Tennant (Charlottesville) 2:01.14, 6. Pillion (Abingdon) 2:01.28, 7. Cook (Charlottesville) 2:01.78, 8. Hunt (Brookville) 2:02.18.

200: 1. Dudley (James Monroe) 22.08, 2. Brown (Abingdon) 22.34, 3. Crawford (Heritage-Lynchburg) 22.44, 4. Smith (Northside) 22.54, 5. Reid (Caroline) 22.77, 6. Johnson (Heritage-Lynchburg) 22.84, 7. Moon (Liberty Christian) 23.40, 8. Carter (Waynesboro) 23.59.

1,600 relay: 1. Phoebus (Bass, Driver, Bunch, Jones) 3:25.50, 2. Skyline 3:27.04, 3. Brookville 3:27.55, 4. Broadway 3:28.91, 5. Carolinee 3:31.73, 6. Bassett 3:34.50, 7. Culpeper County 3:34.67, 8. Spotswood 3:35.55.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Team scores

1. Heritage 60, 2. Maggie Walker 48½, 3. Culpeper County 38, 4. Charlottesville 34, 5. tie. Tabb and Abingdon 33, 8. Lakeland 30, 9. William Byrd 29, 10. Cave Spring 27, 11. tie, Park View-South Hill and Liberty Christian 24, 13, York 20½, 14. tie, Turner Ashby and Christiansburg 20, 16. Meridian 18, 17. Fluvanna County 15, 18. tie, Phoebus and Staunton River 13, 20. Skyline 12, 21. tie, Spotswood, Warren County, Goochland, James Monroe and I.C. Norcom 10, 26. Broadway 8½, 27. Lafayette 8, 28. Fort Defiance 7, 29. Magna Vista 6, 30. Caroline 5, 31. Northside 4, 32. Liberty-Bedford 3½, 33. tie, New Kent and Hidden Valley 3, 35. Brentsville 2 ½, 36. tie, Rockbridge County, Southampton and Staunton 2.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Tabb (Fiest, Aulenbach, Lombardo, Pegher) 9:44.84, 2. Meridian 9:45.07, 3. Maggie Walker 9:45.51, 4. Fort Defiance 9:57.13, 5. Warren County 10:10.39, 6. New Kent 10:24.03, 7. Rockbridge County 10:27.72, 8. Turner Ashby 10:32.82.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Culpeper County) 107-4, 2. M.Rosser (William Byrd) 106-2, 3. Daniels (Culpeper County) 103-9, 4. Thornton (I.C. Norcom) 103-0, 5. Haislop (Skyline) 103-1, 6. J.Rosser (William Byrd) 102-5, 7. Ford (Culpeper County) 97-8, 8. Nunley (Abingdon) 95-2.

Triple jump: 1. Oakes (Heritage-Lynchburg) 39-6, 2. Moore (York) 37-5, 3. Doss (Spotswood) 37-2½, 4. Ferguson (Caroline) 36-3½, 5. Molette (Heritage-Lynchburg) 35-1, 6. Lynch (Charlottesville) 35-1, 7. Porter (Heritage-Lynchburg) 34-10, 8. Okoronkwo (Christiansburg) 34-0.

Pole vault: 1. Moles (Christiansburg) 11-0, 2. Moore (Liberty Christian) 11-0, 3. Baker (Maggie Walker) 10-6, 4. Unice (Maggie Walker) 10-6, 5. Allen (Liberty) and Luna (Maggie Walker) 9-6, 7. Will (Brentsville) 9-6, 8. tie, Verry (York) and Edwards (Brentsville) 9-0.

High jump: 1. Washington (Turner Ashby) 5-2, 2. J.Levine (Staunton River) 5-1, 3. tie, C.Levine (Staunton River), Hou (Maggie Walker) and Somers (Broadway) 5-1, 6. Driver (Broadway) 4-11, 7. Molette (Heritage-Lynchburg) 4-11, 8. tie, Hardie (Rustburg) and Good (Broadway) 4-9.

Long jump: 1. Oakes (Heritage-Lynchburg) 19-0, 2. King (Park View-South Hill) 17-7½, 3. Shifflett (Turner Ashby) 17-6, 4. Odum (Abingdon) 17-5, 5. Doss (Spotswood) 17-2, 6. Starkie (Magna Vista) 16-9¼, 7. Schwaner (Staunton) 16-6, 8. Connor (Phoebus) 16-5¾.

Shot put; 1. Breckley (Culpeper County) 41-0, 2. Blewett (William Byrd) 38-9, 3. Clements (Park View-South Hill) 35-6, 4. Mayes (I.C. Norcom) 35-4, 5. M.Rosser (William Byrd) 35-1, 6. Ford (Culpeper County) 34-10½, 7. Coldsnow (Tabb) 34-4, 8. Kayla Haislop (Skyline) 33-7.

3,200: 1. Garrison (Maggie Walker) 10:52.55, 2. Jessee (Abingdon) 11:14.14, 3. Tanner (Warren County) 11:23.53, 4. Aulenbach (Tabb) 11:33.67, 5. Luczak (Maggie Walker) 11:52.12, 6. Craun (Turner Ashby) 11:56.65, 7. Moore (Meridian) 11:59.56, 8. Phillips (Maggie Walker) 12:03.36.

100 hurdles: 1. Taylor (Goochland) 15.58, 2. Lynch (Charlottesville) 15.64, 3. Hart (Fluvanna County) 15.73, 4. Brantley (Charlottesville), 5. Molette (Heritage-Lynchburg) 16.40, 6. Starkie (Magna Vista) 16.53, 7. Spencer (Lafayette) 16.81, 8. Shipp (Lafayette) 16.90.

100: 1. Oakes (Heritage-Lynchburg) 12.45, 2. Coates (Rustburg) 12.48, 3. Foster (Rustburg) 12.49, 4. King (Park View-South Hill) 12.68, 5. Monroe (Lakeland) 12.97, 6. Porter (Heritage-Lynchburg) 13.02, 7. Beatty (William Byrd) 13.09.

1,600: 1. Palisca (Cave Spring) 4:59.31, 2. Garrison (Maggie Walker) 5:02.47, 3. Pegher (Tabb) 5:04.31, 4. Jessee (Abingdon) 5:14.97, 5. Bordner (Skyline) 5:16.72, 6. Pineda (Hidden Valley) 5:18.94, 7. Katzer (York) 5:22.41, 8. Lane (Fort Defiance) 5:22.69.

400 relay: 1. Rustburg (Foster, Coates, Pillow, Sherard) 49.42, 2. Lakeland 50.05, 3. Charlottesville 50.89, 4. Lafayette 50.90, 5. William Byrd 51.09, 6. Heritage-Lynchburg 51.09, 7. Cave Spring 51.16, 8. Phoebus 51.65.

400: 1. Wynn (James Monroe) 58.22, 2. Jenkins (Liberty Christian) 58.61, 3. Hollington (York) 59.17, 4. Jackson (Abingdon) 59.61, 5. Hamlar (Northside) 59.75, 6. Oakes (Heritage-Lynchburg) 59.81, 7. Demiel (Lakeland) 1:00.44, 8. Ruiz (Fort Defiance) 1:00.50.

300 hurdles: 1. Brantley (Charlottesville) 45.88, 2. Hart (Fluvanna County) 46.61, 3. Rountree (Lakeland) 47.31, 4. Hunter (Phoebus) 48.31, 5. Strachon (Phoebus) 48.76, 6. Molette (Heritage-Lynchburg) 49.85, 7. Aysia Batten (Phoebus) 49.48, 8. Rose O’Shea (Charlottesville) 49.58.

800; 1. Palisca (Cave Spring) 2:15.89, 2. Pegher (Tabb) 2:19.37, 3. Crum (Meridian) 2:20.00, 4. Hamlin (Christiansburg) 2:21.92, 5. Katzer (York) 2:23.43, 6. Bordner (Skyline) 2:23.63, 7. Lombardo (Tabb) 2:24.24, 8. Farley (Fluvanna County) 2:25.30.

200: 1. Foster (Rustburg) 25.12, 2. Coates (Rustburg) 25.59, 3. Oakes (Heritage-Lynchburg) 25.73, 4. King (Park View-South Hill) 25.84, 5. Navarrete Gue (Culpeper County) 26.29, 6. Odum (Abingdon) 26.48, 7. Greene (Southampton) 26.95.

1,600 relay: 1. Lakeland (Monroe, Rountree, Demiel, Goodman) 4:06.49, 2. Liberty Christian 4:09.71, 3. Abingdon 4:10.50, 4. Cave Spring 4:10.71, 5. Christiansburg 4:11.13, 6. Culpeper County 4:12.75, 7. Meridian 4:13.61, 8. Charlottesville 4:14.21.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Team scores

1. Radford 66, 2. Brunswick 62, 3. Glenvar 52, 4. Union 39, 5. Martinsville 38, 6. Bruton 37, 7. tie, East Rockingham and Floyd County 30, 9. James River 29, 10. Dan River 28, 11. Stuarts Draft 27, 12. Poquoson 18½, 13. Central-Wise 18, 14. Arcadia 16, 15. Luray 15, 16. Appomattox County 14½, 17. Page County 14, 18. tie, Greensville County and Mountain View 13, 20. Alleghany 11, 21. tie, Ridgeview and Nelson County 10, 23. Nandua 9, 24. tie, Virginia High and Tazewell 8, 26. Windsor 7, 27. Patrick County 6, 28. Central-Woodstock 5, 29. tie, Strasburg, Clarke County and King William 4, 32. tie, Bluestone, John Marshall and Madison County, 35. tie, Buckingham County, Nottoway and Prince Edward County 2, 38. tie, Marion and Richlands 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Floyd County (F.Beegle, Q.Beegle, Erchull, Baldwin) 8:34.89, 2. James River 8:36.53, 3. East Rockingham 8:38.84, 4. Radford 8:50.77, 5. King William 8:58.42, 6. Bruton 9:05.94, 7. Glenvar 9:08.94, 8. Luray 9:12.93.

High jump: 1. Jenkins (Union) 6-5, 2. Grayson (Radford) 6-4, 3. Bailey (James River) 6-2, 3. Martz (Page County) 6-2, 5. Cropper (Arcadia) 6-2, 6. Small (Bluestone) 6-0, 7. Wilhoit (Appomattox County) 5-10, 8. Pearson (Windsor) 5-10.

Triple jump: 1. Woodward (Radford) 44-9¾, 2. Hicks (Brunswick) 43-10¼, 3. Brewer (Floyd County) 43-½, 4. Grayson (Radford) 42-7½, 5. Edmonds (Brunswick) 42-3¾, 6. Mills (Tazewell) 41-10¼, 7. Hurd (Stuarts Draft) 41-10¾, 8. Thompson (Glenvar) 41-4¾.

Shot put: 1. Wylie (East Rockingham) 49-2 ¼, 2. Davis (Union) 47-3 ¼, 3.

Eastman (James River) 47-3¼, 4. Stephens (Greensville County) 47-1¼, 5. Dysart (Central-Woodstock) 46-2, 6. Hall (Madison County) 45-6½, 7. Martin (Radford) 44-4, 8. Butler (Windsor) 44-1½.

Long jump: 1. Grayson (Radford) 22-5½, 2. Hicks (Brunswick) 21-4¾, 3. Woodward (Radford) 21-4½, 4. Bailey (James River) 20-6¾, 5. Cropper (Arcadia) 20-6¾, 6. Hayslett (Windsor) 20-2¾, 7. Pearson (Windsor) 20-1¼, 8. Bentley (Brunswick) 19-9.

Discus: 1. Davis (Union) 152-9, 2. Stephens (Greensville County) 143-9, 3. Nice (Stuarts Draft) 141-7, 4. Pridgen (Tazewell) 136-9, 5. Holliday (Strasburg) 132-2, 6. Sneed (Union) 129-8, 7. Shifflett (Page County) 127-1, 8. Dysart (Central-Woodstock) 122-0.

Pole vault: 1. Garrett (Nelson County) 11-0, 2. Noel (Glenvar) 9-6, 3. Peacock (Appomattox County) 9-6, 4. Evans (Bruton) 9-0, 5. tie, Fulcher (Appomattox County) and Faciszeswki (Poquoson) 9-0, 7. Graber (Stuarts Draft) 8-6, 8. Compton (Bruton) 8-6.

3,200: 1. Austin (East Rockingham) 9:48.49, 2. Miller (Alleghany) 9:57.12, 3. Kawecki (Poquoson) 10:00.79, 4. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 10:07.79, 5. Bishop (Radford) 10:31.45, 6. Almer (Union) 10:32.63, 7. Jorgensen (James River) 10:32.92, 8. Bruzzo-Morello (Marion) 10:34.22.

110 hurdles: 1. Reynolds (Central-Wise) 15.15, 2. Johnson (Glenvar) 15.27, 3. Nice (Stuarts Draft) 15.36, 4. Pirtle (Mountain View-Quicksburg) 16.28, 5. Martz (Page County) 16.35, 6. Wilhoit (Appomattox County) 16.65, 7. Coleman (Brunswick) 16.65, 8. Edmonds (Brunswick) 16.80.

100: 1. Jones (Martinsville) 10.94, 2. Bentley (Brunswick) 11.07, 3. Swanson (Glenvar) 11.19, 4. Dickerson (Martinsville) 11.45, 5. Beavers (Ridgeview) 11.47, 6. Green (Poquoson) 11.55, 7. Brock (Arcadia) 11.61, 8. Lockett (Buckingham) 11.70.

1,600: 1. Fletcher (Dan River) 4:29.78, 2. Goss (Virginia High) 4:39.71, 3. Erchull (Floyd County) 4:40.04, 4. Baldwin (Floyd County) 4:40.25, 5. Zearfoss (Glenvar) 4:42.69, 6. Miller (Alleghany) 4:44.36, 7. Fox (East Rockingham) 4:48.52, 8. Balmoria (Nandua) 4:50.12.

400 relay: 1. Martinsville (Dickerson, Jackson, Jones, Smith) 43.56, 2. Brunswick 43.64, 3. Arcadia 44.51, 4. Radford 44.51, 5. Bruton 44.63, 6. John Marshall 45.35, 7. Prince Edward County 45.63, 8. Buckingham County 45.65.

400: 1. C.Jones (Bruton) 49.34, 2. J.Jones (Nandua) 51.01, 3. Beavers (Ridgeview) 51.03, 4. Steele (Radford) 51.54, 5. Moore (Brunswick) 52.13, 6. Lemon (Mountain View-Quicksburg) 52.49, 7. Watson (Nottoway) 52.62, 8. Woodson (Glenvar) 52.69.

300 hurdles: 1. Nice (Stuarts Draft) 39.65, 2. Johnson (Glenvar) 39.74, 3. Reynolds (Central-Wise) 40.42, 4. Pirtle (Mountain View-Quicksburg) 41.10, 5. Blick (Clarke County) 42.74, 6. Martz (Page County) 42.75, 7. Foskett (Poquoson) 43.35, 8. Edmonds (Brunswick) 43.40.

800: 1. Fletcher (Dan River) 1:56.57, 2. Johnson (Luray) 2:02.76, 3. Brim (Patrick County) 2:02.90, 4. Pennington (Union) 2:04.65, 5. Savage (Bruton) 2:06.17, 6. Baldwin (Floyd County) 2:06.25, 7. Kiser (Central-Wise) 2:06.76, 8. Hijduk (Radford) 2:07.36.

200: 1. Jones (Martinsville) 22.49, 2. Bentley (Brunswick) 22.58, 3. Swanson (Glenvar) 22.97, 4. Hicks (Brunswick) 23.31, 5. Green (Poquoson) 23.43, 6. Dickerson (Martinsville) 23.53, 7. Church (James River) 23.75, 8. Honeycutt (Richlands) 24.03.

1,600 relay: 1. Bruton (Bennett, Jones, Hasberry, Weekes) 3:32.55, 2. Dan River 3:33.32, 3. Luray 3:37.61, 4. Radford 3:37.84, 5. Brunswick 3:38.65, 6. Glenvar 3:40.23, 7. East Rockingham 3:41.83, 8. Stuarts Draft 3:45.10.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Team scores

1. Glenvar 75, 2. Strasburg 63, 3. Prince Edward County 59½, 4. Floyd County 46½, 5. Appomattox County 43, 6 tie, Stuarts Draft and Tazewell 34, 8. Clarke County 32, 9. Bruton 30, 10. Lee 29, 11. Madison County 26, 12. East Rockingham 25½, 13. tie, Central-Woodstock and Nandua 20, 15. Brunswick 17, 16. Ridgeview 16, 17. tie, Gate City and Martinsville 13, 19. Central-Wise 12, 20. Dan River 8, 21. John Marshall 7, 22. tie, Poquoson, John Battle and Radford 5, 25. tie, Amelia County, James River and Luray 4, 29. Mountain View-Quicksburg 3, 30. Marion 2½, 31. Gretna 2, 32. Buckingham County 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Strasburg 9:56.75, 2. Floyd County 10:06.79, 3. Madison County 10:34.34, 4. Clarke County 11:00.48, 5. Dan River 11:05.98, 6. Glenvar 11:14.09, 7. Poquoson 11:30.37, 8. East Rockingham 11:31.64.

Discus: 1. Lallande (Tazewell) 118-9, 2. Houseright (Gate City) 113-2, 3. Bell (Prince Edward County) 111-4, 4. Lester (Tazewell) 108-3, 5. Hogan (Strasburg) 108-3, 6. Torres (Floyd County) 103-9, 7. VanBuren (James River) 103-6, 8. Morgan (East Rockingham) 102-8.

Triple jump: 1. Spangler (Floyd County) 35-5, 2. Hammonds (Lee) 35-4, 3. Smith (Strasburg) 35-1½, 4. Strouth (Ridgeview) 34-11½, 5. Troxler (Appomattox County) 34-7, 6. Glover (Appomattox County) 34-3, 7. Cain (John Marshall) 33-9, 8. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 33-3.

Pole vault: 1. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 11-6, 2. Callo (Stuarts Draft) 9-0, 3. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 9-0, 4. Fox (East Rockingham) 8-0, 5. Flamm (Appomattox County) 8-0, 6. Moore (J.I. Burton) 7-6, 7. Harris (Glenvar) 7-6, 8. Goodman (Appomattox County) 7-0.

Long jump: 1. Hammonds (Lee) 17-2½, 2. Smith (Strasburg) 17-2, 3. Troxler (Appomattox County) 16-10, 4. Nelson (Prince Edward County) 16-7, 5. McClung (Luray) 16-3, 6. Strouth (Ridgeview) 16-2½, 7. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 16-2, 8. Woolwine (Glenvar) 15-10.

Shot put: 1. Mikolay (Stuarts Draft) 38-9, 3. Washington (East Rockingham) 38-6, 3. Harrison (Brunswick) 35-8¼, 4. Houseright (Gate City) 35-6¼, 5. Potter (Union) 33-9 ½, 6. Lonas (Mountain View-Quicksburg) 33-8¾, 7. Glass (Gretna) 32-2, 8. Randolph (Buckingham County) 31-5.

High jump: 1. Millner (Bruton) 5-4, 2. Loder (Glenvar) 5-2, 3. Nelson (Prince Edward County) 5-0, 4. Kreeb (Clarke County) 4-10, 5. tie, Woodard (Prince Edward County), Cox (Marion), Brewer (Floyd County) and Fox (East Rockingham) 4-10.

3,200: 1. McLearen (Madison County) 11:45.74, 2. Robinson (Strasburg) 12:10.95, 3. Belshan (Floyd County) 12:23.77, 4. Keene (Tazewell) 12:25.27, 5. Patterson (Madison County) 12:27.37, 6. Hiserman (Strasburg) 12:31.57, 7. Vogel (Poquoson) 12:48.30, 8. Martin (Appomattox County) 12:53.60.

100 hurdles: 1. Loder (Glenvar) 15.37, 2. Abdussalaam (Appomattox County) 15.71, 3. Millner (Bruton) 16.28, 4. Hammonds (Lee) 16.63, 5. Sutherland (Ridgeview) 17.32, 6. Thornes (Nandua) 17.42, 7. Danjczek (Clarke County) 17.54, 8. Crowder (John Battle) 18.01.

100: 1. Harmon (Nandua) 12.65, 2. Nelson (Prince Edward County) 12.67, 3. Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 12.67, 4. McAmis (Central-Wise) 12.68, 5. Strother (Central-Woodstock) 12.80, 6. Hicks (Brunswick) 12.82, 7. Hammonds (Lee) 13.01, 8. Beard (Clarke County) 13.14.

1,600: 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:49.39, 2. Starley (Clarke County) 5:35.91, 3. Hemmer (Prince Edward County) 5:44.39, 4. Lin (Radford) 5:45.02, 5. Keene (Tazewell) 5:49.05, 6. Hiserman (Strasburg) 5:51.67, 7. Robinson (Strasburg) 5:51.98, 8. Jarvis (John Battle) 5:53.08.

400 relay: 1. Appomattox County (Bolar, Hackett, Troxler, Abdussalaam) 51.67, 2. Prince Edward County 51.99, 3. John Marshall 52.37, 4. Nandua 52.48, 5. Glenvar 52.52, 6. Martinsville 52.59, 7. Clarke County 52.82, 8. Ridgeview 53.04.

400: 1. Rhudy (Tazewell) 59.75, 2. Hoover (Central-Woodstock) 1:00.38, 3. Keefe (Strasburg) 1:01.04, 4. Benson (Floyd County) 1:01.31, 5. Potter (Amelia County) 1:01.55, 6. Eller (Glenvar) 1:03.16, 7. Hylton (James River) 1:03.21, 8. Kissoon (Bruton) 1:03.22.

300 hurdles; 1. Loder (Glenvar) 46.67, 2. Fox (East Rockingham) 47.63, 3. Hammonds (Lee) 47.66, 4. Wood (Stuarts Draft) 48.28, 5. Bostic (Ridgeview) 49.18, 6. Samuel (John Battle) 49.42, 7. Thornes (Nandua) 50.14, 8. Marable (Dan River) 5063.

800: 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 2:17.62, 2. Martin (Strasburg) 2:24.08, 3. McLearen (Madison County) 2:24.47, 4. Howell (Floyd County) 2:24.61, 5. Eller (Glenvar) 2:31.35, 6. Smith (Clarke County) 2:32.90, 7. Slemp (Central-Wise) 2:34.57, 8. Quesenberry (Floyd County) 2:37.56.

200: 1. Kissoon (Bruton) 26.17, 2. Hicks (Brunswick) 26.26, 3. Nelson (Prince Edward County) 26.46, 4. McAmis (Central-Wise) 26.68, 5. Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 26.69, 6. Hoover (Central-Woodstock) 27.28, 7. Beard (Clarke County) 27.37, 8. Peshehonoff (Poquoson) 27.73.

1,600 relay: 1. Glenvar (Harris, Eller, Wilkes, Loder) 4:13.23, 2. Floyd County 4:15.79, 3. Strasburg 4:19.15, 4. Central-Woodstock 4:25.08, 5. Clarke County 4:29.30, 6. Dan River 4:31.43, 7. Prince Edward County 4:32.33, 8. Stuarts Draft 4:32.89.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Team scores

1. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 107½, 2. Northumberland 63, 3. Auburn 50, 4. Lancaster 47, 5. West Point 44½, 6. Cumberland 33, 7. Parry McCluer 32, 8. Central-Woodstock 30, 9. Galileo 26, 10. Riverheads 23½, 11. Mathews 23, 12. Narrows 20, 13. Franklin 19, 14. Middlesex 15, 15. Holston 13, 16. Altavista 10½, 17. tie, Essex, Lebanon, Rappahannock County, Rappahannock and Grundy 10, 22. George Wythe 9, 23. Sussex Central 8, 24. Twin Springs 7, 25. Eastern Montgomery 6, 26. tie, Castlewood and Twin Valley 5, 28. Highland 4, 29. tie, Buffalo Gap and Northampton 3, 32. Rural Retreat 2, 33. J.I. Burton 1.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Lancaster (Kane, Minter, McGee, Foulkes) 8:27.08, 2. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8:31.09, 3. Galileo 8:33.60, 4. Auburn 8:47.42, 5. West Point 8:51.26, 6. Middlesex 9:00.14, 7. Altavista 9:01.94, 8. Mathews 9:02.19.

Shot put: 1. Rhodes (Lancaster) 49-7¼, 2. Orren (Parry McCluer) 48-11, 3. Barrett (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 48-10, 4. Simmons (Holston) 47-9¼, 5. Cline (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 47-6½, 6. Cox (Lancaster) 44-8, 7. Hall (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 43-8¾, 8. Moore (Highland) 42-7½.

Triple jump: 1. Carter (Central-Lunenburg) 44-1 ½, 2. Norris (West Point) 42-4 ¾, 3. Griffin (Middlesex) 42-3, 4. Cooper (Twin Valley) 41-5 ½, 5. Masten-Hale (George Wythe) 41-4 ¾, 6. Carter (Cumberland) 41-4 ¼, 7. Henderson (Mathews) 40-10, 8. Garrett (Sussex Central) 40-8.

High jump: 1. T.Pecina (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 6-0, 2. Dobyns (Northumberland) 6-0, 3. Roupe (Eastern Montgomery) 6-0, 4. tie, Prather (Altavista) and Byer (Riverheads) 5-10, 6. Henderson (Mathews) 5-10, 7. Kidd (Middlesex) 5-8, 8. Gaddy (Lancaster) 5-8.

Long jump: 1. Robinson (Essex) 21-5, 2. Carter (Central-Lunenburg) 21-¼, 3. McDonald (Cumberland) 20-6¾, 4. Masten-Hale (George Wythe) 20-3¾, 5. Alexander (Central-Lunenburg) 19-7½, 6. Meier (West Point) 19-5¾, 7. Hendricks (Central-Lunenburg) 19-3½, 8. Pecina (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 18-8¼.

Pole vault: 1. Vaughan (Auburn) 12-0, 2. Byer (Riverheads) 11-0, 3. Graham (Auburn) 10-0, 4. Tyree (Riverheads) 10-0, 5. tie, Buchanan (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) and Broaddus (West Point) 9-6, 7. Hahn (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 9-6, 8. Kane (Lancaster) 9-0.

Discus: 1. Barrett (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 147-2, 2. Simmons (Holston) 141-7, 3. Orren (Parry McCluer) 140-10, 4. Kirkland (West Point) 140-3, 5. Steele (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 132-2, 6. Lester (Fort Chiswell) 129-9, 7. Campbell (Rappahannock County) 127-6, 8. Hall (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 127-1.

3,200: 1. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 9:56.97, 2. Wall (Narrows) 10:03.05, 3. Mitchell (Lebanon) 10:06.65, 4. Gwynn (Auburn) 10:10.65, 5. Elswick (Grundy) 10:12.92, 6. Gibson (Castlewood) 10:19.00, 7. Ellis (Rappahannock County) 10:28.82, 8. Scaggs (Auburn) 10:31.26.

110 hurdles: 1. Graham (Auburn) 15.19, 2. Belcher (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring_ 15.58, 3. Carter (Cumberland) 15.61, 4. Henderson (Mathews) 15.79, 5. Kilgore (Twin Springs) 16.38, 6. Cyrus (Altavista) 16.84, 7. Silver (Sussex Central) 16.91, 8. Hutchinson (J.I. Burton) 17.17.

100: 1. Seldon (Northumberland) 10.76, 2. McDonald (Cumberland) 11.26, 3. Mills (Northumberland) 11.28, 4. Bailey (Franklin) 11.34, 5. Buchanan (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 11.36, 6. DeHart (Auburn) 11.40, 7. Crigger (Narrows) 11.53, 8. Lambert (Lebanon) 11.68.

1,600: 1. Stearns (Mathews) 4:33.15, 2. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 4:42.30, 3. Ellis (Rappahannock County) 4:4.57, 4. Herndon (Galileo) 4:44.11, 5. Wall (Narrows) 4:45.02, 6. Mitchell (Lebanon) 4:47.25, 7. Gibson (Castlewood) 4:49.20, 8. Gwynn (Auburn) 4:49.74.

400 relay: 1. Northumberland (Mills, Bromley, Cockrell, Seldon) 43.71, 2. Franklin 44.79, 3. West Point 45.65, 4. Sussex Central 45.85, 5. Riverheads 46.30, 6. Highland 46.40, 7. Rural Retreat 46.62, 8. Narrows 46.63.

400: 1. T.Pecina (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 50.94, 2. Dobyns (Northumberland) 51.61, 3. Sydnor (Rappahannock) 52.39, 4. McCroskey (Narrows) 52.67, 5. Campbell (Middlesex) 52.71, 6. Ardrey (Northampton) 52.74, 7. Biddlecomb (Northumberland) 53.34, 8. Serio (West Point) 53.49.

300 hurdles: 1. McDonald (Cumberland) 40.25, 2. Belcher (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 42.15, 3. Alexander (Central-Lunenburg) 42.32, 4. Waddy (Lancaster) 42.61, 5. Graham (Auburn) 42.80, 6. Norris (West Point) 43.70, 7. Henderson (Mathews) 43.74, 8. Kilgore (Twin Springs) 43.85.

800: 1. Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 1:57.81, 2. Pecina (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 2:00.43, 3. Johnson (Grundy) 2:05.04, 4. Foulkes (Lancaster) 2:05.82, 5. Kane (Lancaster) 2:07.19, 6. Choate (West Point) 2:07.50, 7. Minter (Lancaster) 2:07.76, 8. Tickle (Auburn) 2:08.61.

200: 1. Seldon (Northumberland) 22.45, 2. Buchanan (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 23.11, 3. Bailey (Franklin) 23.24, 4. Dobyns (Northumberland) 23.32, 5. Kenner (Rappahannock) 23.45, 6. DeHart (Auburn) 23.46, 7. McCoy (Twin Springs) 23.71, 8. Pippin (Altavista) 23.78.

1,600 relay: 1. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (L.Pecina, Buchanan, Blevins, T.Pecina) 3:32.81, 2. West Point 3:37.26, 3. Lancaster 3:37.99, 4. Galileo 3:42.16, 5. Northumberland 3:44.74, 6. Buffalo Gap 3:44.83, 7. Riverheads 3:46.33, 8. Auburn 3:47.26.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Team scores

1. Auburn 96½, 2. Cumberland 87, 3. Riverheads 49½, 4 tie, George Wythe and Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, 6. Lancaster 37, 7. Rural Retreat 32, 8. Chilhowie 27, 9. tie, Giles, Galileo and Eastern Montgomery 22, 12. Grundy 21, 13. Thomas Walker 17, 14. Surry County 16, 15. Narrows 15, 16. King & Queen 13, 17. Chincoteague 11, 18. tie, Fort Chiswell, Northampton and Northumberland 10, 21. tie, Sussex Central, West Point, Castlewood, Parry McCluer and Washington & Lee 6, 26. Mathews 5, 27. tie, Altavista and Central-Lunenburg 4, 30.. tie, Middlesex and Franklin 3, 32. tie, Rappahannock and Eastside 2.

Results

3,200 relay: 1. Lancaster (Woolard, Coleman, Boyd, Smith) 10:31.34, 2. Auburn 10:49.49, 3. Galileo 10:55.08, 4. Eastern Montgomery 11:06.25, 5. Altavista 11:11.22, 6. Grundy 11:27.50, 7. Rappahannock 11:28.88, 8. Riverheads 11:34.19.

Discus: 1. Burke (Thomas Walker) 119-7, 2. Hollins (Auburn) 116-3, 3. McGlothlin (Narrows) 115-2, 4. Lucas (Giles) 108-9, 5. Cash (Parry McCluer) 97-3, 6. Swicegood (Auburn) 96-5, 7. Jackson (Chincoteague) 96-4, 8. Looney (Grundy) 95-11.

Triple jump: 1. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 34-9, 2. Henderson (Cumberland) 34-½, 3. Manns (Chilhowie) 33-8, 4. Steele (Giles) 33-1, 5. Jones (Cumberland) 33-½, 6. Moaney (King & Queen) 32-11, 7. Bartee (Cumberland) 32-10, 8. Wallace (Riverheads) 32-8½.

Pole vault: 1. S.Wallace (Riverheads) 9-0, 2. Maiden (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 8-0, 3. Turman (Auburn) 8-0, 4. Dick (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 7-6, 5. tie, Surface (Auburn) and A.Wallace (Riverheads) 7-6, 7. Lusk (Northampton) 7-6, 8. Zanider (Auburn) 7-0.

High jump: 1. S.Wallace (Riverheads) 5-4, 2. Collingsworth (Thomas Walker) and Crigger (Rural Retreat) 4-10, 4. Alderman (Fort Chiswell) 4-10, 5. McNulty (Honaker) 4-10, 6. Ivery (Middlesex) 4-8, 7. Webster (Giles) 4-8, 8. Taylor (Mathews) 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Faulkner (George Wythe) 16-6½, 2. S.Wallace (Riverheads) 16-6, 3. S.Bartee (Cumberland) 16-5, 4. Jackson (Chincoteague) 16-2, 5. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 16-1, 6. Clay (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 15-7½, 7. Moaney (King & Queen) 15-6½, 8. Brown (Fort Chiswell) 15-6½.

Shot put: 1. Hollins (Auburn) 39-10, 2. McGlothlin (Narrows) 33-11, 3. Ottinger (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 32-3¾, 4. Prater (Chilhowie) 32-3¾, 5. Cook (Central-Lunenburg) 31-11½, 6. Swicegood (Auburn) 31-9¼, 7. Looney (Grundy) 31-7¾, 8. Robbins (Chilhowie) 31-4.

3,200: 1. Rosenbaum (Auburn) 12:23.01. 2. Garrett (Galileo) 12:24.18, 3. Looney (Grundy) 12:36.92, 4. Castillo (Eastern Montgomery) 12:48.99, 5. Porter (Grundy) 13:16.38, 6. Terry (Auburn) 13:30.21, 7. Wilbon (Eastern Montgomery) 13:33.13, 8. Rodriguez (Galileo) 13:35.12.

100 hurdles: 1. Crigger (Rural Retreat) 15.75, 2. N.Bartee (Cumberland) 16.28, 3. L.Bartee (Cumberland) 16.50, 4. Holloway (Eastern Montgomery) 17.19, 5. Taylor (Mathews) 17.23, 6. Richardson (George Wythe) 17.97, 7. White (Giles) 18.05, 8. Anderson (Rural Retreat) 18.75.

100: 1. S.Bartee (Cumberland) 12.75, 2. Brooks (Surry County) 12.84, 3. Henderson (Cumberland) 12.88, 4. Clay (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 12.93, 5. Jackson (Chincoteague) 12.97, 6. Watkins (Franklin) 13.14, 7. Sutherland (Castlewood) 13.16, 8. Bishop (West Point) 13.19.

1,600: 1. Smith (Lancaster) 5:35.85, 2. Lafon (Auburn) 5:41.28, 3. Rosenbaum (Auburn) 5:48.26, 4. Looney (Grundy) 5:50.01, 5. Garrett (Galileo) 5:51.43, 6. Castillo (Eastern Montgomery) 5:52.27, 7. Sisk (Northumberland) 5:54.51, 8. Shepard (Narrows) 5:59.60.

400 relay: 1. George Wythe (Scott, Fowler, Tate, Faulkner) 51.35, 2. Cumberland 51.60, 3. Sussex Central 52.34, 4. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52.91, 5. Chilhowie 53.18, 6. Auburn 53.87, 7. Washington & Lee 54.69, 8. Fort Chiswell 54.76.

400: 1. Tate (George Wythe) 58.98, 2. S.Wallace (Riverheads) 1:00.51, 3. Lusk (Northampton) 1:00.97, 4. Lewis (Auburn) 1:01.69, 5. Moore (Washington & Lee) 1:02.37, 6. Connelly (Auburn) 1:03.23, 7. McHone (Eastern Montgomery) 1:03.65, 8. Faulkner (George Wythe) 1:04.41.

300 hurdles: 1. L.Bartee (Cumberland) 47.69, 2. N.Bartee (Cumberland) 48.96, 3. S.Wallace (Riverheads) 49.33, 4. Moaney (King & Queen) 49.52, 5. White (Giles) 51.88, 6. Alderman (Fort Chiswell) 51.97, 7. Aldrich (Eastside) 52.09, 8. Brown (Lancaster) 52.14.

800: 1. Smith (Lancaster) 2:21.31, 2. Somervell (Chilhowie) 2:27.61, 3. Woolard (Lancaster) 2:32.29, 4. Lafon (Auburn) 2:32.76, 5. Jenkins (West Point) 2:36.55, 6. Wray (Galileo) 2:38.56, 7. Chandler (Parry McCluer) 2:42.28, 8. Dick (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 2:42.45.

200: 1. Tate (George Wythe) 26.32, 2. Brooks (Surry County) 26.33, 3. Lewis (Auburn) 27.07, 4. Clay (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) 27.35, 5. Sutherland (Castlewood) 27.43, 6. Moaney (King & Queen) 27.47, 7. Lusk (Northampton) 27.77, 8. Henderson (Cumberland) 28.12.

1,600 relay: 1. Cumberland (L.Bartee, N.Bartee, S.Bartee, Long) 4:17.72, 2. Northumberland 4:22.99, 3. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 4:28.45, 4. Auburn 4:28.58, 5. Giles 4:33.85, 6. Chilhowie 4:33.88, 7. Riverheads 4:34.53, 8. West Point 4:36.43.