VHSL State Wrestling Pairings

CLASS 6

120 pounds: Nick Ta (Westfield) vs. Devin Dillon (Franklin County); Ashton Hildreth (Patriot) vs. Alexander Delacruz (James Robinson); Anthony Orlando (Forest Park) vs. Josh Golden (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Adonis Iparraguirre (Chantilly) vs. Jahleel Armstrong (Grassfield); Tyler Tanev (Woodbridge) vs. Marcelo Pozo (Annandale); Jayden Loveranes (South Lakes) vs. Brodie Altman (Floyd Kellam); Stefan Hernandez (Centreville) vs. Michael Phoutasen (Landstown); Eli Kim (Charles Colgan) vs. Will Dight (Thomas Edison).

152 pounds: Isaac Hegg (Oakton) vs. Fady Chelli (C.D. Hylton); Hachem Belallam (Thomas Editon) vs. Sean Kerrigan (Ocean Lakes); Zach Arsala (Hayfield) vs. Kristofer Bitterman (Grassfield); Bryce Brown (Westfield) vs. Cooper Lockhart (Battlefield); Robbie Knott (Franklin County) vs. Edward Lewis (West Potomac); Ryan Roncskevitz (Langley) vs. Ethan Morlu (Woodbridge); Liam Gil-Swiger (Yorktown) vs. Andre Daniels (Charles Colgan); Josh Schultz (Floyd Kellam) vs. Sammy Gerard (James Robinson).

160 pounds: Kellan Maymarian (Chantilly) vs. Nick Truax (Forest Park); Spencer Charlesworth (Lake Braddock) vs. Aidan Floyd (Manchester); Dylan McGee (West Potomac) vs. Logan Chambers (Ocean Lakes); Robert Ronsckvitz (Langley) vs. John Koroma (Potomac); Aiden Lambert (Floyd Kellam) vs. Robert Kucharczk (James Robinson); Orion Luera (James Madison) vs. Ryan Gioffre (Battlefield); Ryys Carlson (Wakefield) vs. Alexander Taylor (Woodbridge); Alex Baumberger (Franklin County) vs. Sean Coughlin (West Springfield).

CLASS 5

106 pounds: Cadell Lee (Brooke Point) vs. Keegan Hersey (Hickory); Dominic Wright (Granby) vs. Sam Parsons (Midlothian); Brandon Flores-Solano (Norview) vs. John Stottlemyer (Glen Allen); Emmanuel Marin (Patrick Henry) vs. Josiah Irizarry (Tallwood); Gabriel Izzo (Woodside) vs. Anthony Swink (Prince George); Matthew Parthenakis (Riverbend) vs. Stephen Bowden (Princess Anne); Nicholas Sanders (Mountain View) vs. Lexi Arnold (Salem-Virginia Beach); Steven Perez (Menchville) vs. Racardo Robinson (Highland Springs).

170 pounds: Jacob Henderson (William Fleming) vs. Sam Moran (Douglas Freeman); Ethan Merullo (Frank Cox) vs. Seth Murphy (Nansemond River); Alex Soto (Kempsville) vs. Alijah Williams (Granby); Gabe Thompson (Riverside) vs. Crew Gregory (Midlothian); Nicholas Goenner (First Colonial) vs. Jake Knight (Maury); Cory Bell (Mountain View) vs. Dwayne Simpkins (Prince George); Lennon Soaper (Riverbend) vs. Ian Bohannon (Glen Allen); Jacob Bennett (Salem-Virginia Beach) vs. Josh Seaton (Gloucester).

220 pounds: Traquan Robertson (Patrick Henry) vs. Josiah Martinez (Highland Springs); Zadarius McKenzie (Indian River) vs. Shane Jenkins (Nansemond River); Schey Huff (First Colonial) vs. Ian McDonald (Woodside); Finn Gustavson (Woodgrove) vs. George Deeb (J.R. Tucker); Aiden Manning (Frank Cox) vs. Chris Taylor (Bethel); Isaac Castrejon (Mountain View) vs. Ashton Miller (Prince George); Quintarius Floyd (Brooke Point) vs. William Perryman (Glen Allen); Austin Taylor (Green Run) vs. Cordell Gregg (Kecoughtan).

CLASS 4

106 pounds: Waylon Rogers (Orange) bye; Brendan Kraisser (King George) vs. Hayden Thompson (John Handley); Eric Ludwig (Atlee) vs. Nathaniel Hardesty (Kettle Run); Braden Armes (Salem) vs. Jack Sawyer (Great Bridge); Seth Ayo (Spotsylvania) vs. Evan Cox (Liberty-Bealeton); Jacob Honaker (Blacksburg) vs. Braedon Bewley (Deep Creek); Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County) vs. Brayden Post (Denbigh); Natalia Sanchez (Powhatan) vs. Bryson Rios (Loudoun County).

113 pounds: Justin Jones (Orange) vs. Zion Haskins (King’s Fork); Mateo Duarte (Atlee) vs. Zach Rios (Loudoun County); Austin Jeffrey (Monacan) vs. Elliott Rivera (Millbrook); David Conklin (Salem) vs. Noah Ortiz (Great Bridge); Luke Wells (Powhatan) vs. Shane Maguire (Dominion); John Holmes (Amherst County) vs. Nathan Meyer (Deep Creek); Jared Swift (Blacksburg) vs. Caleb Grimes (Denbigh); Christen DesChamps (PH-Ashland) vs. Colton Bendure (James Wood).

120 pounds: Gianpaolo Ciotola (Louisa County). vs. Christian Smith (Grafton); Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania) vs. Nick Baker (John Handley); Dylan Coward (Powhatan) vs. Bryan Johnson (Broad Run); Aidan Sliger (Orange) vs. Max Martin (Great Bridge); Elijah Smoot (Eastern View) vs. William Bell (Loudoun Valley); Ty Porter (Salem) vs. Amir Wray (Deep Creek); Gavin Warner (Pulaski County) vs. Rodney Vaughan (Manor); Miles Woody (Matoaca) vs. Anthony Lucchiana (Sherando).

126 pounds: Owen Greslick (Louisa County) vs. Phenoix Patterson (Grafton) vs. Noah Bentley (Hanover) vs. Tyler Koerner (Sherando); Ryan Magil (Mechanicsville) vs. Blake Messick (James Wood); Caden Thomas (Salem) vs. Caleb Neal (Great Bridge); Ian Richey (Courtland) vs. Joey Rezzonico (Broad Run); Braden Henderson (Blacksburg) vs. Jase Roberts (Warhill); Luke Wirth (Jefferson Forest) vs. Ethan Elswick (Deep Creek); Gavin Utley (Powhatan) vs. Foster Cardinale (Liberty-Bealeton).

132 pounds: Ethan Turner (Orange) vs. Tyler Bosher (Atlee); Brennan Retmier (Tuscarora) vs. Nik Voros (Smithfield); Patrick Smith (Heritage-Leesburg) vs. Gavin Mills (Deep Creek); Nick Golden (Pulaski County) vs. Cam Sheads (Eastern View); Eric Doran (Great Bridge) vs. Devin Hardy (Sherando); Blake Schmitt (Jefferson Forest) vs. Dillion O’Keefe (PH-Ashland); Garrett Henderson (Blacksburg) vs. Talon Harness (Powhatan); Jayvon Beatty (Heritage-Leesburg) vs. Braden Sitton (James Wood).

138 pounds: Caleb Cambeis (Jefferson Forest) vs. Will Hart (Hanover); Ryan Cruger (Kettle Run) vs. Roberto Hines (Smithfield); Zachary Hayes (Sherando) vs. Malachi Nixon (King’s Fork); Bode Harris (Western Albemarle) vs. Kyle Csikari (Spotsylvania); Myrin Nixon (Great Bridge) vs. Connor Jordan (James Wood); Kyman Kinney (Salem) vs. Jake Owens (Mechanicsville); Gavin Greslick (Louisa County) vs. Zach Hewins (Varina); Azaria Pugh (Heritage-Leesburg) vs. Luke Roberts (Loudoun County).

145 pounds: Kasey Casazza (Louisa County) vs. Tanner Merriman (Monacan); Santiago Pena (Dominion) vs. Hunter Ray (Smithfield); Noah Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) vs. Micah Hughes (Denbigh); Avery Hall (Salem) vs. Britton Proffitt (Powhatan); Aaron Turner (Great Bridge) vs. Nicholas Marck (Lightridge); D.J. Trent (Jefferson Forest) vs. Andrew Kozubal (Mechanicsville); Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) vs. Quetin Mankin (Dinwiddie); Zachary Ray (Heritage-Leesburg) vs. Keagn Judd (Sherando).

152 pounds: Tanner Painting (Louisa County) vs. Jacob Koenig (Mechanicsville); Brogan Teter (Sherando) vs. Taqwane Shearin (Manor); Reece Kuhns (Fauquier) vs. Semaj Haynesworth (Heritage-Leesburg); Matthew McNeil (Salem) vs. Alex Frowert (Atlee); Jack Hawbaker (Great Bridge) vs. Kylan Dagstani (Loudoun County); Thomas Warren (Western Albemarle) vs. Kadin Smoot (Eastern View); Jackson Garnett (Orange) vs. David Norris (King George); Christian Gordy (Jamestown) vs. Tyler Staub (Broad Run).

160 pounds: Matt Wirth (Jefferson Forest) vs. Andrew Cheatham (Powhatan); Michael Gause (Sherando) vs. Jaheem Creekmore (Denbigh); Logan Jones (Dominion) vs. Tyson Corprew (Manor); Jacob Campbell (Amherst County) vs. Will Rittenhouse (Atlee); Ty Chittum (Great Bridge) vs. Octavian Ashford (Loudoun County); Solo Mthetwa (Orange) vs. Jacob Garrant (King George); Nick Torbush (Louisa County) vs. Zach Gallimore (Spotsylvania); Hyder Richardson (Grafton) vs. Simon Bishop (John Handley).

170 pounds; Joey Burch (Western Albemarle) vs. Santi DeCastro (Loudoun County); Dillon Fitzpatrick (Warhill) vs. Zach Tyler (Hanover); Nathan Mallery (Deep Creek) vs. Alhmad Carter (Henrico); Ryan Ankrum (Blacksburg) vs. Royce Hall (Liberty-Bealeton); Noah Lawrence (Great Bridge) vs. Conner Cliborne (Dinwiddie); Alex Bradford (Louisa County) vs. George Hasawy (Dominion); Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest) vs. Brandon Blair (Sherando); Copper Wendley (Jamestown) vs. Landon Spence (Eastern View).

182 pounds: Evan Alger (Pulaski County) vs. Jasinto Ayala (Dominion); Andrew Soto (Grafton) vs. Yousef Murshed (Mechanicsville); Sam Diggs (Deep Creek) vs. Adam Camp (Powhatan); Dominic Turner (Orange) vs. Kingsley Menifee (Fauquier); Owen Schuller (Great Bridge) vs. Jason Cooper (PH-Ashland); Ethan Boone (Jefferson Forest) vs. Abram Chumley (Kettle Run); Samuel Miles (Salem) vs. Andrew Gingras (Loudoun Valley); Ethan Parker (King’s Fork) vs. Mason Christopher (Spotsylvania).

195 pounds: Braden Swift (Orange) vs. Leo Rodriguez (Fauquier); Xavier Etter (Warhill) vs. Joseph Elaai (Mechanicsville); Daiveon Barlow (Warwick) vs. Aidan Casimiro (Spotsylvania); Jacob Jiminez (Dominion) bye; Jared Williams (Great Bridge) vs. Silas Teague (King George); Joshua Holt (Jefferson Forest) vs. Ilias Chotakis (Rock Ridge); Linkin Callahan (Salem) vs. Brendan Hartley (Loudoun Valley); David Adjepong (Deep Creek) vs. Mitchell Johnson (Powhatan).

220 pounds: Thomas Pierce (Orange) vs. Kavon Bumbrey (Liberty-Bealeton) vs. Jaylen Williams (Deep Creek) vs. Jacob Epperly (Hanover); Malik Stephenson (Churchland); Gavin Kristiansen (King George); Divine Lawson (E.C. Glass) vs. Aydan Willis (Sherando); Braeden Fluke (Great Bridge) vs. Ben Pfister (Dinwiddie); Tyson Brown (Blacksburg) vs. Caleb Graham (Loudoun County); Jackson Bryie (Salem); Ming Yu (Rock Ridge); Jared Russett (Jamestown) vs. Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View).

285 pounds: Jake Lee (Jefferson Forest) vs. Jack Thompson (James Wood); Joshua Mendoza (Hampton) vs. Brayden Walker (Eastern View); Leo Aglibut (Grafton) vs. William Simmons (Dinwiddie); Cyrus Campbell (Amherst County) vs. Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run); Quinton Nash (Great Bridge) vs. Darius Holcomb (Courtland); Reggie Brown (Salem) vs. Jeff Helmut (Millbrook); Abdullah Mastrogiovanni (Blacksburg) vs. Seth Cogar (Rock Ridge); William Peay (Jamestown) vs. Keyshawn Burgos (Matoaca).

CLASS 3

106 pounds: Colin Martin (Staunton River) vs. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb); Gabe Ferris (Warren County) vs. Dylan Divver (Waynesboro); Ryan Williams (Skyline) vs. Dylan Lamar (Heritage); Samuel Stamper (New Kent) bye; Luke Townsend (Brentsville) vs. Bryce Farley (Turner Ashby); Chris Nichols (Lord Botetourt) vs. Isabel Caulford (Lafayette); Chloe Simmons (Tunstall) vs. Tucker Cobb (Southampton); Kaitlyn Klock (Caroline) vs. Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial).

113 pounds: Noah Nininger (Staunton River) vs. LaVontae Johnson (Lake Taylor); Damen Chapman (Warren County) vs. Chris Schoffstall (Liberty Christian); Connor Hogbin (Brentsville) vs. Justin Porter (Heritage), Caleb Fitchett (Carroll County) vs. Daniel Colgin (New Kent(; Cody Salomon (Skyline) vs. Kyle Brown (Turner Ashby); Gage Cockran (William Byrd) vs. Zoahaniah Hardman (Phoebus); Wayshaun Hicks (Northside) vs. Carson Ashe (Tabb); Garrett Ensor (William Monroe) vs. Wyatt Fitzgerald (Fort. Defiance).

120 pounds: J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) vs. Tomari Johnson (Phoebus); Jose Clavel-Malina (Manassas Park) vs. Jesse Miller (Broadway); Edward Kennedy (Meridian) vs. Landon Starnes (Liberty Christian); Cameron Noell (Cave Spring) vs. Kyle Gibson (New Kent); Theo Townsend (Brentsville) vs. Hunter Blosser (Turner Ashby); Evan Mefford (Christiansburg) vs. Roman Ayala (Lafayette); Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) vs. Nicholas Turner (Tabb); Carlos Billy (Warren County) vs. Gage Bomar (Rustburg).

126 pounds: Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) vs. Su’anu Duenas (Tabb); Ethan Register (Warren County) vs. Braeden McDaniel (Wilson Memorial); Jackson Stroud (Brentsville) vs. Jay Bowman (Turner Ashby); Ben Armentrout (Hidden Valley) vs. Matthew Eberly (New Kent); Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) vs. Trace Markham (Liberty); Santanna Keatts (Tunstall) vs. Xavier Munoz (Colonial Heights); Joel Swanson (Northside) vs. Mario Redman (Lake Taylor); Jeremy McInerney (Meridian) vs. Landon Yoder (Fort Defiance).

132 pounds: Colin Sell (Lord Botetourt) vs. Cole Hogbin (Brentsville); Nate Wilkins (Turner Ashby) vs. Xavier Sykes (Phoebus); Feodor Dronov (Broadway) vs. Jordan Cutter (I.C. Norcom); Brayden Dickey (Abingdon) vs. Josh Domino (Skyline); Trace Ragland (New Kent) vs. Carter Collins (Liberty); Wagner Calek (Cave Spring) vs. Zachary Wooden (Maggie Walker); Peyton Hatcher (Staunton River) vs. Michael Coffron (Warren County); JaVeontay Mann (Lake Taylor) vs. Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial).

138 pounds: Caleb Swanson (Northside) vs. Anthony Moreno (Warren County); Stevie Wood (Liberty) vs. Maddox Crowe (Lake Taylor); Alec McLaren (Fort Defiance) vs. Caden James (Lafayette); Jamin Whitaker (Carroll County) vs. Hunter Salomon (Skyline); Patrick Jordan (New Kent) vs. Thomas Maxwell (Rockbridge County); Jacob Manieri (Christiansburg) vs. Tony Caramucci (Maggie Walker); Gray Arnold (Lord Botetourt) vs. John Summitt (Goochland); Zachary Coulson (Tabb) vs. Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial).

145 pounds: Logan Arnold (Staunton River) vs. Emmett Wood (Meridian); JuJu Mason (Heritage) vs. Brooks Coleman (Lafayette); Seth Showalter (Waynesboro) vs. Zachary Sharp (Tabb); Bricen Lancaster (William Byrd) vs. Elijah Frame (Warren County); Evan Holloway (New Kent) vs. Sean Oliva (Fluvanna County); Brogan Shutts (Lord Botetourt) vs. Grant Heidel (Goochland); Brandon Noell (Cave Spring) vs. Wyatt Bosley (Skyline); Nicholas Sprinkle (Colonial Heights) vs. Josh Hartman (Spotswood).

152 pounds: Luke Robie (Christiansburg) vs. Elijah Domino (Skyline); Xavier Castaneda (Charlottesville) vs. Brogan Hurt (Lafayette); Coy Brown (Fort Defiance) vs. Bobby Ashe (Tabb); Ezekiel Ayala-Pineda (Northside) vs. Kaleb Doshier (William Monroe); Travis Ragland (New Kent) vs. Adon Overstreet (Heritage); Trent Gallimore (Lord Botetourt) vs. Blake McCarty (Warren County); Brady Barnes (Staunton River) vs. Dawson Lewis (Goochland); Darius Dudley (Lake Taylor) vs. Wyatt Haskell (Turner Ashby).

160 pounds: Xavier Preston (William Byrd) vs. Peyton Carter (Skyline); Jordan Scott (Liberty Christian) vs. Tyler Corliss (Lafayette); Pait Perice (Heritage) vs. Avryn Fua (York); T.J. Piluso (Lord Botetourt) vs. Will Johnson (Brentsville) vs. Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent) vs. David Taylor (Fluvanna County); Macon Ayers (Staunton River) vs. Reese Vincent (Goochland); Jacob Baier (Christiansburg) vs. Sebastian (Gabarrete (Culpeper County); Anton Barnes (Booker T. Washington) vs. Jackson Wells (Broadway).

170 pounds: Josh Kelly (Staunton River) vs. Jacob Campbell (Rockbridge County); Marquise Drew-Rodgers (Booker T. Washington) vs. Alex Sotelo (Skyline); Henry Daughtrey (Lakeland) vs. Patrick Harlow (Goochland); Chris Doan (Magna Vista) vs. Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian); Domonic Baker (New Kent) vs. James Vaughn (Brentsville) vs. Gabe Melton (Carroll County) vs. C.J. Robinson (Wilson Memorial); J.J. Pociask (Christiansburg) vs. Drake Garrison (Broadway); Bradlee Creel (Hopewell) vs. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper County).

182 pounds: Conner Shiflett (Lord Botetourt) vs. Noah Campbell (Wilson Memorial); Garvey Jalloh (Petersburg) vs. Justin Cerullo (Meridian); Josh Cummings (York) vs. Aiden Boyles (Skyline); Alden Conner (Staunton River) vs. Toby Schoffstall (Liberty Christian); Nathaniel Fly (New Kent) vs. David Fox (Warren County); Bowman Altizer (Christiansburg) vs. Michael Viar (Brookville); Evan Elliott (Northside) vs. Aidan Wimer (Broadway); Aaron Green (Lafayette) vs. R.J. May (Maggie Walker).

195 pounds: Dalton Oxley (Lord Botetourt) vs. Trevor Calvert (Wilson Memorial); Michael Ricks (Lake Taylor) vs. Jose Alvarez-Portill (Manassas Park); Conner Ellison (Lafayette) vs. Shane Shirley (Caroline); Anthony Jones (Northside) vs. Brice Hall (Rockbridge County); Cole Townsend (New Kent) vs. Logan Schultz (Warren County); Austin Powell (Staunton River) vs. Caleb Davidson (Liberty Christian); Aiden Lucas (William Byrd) vs. Aaron Bailey (Fort Defiance); Eddie Corobano (York) vs. Dustin Gue (Skyline).

220 pounds: Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) vs. Kevin Knight (Turner Ashby); Kenneth Buchanan (Lake Taylor) vs. Connor Marcotte (William Monroe); Nick Wiles (New Kent) vs. Jason Young (Culpeper County); Zayvion Estes (Magna Vista) vs. Carson Meadows (Liberty Christian); William Sims (Tabb) vs. Hunter Pearson (Skyline); Hunter Brown (Staunton River) vs. Markaz Wood (Heritage); Xavier Williams (Lord Botetourt) vs. Kyle Wingfield (Wilson Memorial); Leslie Didly (Southampton) vs. Malique Tunstall (Caroline).

285 pounds: Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg) vs. Will Lawson (Charlottesville); Jalin Beasley (Petersburg) vs. Ethan Marcotte (William Monroe); Seth Bayens (New Kent) vs. Alex Rosenbaum (Goochland); Titus Hopkins (Lord Botetourt) vs. Gavin Womack (Liberty Christian); D.J. Uribes (Tabb) vs. Matthew Bourgoin (Warren County); Preston Lonker (Cave Spring) vs. Ian Johnson (Waynesboro); Hunter Richards (William Byrd) vs. Jesse Cook (Fort Defiance); Darryl Boone (Booker T. Washington) vs. Tyler Nix (Brentsville).

CLASS 2

106 pounds: Talan Hall (Tazewell) bye; James Casey (Clarke County) vs. Alan Vu (Glenvar); Evan Pack (Madison County) vs. Jonathan Culler (Patrick County); Caleb Wood (Poquoson) bye; Peyton Dean (Strasburg) bye; Keelan Ventro (Central-Wise); vs. Winhino Verdieu (Arcadia); Owen Almany (John Battle) vs. Hunter Cooper (Amelia County); Xaiden Wynn (James River) bye;

113 pounds: Christopher Faust (John Battle) bye; Xade Neff (Central-Woodstock) vs. Michael King (Martinsville); Kolton Vincent (Clarke County) vs. Brayden Forbes (James River); James Withrow (Poquoson); Heath Burks (Strasburg) bye; Mason Harrington (Virginia High) vs. Austin Brown (Bruton); Brenden Phillips (Richlands) bye; River Smith (Glenvar) bye.

120 pounds: Chance Rose (Richlands) bye; Max Comacho (Clarke. County) vs. Mason Hylton (Glenvar); Corey Chapman (Central-Woodstock) vs. Ethan Cobbler (Patrick County); James Ruehl (Poquoson) bye; Jaden Shanholtz (Strasburg) bye; Micah Ferguson (Graham) vs. David Terrones-Lara (Randolph-Henry); Ryan Spates (John Battle) bye; Craig Bowyer (James River) bye.

126 pounds: Wyatt Spencer (Richlands) bye; Gerald Roberts (Clarke County) vs. Ryan Kirby (Glenvar); Timothy Karlyshev (East Rockingham) vs. Trent Alexander (Patrick County); Pate Krieger (Poquoson) bye; Anakin Burks (Strasburg) bye; Michael Young (Tazewell) vs. Joseph Pendergast (Nandua); Bryce Ramey (Union) vs. DeMarcus Nelson (Bluestone); Chase Cuddy (James River) bye.

132 pounds: Kenaz Davis (Virginia High) bye; James Farris (Martinsville) vs. Rudy Downey (King William); Franklin Gozin (Appomattox County) vs. Ben Stodghill (Nandua); Isaac Dodd (Central-Woodstock); Christian Leonard (Poquoson) bye; Gabe Kell (Marion) vs. Lucas Martinez (Strasburg); Christian Rector (John Battle) vs. Kristian Hearn (East Rockingham); Jake Cline (Glenvar) bye.

138 pounds: Tristan Hass (Graham) bye; Stephen Spencer (Patrick County) vs. Ben Gutierrez (Nandua); Bryan Rito-Villar (Dan River) vs. Cole Rivongkham (Poquoson); Jesse Lemon (Mountain View-Quicksburg) bye; Austin Weeks (King William) bye; Nate Faust (John Battle) vs. Blake Jacobson (Clarke County); Jude Davis (Central-Wise) vs. Zach Bracken (Strasburg); Dontae Miller (Alleghany) bye.

145 pounds: Landon Davis (Central-Wise) bye; Wesley Ferguson (James River) vs. Guy Randall (Bruton); Daniel Bradley (Appomattox County) vs. Kevin Price (Bluestone); David Burks (Strasburg) bye; Colin Ford (Nandua) bye; Jake Mullins (Lee) vs. Cannon Long (Clarke County); Braedyn Bailey (John Battle) vs. Chris Dallas (Madison County); Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) bye.

152 pounds: Kaden Dupree (Richlands) bye; Matthew Marlowe (Chatham) vs. Aden Terrel (Amelia County); Taven Williams (Radford) vs. Nathan Severance (Bruton); Donovan Burks (Strasburg) bye; Joseph Chiappazzi (Poquoson) bye; Collin Davidson (John Battle vs. Collin Moran (Clarke County); Mason Bryington (Union) vs. Silas Carter (Madison County); Ethan Flowers (Glenvar) bye.

160 pounds: Thomas Potter (Union) bye; Ivan Dobbs (Alleghany) vs. Sam Villasenor (Poquoson); Jamier Manns (Martinsville) vs. Nicholas Becerra (Bruton); Braden Stern (Strasburg) bye; Romeo White (King William) bye; Quentin Daggs (Virginia High) vs. Braxton Biller (Mountain View-Quicksburg); Connor Cole (Richlands) vs. Camden Reedy (Central-Woodstock); Hunter Forbes (James River) bye.

170 pounds: Johnny Satterfield (Union) bye; Dravion Nelson (Bluestone) vs. Andrew Martin (Page County); Trevor Black (King William) vs. Shawn Curtis (Madison County); Chase Miller (Glenvar); Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson) bye; Myles Raley (Graham) vs. Lucas Rogers (Alleghany); Jason Pittman (John Battle) vs. Toby Bryant (Appomattox County); Odane Dodd (Central-Woodstock) bye.

182 pounds: Grayson Huff (Lee) bye; Logan Vance (Windsor) vs. Ryan Mickelwalt (Central-Woodstock); Christopher Barber (Poquoson) vs. Dylan Taylor (Madison County); Dawson Martin (Radford) bye; David Gastelum (Nandua) bye; Christopher White (John Battle) vs. Josh Wright (Patrick County); Samuel Bentley (Central-Wise) vs. Gage Meador (Appomattox County); Titus Hensley (Clarke County) bye.

195 pounds: Zach Hall (Union) bye; David Warren (Nandua) vs. Colby Shaw (Strasburg); Brenden Ferguson (Poquoson) vs. Nathan Lopez (Central-Woodstock); Carder Miller (James River) bye; Peter Overton (Bruton) bye; Cody Dolin (Graham) vs. Tristan Hardy (Patrick County); Ethan Medley (Marion) vs. Sam Wiebking (Chatham); Trace Mansfield (Clarke County) bye.

220 pounds: Landen Mabe (Marion) bye; Hunter Rippon (Nandua) vs. Chuck Fake (Strasburg); Trent Connon (King William) vs. Hunter Rinker (Mountain View-Quicksburg); Charlie Davis (Bruton) bye; Izaak Keith (Union) vs. Ryan Shue (Alleghany); Casey Mooneyhan (Lee); Josh Fletcher (Fort Chiswell); Michael Perozich (Clarke County) bye.

285 pounds: Brady Sturgill (Central-Wise) bye; Daniel Terrones-Lara (Randolph-Henry) vs. Jose Martinez (Madison County); Zach Simmons (Bluestone) vs. Jordan Hedrick (Page County); C.J. Jones (Bruton) bye; Carter Lloyd (Graham) vs. Nathan Clark (Alleghany); Orrin King (Virginia High) vs. Jahiem Johnson (Patrick County); Jayson Williams (Stuarts Draft).

CLASS 1

106 pounds: Alexis Deagle (Mathews) bye; Sam Gibson (Castlewood) vs. Ryan Patterson (Parry McCluer); Abbie Winslow (Cumberland) vs. Taygan Blankenship (Franklin); Tanner Hartford (Grundy) bye; Jaxon Ward (George Wythe) bye; Elijah Castellanos (Washington & Lee) vs. Jesse Oldham (Riverheads); Joey Hatfield (Fort Chiswell) vs. Parker Stone (Rural Retreat); Austin O’Bier (Lancaster) bye.

113 pounds: Evan Annese (Riverheads) bye; Bryce Looney (Grundy) vs. Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County); Dalton Ashley (Buffalo Gap) vs. Jacob Love (Mathew); Adam Gibson (Castlewood) bye; Olivia Waller (George Wythe) bye; Celeste Mitchell (Cumberland) vs. Sam Harrison (Franklin); Montana Smith (Fort Chiswell) vs. J.W. Webb (Rural Retreat); Isaiah Castellanos (Washington & Lee) bye.

120 pounds: Jake Yowell (Riverheads) bye; Nate Widener (Chilhowie) vs. Alberto Vera (Galax); Mikey Ray (Mathews) vs. Tucker Smiley (Buffalo Gap); Brody Coleman (Grundy) bye; Marquis Howell (Fort Chiswell) bye; Luis Alvarez (Cumberland) vs. Thomas Wilson (Middlesex); Bryce Waller (George Wythe) vs. Brandon Combs (Rural Retreat); Bishop Joyner (Franklin) bye.

126 pounds: Jude Robson (Riverheads) bye; Colton Barton (Lebanon) vs.. Ian Goins (Fort Chiswell); Jake Brown (Mathews) vs. Colin Tolomeo (Middlesex); Carson Griffey (Grundy); Bobby Burgess (George Wythe) bye; William Newman (Rappahannock County) vs. Caleb Yoder (Buffalo Gap); Edward Morales (Galax) vs. Slade Castle (Castlewood); Dion Pittman (Cumberland) bye.

132 pounds: Aaron Peterson (Graysonn County) bye; Justin Owens (Grundy) vs. Aaron Pruett (Parry McCluer); Lucien Hampton (Middlesex) vs. Dustin Henderson (Lancaster); Cody Deagle (Mathews) bye; Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) bye; Zane Perkins (George Wythe) vs. Heath Sutherland (Castlewood); Cameron Ridley (Franklin) vs. Nathan Wilcher (Buffalo Gap); Ethan Eppard (Riverheads) bye.

138 pounds: Tanner Jones (Grayson County) bye; Lincoln Brown (Chilhowie) vs. Logan Ward (George Wythe); D.J. Zeller (Lancaster) bye; Davon Curtis (Franklin) bye; Shaiem Gordon (Grundy) bye; Taylor Poole (Galax) vs. Merrick Kestner (Holston); Michael Fields (Cumberland) vs. Tucker Campbell (Middlesex); Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads) bye.

145 pounds: Colin Ward (George Wythe) bye; Justin Martin (Rural Retreat) vs. Preston Jones (Grayson County); Izaya Terpening (Essex) vs. Colby Yeago (Buffalo Gap); Devin Deshields (Franklin) bye; Chris Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Jackson Brockenbrough (Parry McCluer) vs. Holden Hutchinson (J.I. Burton); James Applegate (Northampton) vs. Noah Wright (Mathews); Jax Allebaugh (Riverheads) bye.

152 pounds: Tristen Lorenz (Grayson County) bye; Mason Via (Rural Retreat) vs. Lee Chittum (Parry McCluer); Hans Stone (Cumberland) vs. Hunter Cline (Buffalo Gap); David Austin (Riverheads) bye; Cole Jessee (Lebanon) bye; Caden Carico (Galax) vs. Carson Deel (Grundy); Gavin Brittingham (Northampton) vs. Rowan Anderson (Middlesex); Avari Walker (Essex) bye.

160 pounds: Cody Davis (George Wythe) bye; Josh Nunley (Northampton) vs. Kolton Barnes (Galax); Cole Dalton (Cumberland) vs. Tanner Feltes (Northampton); Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap) bye; Ethan Roberts (Grundy) bye; Landon King (Grayson County) vs. Odell Stroupe (Rural Retreat); Noah Ross (Riverheads) vs. Markelyn Fenner (Franklin); Kashmir Muse (Essex) bye.

170 pounds: Ian Scammell (Grundy) bye; Gerardo Flores (Rappahannock County) vs. Brady Wright (Mathews); Jacob Mutter (PH-Glade Spring) vs. Jeremiah Fulwider (Parry McCluer); Garland Harris Gills (Cumberland) bye; Cody Cash (Riverheads) bye; Zach Rivera (Grayson County) vs. Colton Kline (Eastside); Brendan Walker (Lancaster) vs. Ryan Shiflett (Buffalo Gap); Blake Dunn (Fort Chiswell) bye.

182 pounds: Jake Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Preston Mullins (Mathews) vs. Zackery Rhodes (Lancaster); Michael Carver (J.I. Burton) vs. Cadyn Crouse (Galax); Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap) bye; Luke Bryant (Riverheads) bye; Levi Groseclose (George Wythe) vs. Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood); Austin Gills (Cumberland) vs. Elliott Austin (Middlesex); Chase Poole (Grayson County) bye.

195 pounds: Wyatt Bush (Grundy) bye; Jordan Gwathmey (Essex) vs. Malachi Dixon (Mathews); Isaak Olvera (Lebanon) vs. Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer); Jacob Price (Cumberland) bye; Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads) bye; Isaiah Blankenship (Grayson County) vs. Carter Rouse (Rural Retreat); Jacob Davis (Rappahannock County) vs. Alex Posey (Lancaster); Austin Ashworth (Galax) bye.

220 pounds: Levid Rodriguez (Grundy) bye; Andrew Fulmer (Lancaster) vs. Cameron Byers (Middlesex); Bradley Steffey (Castlewood) vs. Connor Lester (Fort Chiswell); Gibson Hubbard (Northampton) bye; Jacob Carter (Buffalo Gap) bye; Zach Neal (George Wythe) vs. Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat); Mark Tuttle (Cumberland) vs. Beau Smith (Riverheads); Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) bye.

285 pounds: Logan Looney (Grundy) bye; Curtis Jordan (Franklin) vs. Dylan Davis (Northumberland); Colton Terry (Rural Retreat) vs. Peyton Isom (Grayson County); Tate Wilmore (Lancaster) bye; Kobe Ayers (Riverheads) bye; Shane Dunford (Fort Chiswell) vs. Zack Ward (Eastside); Devon Johnson (Northampton) vs. Jamie Dean (Cumberland); Brender Rojas (Galax) bye.