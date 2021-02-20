VHSL state wrestling: Rural Retreat claims four individual titles in Class 1

“This one means more to me than last year’s because I lost to him last week,” Fortuner said. “Once I got him on his back, I knew I had it.”

The fourth time proved to be the charm for Indians senior Dorian Delp, who completed an undefeated season with a pinfall victory at 3:43 in the 160-pound final over Grundy’s Ethan Roberts. Delp had placed in the top four of the state finals in his first three seasons but had never been atop the state podium before Saturday.

“It’s relief,” Delp said. “This means everything to me. I’ve been working for this since I was in eighth grade to get up to the top.”

Sophomore Eli Blevins earned his first state title for Rural Retreat with a convincing 9-2 decision over Riverheads’ Camden Cook-Cash at 126. Cook-Cash was the only wrestler to defeat Blevins during the season.

“He had beaten me earlier in the year and coach [Rick Boyd] and I just worked on what we needed to do to get the job done. Mostly it was just about staying low and how to get mentally focused before the match,” Blevins said.

With fans not permitted in the stands due to COVID-19 protocols, Boyd helped out Blevins in another way as well.