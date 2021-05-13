VHSL to consider a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball

“When the final decision is made, it needs to be a decision that people in Virginia feel is … a huge benefit,” Haun said.

“I’m not saying you can’t do it, but to me there are two considerations. One is, will it change the style of basketball and is that best for kids? The other question is, will we be able to administer this so it won’t affect the game negatively?”

Mike Hedrick, who resigned as Patrick Henry’s girls coach after the 2020-21 season to take a job at a high school in Georgia, envisions positives and negatives.

Hedrick said Georgia already has adopted a 30-second shot clock for regular-season games in the upcoming season.

“The pros of the shot clock are that it allows for a little more coaching,” Hedrick said. “Teams can press with a shot clock and have it be useful. You can put a bad press out there and have it take six or seven seconds off.

“The negative though is we get upset sometimes with the [margins] being 30 or 40 points, now there’s going to be a lot more of them. You’re going to see more blowout scores from the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’"