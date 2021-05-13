VHSL to consider a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball

The VHSL is on the clock.
The National Federation of State High School Associations will allow a 35-second shot clock for boys and girls basketball beginning in 2022-23, and VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Thursday that the state’s public schools will begin this summer to explore the idea.
The NFHS decision is not a mandate. Each state association can decide whether to adopt the rule.
At least eight state associations already use a shot clock, but in doing so those states have forfeited their seats on the NFHS rules committee, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star.
Haun said the VHSL will hold eight area meetings in August with school officials around the state, sharing information concerning the proper operation of a shot clock during a prep basketball game.
“The first thing we need to do is give a clear understanding of what it would mean to adopt a shot clock if that’s what people want to do,” he said.
Haun said the VHSL will send a survey to high school coaches and administrators, followed by a meeting with the VHSL’s 24-member basketball advisory group to gauge the interest of the wishes of each region within the state’s six enrollment classifications.
The VHSL staff would then make a recommendation to the Executive Committee for a first vote, likely in February.
“When the final decision is made, it needs to be a decision that people in Virginia feel is … a huge benefit,” Haun said.
“I’m not saying you can’t do it, but to me there are two considerations. One is, will it change the style of basketball and is that best for kids? The other question is, will we be able to administer this so it won’t affect the game negatively?”
Mike Hedrick, who resigned as Patrick Henry’s girls coach after the 2020-21 season to take a job at a high school in Georgia, envisions positives and negatives.
Hedrick said Georgia already has adopted a 30-second shot clock for regular-season games in the upcoming season.
“The pros of the shot clock are that it allows for a little more coaching,” Hedrick said. “Teams can press with a shot clock and have it be useful. You can put a bad press out there and have it take six or seven seconds off.
“The negative though is we get upset sometimes with the [margins] being 30 or 40 points, now there’s going to be a lot more of them. You’re going to see more blowout scores from the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’"
Hedrick coached PH to the VHSL Class 5 state final in February when the Patriots lost 56-41 to Princess Anne, which put the game away with a spread offense in the second half to win its eighth straight state championship.
“Princess Anne was holding the ball, and that pretty much prevented us from having any chance to come back,” he said. “And I’ve done that before too. That’s using the rules to your advantage.”
According to an NFHS release, the shot clock setup would require “two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch [at] the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction.”
Parry McCluer boys coach Mike Cartolaro, whose team won the Class 1 championship in February, is not in favor of a shot clock.
“Just the fact that where do you put them?” Cartolaro said. “If everybody could put it on the [backboard] it would be great, but [Class 1] plays in some pretty [small] gyms.
“It could be a logistical nightmare, and that’s separate from how you feel about it philosophically with your style of play.”
Parry McCluer used a deliberate offense in winning many low-scoring games in its run to the state title.
“We did it when we had to,” Cartolaro said. “When we got a lead, we would try to frustrate the other team.”
Western Virginia Basketball Officials Association commissioner Jerry Spangler is a proponent of the shot clock.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Spangler said. “From what I understand, most of the world uses it for high school, then we should.
“We’ll go through some growing pains. We’ve got quite a few guys who [officiate in] college, and they use a shot clock. We’ve expressed interest in it before. What we’ve always been told is it’s the cost.”
Clocks mounted on each backboard can cost between $2,000 and $3,000 each. Floor models can run for around $700.
“They’re not as expensive as they used to be,” Hedrick said. “There are companies that make it affordable. The issue is finding somebody that can run it, and run it correctly.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123