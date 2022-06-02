VHSL Track and Field Championships Preview Capsules

CLASS 6, CLASS 5

At Todd Stadium, Newport News

Friday: Field events, 12:30 p.m.; 3,200 relay, 1 p.m.

Saturday: 3,200 meters, 9 a.m.; Field events, 9:30 a.m; Track finals, noon.

Class 6 champions in 2021: Battlefield boys, Western Branch girls.

Class 5 champions in 2021: L.C. Bird boys, Midlothian girls.

Timesland boy seeded No. 1 in Class 6: Nathan Atchue, Franklin County (3,200, 9:15.80).

Timesland boy seeded No. 1 in Class 5: Micah Jones, William Fleming (boys long jump, 23-6¼; 300 hurdles, 38.40).

Timesland boys seeded No. 2 in Class 5: Jones (100 meters, 10.55); William Fleming 400 relay (42.46); Evan Langhammer, Patrick Henry (pole vault, 15-4).

Class 6 outlook: Atchue has run the fastest 3,200 in all of Virginia and he is attempting to double in the 1,600.

Class 5 outlook: Jones will close his Fleming career as the favorite in the long jump and the 300 hurdles, an event he never ran prior to this season. Langhammer has the best boys pole vault in the field by more than 1 foot. Patrick Henry’s Carmelo Taylor, who recently received a football offer from South Carolina, is a solid threat in the boys 100 and 200 with entry times of 10.59 and 21.45, respectively.

CLASS 4, CLASS 3

At Liberty University, Lynchburg

Friday: Field events, 12:30 p.m.; 3,200 relay, 1 p.m.

Saturday: 3,200 meters, 9 a.m.; Field events, 9:30 a.m; Track finals, noon.

Class 4 champions in 2021: Loudoun Valley boys, Loudoun Valley girls.

Class 3 champions in 2021: Western Albemarle boys, Heritage-Lynchburg girls.

Timesland boys seeded No. 1 in Class 4: J.J. Gulley, Pulaski County (high jump, 6-6); Salem 400 relay (42.36).

Timesland boys seeded No. 2 in Class 4: Addison Hilton, Jefferson Forest (400, 49.21); Diego Turner, Pulaski County (shot put, 53-4).

Timesland girls seeded No. 1 in Class 4: Zoie Lamanna, Jefferson Forest (1,600, 4:50.33); Hannah Pettyjohn, Jefferson Forest (high jump, 5-6).

Timesland girls seeded No. 2 in Class 4: Lamanna (800, 2:14.36); Pettyjohn (pole vault, 11-6).

Timesland boys seeded No. 2 in Class 3: Skylor Griffiths, Cave Spring (high jump, 6-7); Lord Botetourt 3,200 relay (8:48.43).

Timesland girls seeded No. 1 in Class 3: Jessica Palisca, Cave Spring (800, 2:18.12); Maddie Moles, Christiansburg (pole vault, 12-0).

Timesland girls seeded No. 2 in Class 3: Sydney Blewett, William Byrd (shot put, 38-10); Palisca (1,600, 5:04.05).

Class 4 outlook: Pulaski County could be in a tight race for the boys team title with Deep Creek and PH-Ashland. The Cougars are looking to become just the second team in any sport in school history to win a state championship. Pulaski’s strength is in the field events, and the two-day format could prove beneficial. Jefferson Forest is looking for a top-two finish, led by Lamanna and Pettyjohn.

Class 3 outlook: The move up to Class 4 by Western Albemarle has cleared the way for a new boys team champion. Abingdon, which won the cross country and indoor titles, is the favorite based on its distance runners and sprinter Xander Brown. Heritage's Alaysia Oakes is the reigning girls champ in the 100, long jump and triple jump. No athlete from a Timesland school won a Class 3 individual title in 2021.

CLASS 2, CLASS 1

At James Madison University, Harrisonburg

Friday: Field events, 12:30 p.m.; 3,200 relay, 1 p.m.

Saturday: 3,200 meters, 9 a.m.; Field events, 9:30 a.m; Track finals, noon.

Class 2 champions in 2021: Stuarts Draft boys, Glenvar girls.

Class 1 champions in 2021: Auburn boys, PH-Glade Spring girls.

Timesland boys seeded No. 1 in Class 2: Jahmal Jones, Martinsville (100 meters, 10.73; 200, 22.23); Tyler Johnson, Glenvar (300 hurdles, 40.88); Daniel Zearfoss, Glenvar (3,200, 10:12.87); Elliot Grayson, Radford (high jump, 6-5); David Woodward, Radford (long jump, 23-3/4); Avonne Noel, Glenvar (pole vault, 11-1); Floyd County 3,200 relay (8:37.41).

Timesland boys seeded No. 2 in Class 2: Jackson Swanson, Glenvar (100, 10.97); Johnson (110 hurdles, 15.47), Mason Erchull, Floyd County (1,600, 4:37.95); Grayson (long jump, 21-10 3/4;); Woodward (triple jump, 43-7 1/2); Riley Brim, Patrick County (800, 2:06.08); James River 3,200 relay (8:46.92); Martinsville 400 relay (44.11).

Timesland girls seeded No. 1 in Class 2: Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston, Martinsville (100 meters, 12.63); Sydney Loder, Glenvar (100 hurdles, 15.95; 300 hurdles, 46.91); Carly Wilkes, Glenvar (1,600, 4:53.42; 800, 2:18.71); Mia Spangler, Floyd County (triple jump, 36-1); Glenvar 1,600 relay (4:11.18).

Timesland girls seeded No. 2 in Class 2: Loder (high jump, 5-2); Floyd County 3,200 relay (10:17.25.

Timesland boys seeded No. 1 in Class 1: Cody Roupe, Eastern Montgomery (high jump, 6-2); Mitchell Tallman, Covington, and Andy Vaughan, Auburn (pole vault, 6-2); Kovyk Chandler, Parry McCluer (9:44.83, 3,200); Isaac Thompson, Grayson County (300 hurdles, 40.99); Trey Orren, Parry McCluer (shot put, 49-7).

Timesland boys seeded No. 2 in Class 1: Jamison Wall, Narrows (3,200, 10:11.84).

Timesland girls seeded No. 1 in Class 1: Olivia Crigger, Rural Retreat (long jump, 16-8½; 100 hurdles, 15.77); Kaitlyn Steele, Giles (triple jump, 35-0); Haley Hollins, Auburn (shot put, 40-5½); McKenzie Tate, George Wythe (200, 26.79; 400, 1:01.05).

Timesland girls seeded No. 2 in Class 1: Abby McGlothlin, Narrows (shot put, 40-5 ½); Hollins (discus, 115-0); Keira Scott, George Wythe (100 meters, 12.94; Aija McHone, Eastern Montgomery (400, 1:01.53); Tess Somervell, Chilhowie (800, 2:30.76); Haley Faulkner, George Wythe (200, 27.40); Scott (100, 12.94); McGlothlin (shot put, 36-0); George Wythe 400 relay (52.32).

Class 2 outlook: Glenvar is the girls favorite, led by Wilkes and Loder. Wilkes has won 10 individual VHSL titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. She leads all of Virginia in the 3,200 but is not competing in that event this weekend. Wilkes and Loder are defending their 2021 titles in both events each has entered. Zearfoss is looking to add the boys 3,200 to the cross country title he won in November. Glenvar’s Johnson (300 hurdles) and Radford’s Grayson (high jump) are defending champs. Glenvar and Radford are expected to duel for the boys team title.

Class 1 outlook: PH-Glade Spring’s boys appear to be a heavy favorite on paper. Auburn is in the hunt for the girls team title. The Eagles will keep an eye on Cumberland and George Wythe. Covington’s Tallman (pole vault) and EastMont’s Roupe (high jump) are defending state boys champs. George Wythe’s Faulkner won the girls 200 last year. Auburn’s Hollins has the top girls shot put this year in Timesland.

— Robert Anderson

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

