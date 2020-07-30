VHSL turns down Giles' bid to reclassify

Giles High School took “Strike One.”
But the Spartans are not out.
Giles has been turned down in its bids to drop from the VHSL’s Class 2 enrollment division to Class 1 and move from the Three Rivers District to the Mountain Empire District, but the school has until Aug. 12 to file an appeal that will be heard Sept. 2.
The VHSL on Thursday released the results its Alignment Committee, which voted 15-7 to deny Giles’ effort to drop to Class 1 beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The VHSL sets its classifications, regions and districts on a four-year cycle, but the league allows schools to request changes at mid-cycle.
The 2019-20 school year marked the halfway point of the current four-year cycle.
Giles, which was two students over the maximum limit of 475 for Class 1 based on the March 2020 Average Daily Membership numbers, appealed to the committee based on future declining enrollment.
Giles athletic director Steve Wilson said the school’s enrollment in 2021-22 projects to be close to 460 students in grades 9-12.
“My biggest class is my junior class, 134,” Wilson said. “Once they’re gone I’ve got a seventh-grade class of 98 coming in. I’m losing, like 40 kids in two years.”
Wilson said Giles’ bid to move to the Mountain Empire included a request to continue to play all its current Three Rivers opponents in football without playing an MED football schedule. Giles and MED member Galax will begin a two-year football series in 2021-22.
“I’d like to keep our football schedule since it’s already scheduled, and I don’t want to mess up other [Three Rivers] schools,” Wilson said. “When James River and [Eastern Montgomery] switched the Three Rivers and the Pioneer [District], they kept their football schedules.
“It’s kind of the same thing.”
Each school had five minutes to present its case via video conference.
Giles based its appeal on what it viewed as a precedent set by another Timesland schools — Grayson County, which won a similar appeal in 2018 in an 11th-hour reversal by the VHSL Executive Committee following an initial setback.
“Pretty much ours is based on them,” Wilson said. “When this happened with them, they were denied at the same process.”
Wilson said Giles’ request to leave the Three Rivers for the Mountain Empire has backing from both districts.
“We have letters from the [Three Rivers] and the [Mountain Empire] accepting [the move,” the Giles AD said.
The Three Rivers currently includes Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, Giles, Glenvar, James River and Radford.
The MED members are Auburn, Bland County, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe, Grayson County and Rural Retreat.
Fort Chiswell, which has an enrollment under 475, will drop to Class 1 next year.
Bland County filed a bid to leave the MED for the Hogoheegee District, but it was rejected by a 20-2 vote.
Elsewhere, barring appeal:
• Region 5D, which includes William Fleming and Patrick Henry, will increase from eight schools to 15. Region 5D will also include Albemarle, Briar Woods, Brooke Point, Harrisonburg, Massaponax, Mountain View, North Stafford, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside, Stone Bridge, Stafford and Woodgrove.
• Lebanon will drop to Class 1 and rejoin the Hogoheegee District.
• Reigning Class 4 football state champion Lake Taylor will drop to Class 3.
• Waynesboro will leave the Valley District and join the Shenandoah District.
• Western Albemarle will move up to Class 4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!