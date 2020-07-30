VHSL turns down Giles' bid to reclassify

Wilson said Giles’ bid to move to the Mountain Empire included a request to continue to play all its current Three Rivers opponents in football without playing an MED football schedule. Giles and MED member Galax will begin a two-year football series in 2021-22.

“I’d like to keep our football schedule since it’s already scheduled, and I don’t want to mess up other [Three Rivers] schools,” Wilson said. “When James River and [Eastern Montgomery] switched the Three Rivers and the Pioneer [District], they kept their football schedules.

“It’s kind of the same thing.”

Each school had five minutes to present its case via video conference.

Giles based its appeal on what it viewed as a precedent set by another Timesland schools — Grayson County, which won a similar appeal in 2018 in an 11th-hour reversal by the VHSL Executive Committee following an initial setback.

“Pretty much ours is based on them,” Wilson said. “When this happened with them, they were denied at the same process.”

Wilson said Giles’ request to leave the Three Rivers for the Mountain Empire has backing from both districts.