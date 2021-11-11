VHSL/VISAA football pairings with Thursday scores

VHSL FOOTBALL FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
CLASS 6
Region 6A
Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7
No. 5 James River-Midlothian (6-4) at No. 4 Thomas Dale (7-2)
No. 6 Ocean Lakes (5-4) at No. 3 Manchester (7-2)
Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27
Region 6B
No. 8 Potomac (4-5) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0)
No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3)
No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3)
No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2)
Region 6C
No. 8 Alexandria City (5-5) at No. 1 James Robinson (9-1)
No. 5 West Springfield (7-3) at No. 4 South County (8-2)
No. 6 West Potomac (6-4) at No. 3 Fairfax (9-1)
No. 7 Justice (6-4) at No. 2 Lake Braddock (8-2)
Region 6D
No. 8 George Marshall (5-5) at No. 1 James Madison (9-1)
No. 5 South Lakes (5-5) at No. 4 Yorktown (7-3)
No. 6 Wakefield (5-4) at No. 3 Westfield (5-5)
No. 7 Chantilly (5-5) at No. 2 Centreville (8-2)
CLASS 5
Region 5A
No. 8 Tallwood (4-6) at No. 1 Green Run (10-0)
No. 5 Indian River (5-3) at No. 4 Bayside (6-4)
No. 6 Frank Cox (5-5) at No. 3 Salem-Virginia Beach (7-2)
No. 7 Hickory (4-6) at No. 2 Kempsville (7-1)
Region 5B
No. 1 Maury (5-1) bye
No. 5 Menchville (4-4) at No. 4 Norview (5-4)
No. 6 Kecoughtan (4-5) at No. 3 Nansemond River (4-5)
No. 2 Woodside (7-2) bye
Region 4C
No. 8 J.R. Tucker (4-4) at No. 1 Highland Springs (7-3)
No. 5 L.C. Bird (5-3) at No. 4 Douglas Freeman (8-2)
No. 6 Glen Allen (4-5) at No. 3 Hermitage (8-2)
No. 7 Mills Godwin (4-6) at No. 2 Midlothian (6-2)
Region 5D
No. 8 Independence (7-3) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (10-0)
No. 5 Albemarle (8-2) at No. 4 Riverbend (8-2)
No. 6 Woodgrove (9-2) at No. 3 Mountain View (9-1)
No. 7 Patrick Henry (7-3) at No. 2 Massaponax (7-1)
CLASS 4
Region 4A
No. 8 Smithfield (3-6) at No. 1 King’s Fork (8-1)
No. 5 Deep Creek (6-4) vs. No. 4 Churchland (8-2)
No. 6 Warwick (6-4) vs. No. 3 Warhill (9-1)
No. 7 Manor (4-3) at Hampton (8-1), Saturday, noon
Region 4B
No. 8 Atlee (6-4) at No. 1 Dinwiddie (8-0)
No. 5 PH-Ashland (8-2) at Matoaca (9-1)
No. 6 Powhatan (7-3) at No. 3 Varina (8-1)
No. 7 Chancellor (5-4) at No. 2 King George (9-0)
Region 4C
Sherando (5-5) at Broad Run (9-1)
Loudoun County (8-2) at John Handley (9-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Tuscarora (8-2) at Kettle Run (9-1)
James Wood (7-3) at Heritage-Leesburg (8-2)
Region 4D
No. 8 Amherst County (4-5) at No. 1 Salem (9-1)
Louisa County 35, E.C. Glass 14
No. 6 Halifax County (7-2) at No. 3 Western Albemarle (9-1)
No. 7 Orange County (6-4) at No. 2 George Washington (7-1)
CLASS 3
Region 3A
No. 8 Tabb (5-5) at No. 1 Phoebus (9-1)
No. 5 Hopewell (5-3) at No. 4 Lake Taylor (6-4)
No. 6 Booker T. Washington (5-4) at No. 3 Lafayette (7-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Southampton (6-3) at No. 2 York (9-1)
Region 3B
No. 8 Armstrong (2-7) at No. 1 Meridian (8-2);
No. 5 Culpeper County (4-6) at No. 4 Goochland (5-5)
No. 6 Skyline (3-6) at No. 3 James Monroe (5-5)
No. 7 Warren County (3-7) at No. 2 Brentsville (8-2).
Region 3C
No. 8 Wilson Memorial (5-5) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Broadway (6-4) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (6-4)
No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5) at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)
No. 7 Waynesboro (5-5) at No. 2 Heritage (8-2)
Region 3D
No. 8 Staunton River (4-5) at No. 1 Christiansburg (9-1)
No. 5 Lord Botetourt (6-3) at No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-3)
No. 6 Magna Vista (5-5) at No. 3 Bassett (8-2)
No. 7 Northside (4-6) at No. 2 Abingdon (9-1)
CLASS 2
Region 2A
No. 8 Randolph-Henry (5-4) at No. 1 Nottoway (9-0)
No. 5 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (6-3) vs. No. 4 Amelia County (7-3)
No. 6 Poquoson (5-4) at No. 3 Brunswick (5-2)
No. 7 Greensville County (5-3) at No. 2 King William (8-1)
Region 2B
No. 8 Madison County (3-7) at No. 1 Central-Woodstock (8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Buckingham County (6-2) at No. 4 Strasburg (8-2)
No. 6 East Rockingham (4-5) at No. 3 Clarke County (9-1)
No. 7 Luray (4-5) at No. 2 Stuarts Draft (7-2)
Region 2C
No. 8 Patrick County (2-7) at No. 1 Glenvar (9-1)
No. 5 Martinsville (4-5) at No. 4 James River (5-5)
No. 6 Floyd County (6-4) at No. 3 Radford (7-3)
No. 7 Gretna (5-5) at No. 2 Appomattox County (8-1)
Region 2D
Lee (4-6) at Graham (9-0)
Virginia High (8-2) at Union (7-3)
Ridgeview (7-3) at Richlands (4-5)
Tazewell (4-5) at Central-Wise (7-3)
CLASS 1
Region 1A
No. 8 Rappahannock (4-5) at No. 1 Essex (5-1)
No. 5 West Point (6-3) at No. 4 Northampton (6-2)
No. 6 Colonial Beach (5-4) at No. 3 King & Queen (8-1)
No. 7 Northumberland (6-2) vs. No. 2 Washington & Lee (5-3)
Region 1B
No. 1 Riverheads (10-0)
No. 5 William Campbell (4-4)
No. 4 Sussex Central (6-2); No. 6 Surry County (5-5)
No. 3 Central-Lunenburg (7-2)
No. 2 Buffalo Gap bye.
Region 1C
No. 8 Grayson County (5-5) at No. 1 Galax (7-2)
George Wythe def. Covington, forfeit
No. 6 Narrows (5-5) at No. 3 Parry McCluer (7-3)
No. 7 Eastern Montgomery (5-5) at No. 2 Giles (6-3)
Region 1D
No. 8 Honaker (5-5) at No. 1 Holston (10-0)
No. 5 Grundy (5-4) at No. 4 Chilhowie (7-3)
No. 6 Twin Valley (7-3) at No. 3 PH-Glade Spring (7-3)
No. 7 Eastside (5-4) at No. 2 Twin Springs (8-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
VISAA FOOTBALL FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
(Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
DIVISION I
No. 4 Benedictine at No. 1 St. Christopher’s, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at No. 2 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
No. 4 Fredericksburg Christian at No. 1 Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at North Cross, Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION III
No. 4 Roanoke Catholic vs. No. 1 St. Michael the Archangel, at Brooke Point H.S., 7 p.m.
No. 3 Fuqua at No. 2 Portsmouth Christian.