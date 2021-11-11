VHSL/VISAA football pairings with Thursday scores

DIVISION I

No. 4 Benedictine at No. 1 St. Christopher’s, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal at No. 2 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

No. 4 Fredericksburg Christian at No. 1 Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at North Cross, Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION III

No. 4 Roanoke Catholic vs. No. 1 St. Michael the Archangel, at Brooke Point H.S., 7 p.m.

No. 3 Fuqua at No. 2 Portsmouth Christian.