VHSL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1

Auburn (30-0) vs. Riverheads (20-8)

Saturday, Noon, Salem Civic Center

Quick sets: Rematch of the last two Class 1 finals. ... Auburn won 3-1 in 2019 at the civic center and won 3-0 on its home floor in April. ... Riverheads also lost 3-0 to PH-Glade Spring in 2018 final played at Northside H.S. ... Riverheads played in Auburn Invitational in September, going 0-5 with losses to Auburn, Chilhowie, George Wythe, PH-Glade Spring and Rappahannock County). ... Dayton Moore was the Shenandoah District player of the year and is the daughter of the head coach. ... Amy Moore is a former Riverheads assistant who replaced Nyssa Stapleton this season.