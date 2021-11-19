VHSL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2
Glenvar (22-3) vs. Central-Woodstock (24-4)
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., Salem Civic Center
Coaches: Glenvar: Mark Rohrback; Central-Woodstock: Ashlie Clar.
Glenvar: Bailey Conner (266 kills, 224 digs, 39 blocks, 24 aces); Claire Griffith (223 kills, 201 digs, 58 blocks, 40 aces); Hannah Hylton (325 digs, 42 aces, 22 assists); Cara Butler (390 assists, 242 digs, 15 blocks, 53 aces, 59 kills); Sydney Loder (141 kills, 94 blocks, 41 digs, 21 aces); Audrey Conner (421 assists, 139 digs, 57 aces).
Central-Woodstock: Emily Funkhouser (325 kills, 235 digs, 75 aces); Ella Toothman (217 kills, 70 blocks, 74 aces); Peyton Dinardo (307 kills, 239 digs, 48 aces); Erika Hutton (431 assists, 216 digs, 48 aces); Viliane Luyando Disdier (357, 31 aces); Keeyarra Dodson-Perez (121 kills, 28 blocks); Bailey Sheetz (137 kills, 225 digs, 23 blocks, 59 aces).
Quick sets: Central-Woodstock dropped from Class 3 where the Falcons lost to Independence in the Region 3B tournament last season. ... Central played East Rockingham five times, losing the first three before defeating East Rock 3-2 in the Region 2B final and state semifinal. ... Falcons' other loss was 3-0 to Madison County. ... Glenvar is chasing second state title. ... Rohrback coached unbeaten team to Group A championship in 2006. ... Glenvar lost twice to Auburn in 3-2 nail-biters and also lost to Floyd County before defeating Buffaloes in Region 2C final and state semifinal.
CLASS 1
Auburn (30-0) vs. Riverheads (20-8)
Saturday, Noon, Salem Civic Center
Coaches: Sherry Millirons; Riverheads, Amy Moore.
Auburn: Allyson Martin (495 kills, 351 digs, 21 blocks, 63 aces); Madeline Lavergne (182 kills, 285 digs, 21, 85 aces); Anna McGuire (627 assists, 143 digs, 64 aces); Avery Zuckerwar (159 kills, 155 digs, 85 aces); Madison Ketterer (149 assists, 189 digs), Stacy Lewis (249 digs, 17 aces).
Riverheads: Dayton Moore (578 assists, 128 digs, 30 aces); Kendyl Argenbright (343 kills, 142 digs, 93 blocks, 40 aces); Autumn Burkholder (113 kills, 52 blocks); Taia Chandler (161 digs, 28 aces); Gracie Fulton (114 digs, 32 aces).
Quick sets: Rematch of the last two Class 1 finals. ... Auburn won 3-1 in 2019 at the civic center and won 3-0 on its home floor in April. ... Riverheads also lost 3-0 to PH-Glade Spring in 2018 final played at Northside H.S. ... Riverheads played in Auburn Invitational in September, going 0-5 with losses to Auburn, Chilhowie, George Wythe, PH-Glade Spring and Rappahannock County). ... Dayton Moore was the Shenandoah District player of the year and is the daughter of the head coach. ... Amy Moore is a former Riverheads assistant who replaced Nyssa Stapleton this season.