VHSL volleyball semifinal capsules

Season summary: Blacksburg has steamrolled through the season, winning every match 3-0 except a 3-1 win at Patrick Henry on March 23. … Bruins trailed late in the third set of Thursday’s Region 4D final win over E.C. Glass. … Loudoun County narrowly survived rival Loudoun Valley 25-17, 25-20, 27-29, 21-25, 15-12 in Region 4C final after splitting two earlier matches with the Raiders.

The setup: Loudoun County has beaten Blacksburg in the last three state tournaments including a 3-0 semifinal win in 2019. … Taylor has led Blacksburg to 109-21 record in the last five seasons including runner-up finish to Hidden Valley in 2016 in Class 3A. … Loudoun County is the gold standard, winning eight consecutive state titles and 12 of the last 13. … Blacksburg’s Amanda Lowe is a Virginia Tech signee. … Solomon, who missed two seasons with Lyme Disease, returned this season and has signed with Division II Rollins College. … Both schools have changed their nicknames over the years. Blacksburg changed from Indians to Bruins in the early 2000s, and Loudoun County switched from Raiders to Captains this season