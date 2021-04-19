VHSL volleyball semifinal capsules

CLASS 4
BLACKSBURG (14-0) at LOUDOUN COUNTY (14-1)
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Season summary: Blacksburg has steamrolled through the season, winning every match 3-0 except a 3-1 win at Patrick Henry on March 23. … Bruins trailed late in the third set of Thursday’s Region 4D final win over E.C. Glass. … Loudoun County narrowly survived rival Loudoun Valley 25-17, 25-20, 27-29, 21-25, 15-12 in Region 4C final after splitting two earlier matches with the Raiders.
Coaches: Blacksburg, Nicole Taylor; Loudoun County, John Senchak.
Loudoun Valley season statistics: Ella Solomon, sr. (167 kills, 43 blocks, 22 digs, 35 aces); Delaney Brosan, jr. (141 kills, 122 digs, 18 aces, 13 blocks); Sarah Jordan, sr. (240 assists, 71 kills, 66 digs); Alicia McCandless, sr. (103 kills, 116 serve-receives, 73 digs, 16 blocks); Hanna Mullen, jr. (161 assists, 55 digs, 22 aces).
The setup: Loudoun County has beaten Blacksburg in the last three state tournaments including a 3-0 semifinal win in 2019. … Taylor has led Blacksburg to 109-21 record in the last five seasons including runner-up finish to Hidden Valley in 2016 in Class 3A. … Loudoun County is the gold standard, winning eight consecutive state titles and 12 of the last 13. … Blacksburg’s Amanda Lowe is a Virginia Tech signee. … Solomon, who missed two seasons with Lyme Disease, returned this season and has signed with Division II Rollins College. … Both schools have changed their nicknames over the years. Blacksburg changed from Indians to Bruins in the early 2000s, and Loudoun County switched from Raiders to Captains this season
Next: Winner plays at home against Grafton or Monacan, Friday or Saturday.
CLASS 3
HIDDEN VALLEY (13-2) at RUSTBURG (14-0)
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Coaches: Hidden Valley, Carla Ponn; Rustburg, Kristen Hardie.
Season summary: Hidden Valley’s two losses were both 3-0 to unbeaten Class 4 semifinalist Blacksburg. … Davenport missed six matches with a minor injury. … Rustburg was pushed to 3-2 by E.C. Glass. … Red Devils have 11 wins by 3-0 scores including Region 3C final victory Saturday over previously unbeaten Rockbridge County.
Hidden Valley season statistics: Cam Davenport, jr. (192 kills, 114 digs, 20 blocks, 10 aces); Maddie Clouser, sr. (99 kills, 138 digs, 28 aces, 12 blocks); Faith Mitchell, jr. (336 assists, 92 kills, 33 aces, 36 blocks, 109 digs); Abby Crosser, soph. (81 kills, 33 blocks, 13 aces); Ashley Smith, jr. (52 kills, 49 digs); Lauren Whittaker, fr. (110 digs, 39 aces); Abbey Burton, jr. (158 digs); Emily Dudley, jr. (127 assists).
Rustburg statistics: Kristen Hardie, jr. (214 kills, 31 aces, 15 blocks, 112 digs); Meah Coles, jr. (433 assists, 21 aces); Anna Maddox, sr. (116 kills, 35 aces, 104 digs); Eden Bigham, jr. (68 kills, 25 aces, 69 digs); Parker Goldstein, sr. (22 blocks, 54 kills, 16 aces); Tinsley Abbott, sr. (95 digs, 190 serve-receives).
The setup: Both teams were knocked out in the state tournament last year by three-time champion Lord Botetourt. … Under Ponn, Hidden Valley won Group 3A state titles in 2016 and 2013 and was Group AA runner-up in 2012 and 2018. … Rustburg won a Group AA title in 1992 in its only finals appearance. … Clouser has committed to play beach volleyball for Stevenson University in Maryland.
Next: Winner plays at home against George Mason or New Kent, Friday or Saturday.
CLASS 2
GATE CITY (14-1) at GILES (13-2)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Gate City, Amy Reed; Giles, Mandy Havens.
Season summary: Gate City’s only loss was 3-2 at Abingdon on March 22. … Blue Devils have 13 wins by 3-0 scores including 25-23, 35-22, 25-13 win over previously unbeaten Virginia High in Region 4D final. … Giles lost twice to Glenvar and once to Floyd County in regular season. … Spartans came from 2-0 down at Glenvar to win in Region 2C semifinal before topping Floyd 3-1 in the final.
Gate City statistics from Region 2D final: Makayla Bays, fr. (13 kills, 4 blocks); Brylee Holder (10 kills, 2 blocks); Sarah Thompson (12 digs, 6 kills); Brooklyn Smith, sr. (5 kills).
Giles season statistics: Hannah Steele (238 kills); Jillian Midkiff (270 digs); Emma Claytor (194 kills); Alyssa Pennington (575 assists); Hayley Howell (112 kills).
The setup: Gate City has won six state titles, most recently back-to-back in Group 2A in 2013-14. … Thompson is an East Tennessee State basketball signee for Gate City. … Giles’ last state semifinal was in 2016 when Spartans lost to R.E. Lee-Staunton.
Next: Winner plays at home against Luray or Poquoson, Friday or Saturday.
CLASS 1
PATRICK HENRY- GLADE SPRING (10-1) at AUBURN (16-0)
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: PH-Glade Spring, Pam Newberry; Auburn, Sherry Millirons.
Season summary: PH-Glade Spring avenged its lone regular-season loss with 25-23, 27-25, 25-14 road win over Eastside in Region 1D final. … Rebels won Hogoheegee District regular-season title, then opted out of district tournament. … Auburn dropped its first set all season in Region 1C final against Grayson County before winning 25-12, 19–25, 25-12, 25-14 on Saturday.
PH-Glade Spring statistics from Region 1C final: Avery Maiden, soph. (16 kills, 7 blocks, 8 digs); Ella Maiden, sr. (14 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces); Logan Newberry, jr. (30 assists, 6 kills, 6 digs); Zoe Miller, jr. (18 digs, 2 aces); Addie Hahn, jr. (14 digs).
Auburn stats in Region 1C final: Allyson Martin, jr. (21 kills, 6 aces, 21 digs); Anna McGuire, jr. (35 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces); Sarah Nichols, sr. (17 digs, 4 aces); Madeline Lavergne, soph. (5 aces, 11 kills, 14 digs).
The setup: Rematch of the 2019 semifinal in Riner that Auburn won 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 en route to state title, its fourth under Millirons. … Eagles topped Riverheads 3-1 in 2019 final. … PH-Glade Spring defeated Riverheads 3-0 in 2018 state final played at Northside High School.
Next: Winner plays at home against Riverheads or Middlesex, Friday or Saturday.