VHSL Volleyball State Final Preview Capsules

CLASS 2

LURAY (11-3) at GILES (14-3)

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Setups: Pennington topped the 2,000 mark in career assists for Giles in the state semifinal, while Steele notched her 1,000th career kill. … Giles rallied from 0-2 deficit for 3-2 win at previously unbeaten Glenvar in Region 2C semifinal. … Spartans are in state final for first time. … Luray lost to Auburn in 2012 state final and Gate City in 2013. … Many Luray volleyball players were on the school’s girls basketball team that won the Class 2 state title in February.