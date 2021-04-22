VHSL Volleyball State Final Preview Capsules

CLASS 2
LURAY (11-3) at GILES (14-3)
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Coaches: Luray, Susan Henry-Wilson; Giles, Mandy Havens.
Semifinal scores: Luray defeated Poquoson 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23. Giles defeated Gate City 22-25, 25-18, 29-27, 23-25, 15-12.
Luray statistics in semifinal: Jaidyn McClung (17 kills, 7 digs); Trinity Belton (41 assists, 5 digs); Brynlee Burrill (11 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces); Baylee Burrill (12 digs, 4 assists); Lindsay Bly (7 kills).
Giles statistics in semifinal: Hannah Steele (34 kills), Emma Claytor (22 kills), Alyssa Pennington (63 assists); Jillian Midkiff (29 digs).
Setups: Pennington topped the 2,000 mark in career assists for Giles in the state semifinal, while Steele notched her 1,000th career kill. … Giles rallied from 0-2 deficit for 3-2 win at previously unbeaten Glenvar in Region 2C semifinal. … Spartans are in state final for first time. … Luray lost to Auburn in 2012 state final and Gate City in 2013. … Many Luray volleyball players were on the school’s girls basketball team that won the Class 2 state title in February.
CLASS 1
RIVERHEADS (11-2) at AUBURN (17-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Riverheads, Nyssa Stapleton; Auburn, Sherry Millirons.
Semifinal scores: Riverheads def. Middlesex 25-8, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15; Auburn defeated PH-Glade Spring 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15.
Riverheads statistics in semifinal: Dayton Moore (43 assists, 10 digs); Sydney Phillips (19 kills, 9 digs, 7 blocks); Kendyl Argenbright (8 kills, 9 digs, six blocks); Amelia Tomlinson (9 kills, 3 aces); Taia Chandler (10 digs), Eva Frederick (10 digs).
Auburn statistics in semifinal: Allyson Martin (21 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces); Anna McGuire (39 assists, 10 digs, 8 aces); Madeline Lavergne (14 kills, 6 aces, 10 digs); Sara Nichols (10 digs, 3 aces); Avery Zuckerwar (8 kills, 4 digs); Madison Ketterer (6 digs, 1 assist).
Setups: Rematch of 2019 state final Auburn won 3-1 for its fourth overall state title under Millirons. … Riverheads lost 3-0 in 2018 final to PH-Glade Spring. … Gladiators lost twice in regular-season to Fort Defiance. … Auburn won three state titles in a row under Millirons from 2012-14. … The Eagles are on a 42-match winning streak after winning the last 25 in a 31-2 season in 2019.
