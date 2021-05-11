VIC/BRC tournament schedule

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
BASEBALL
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Hargrave Military at No. 4 Virginia Episcopal
No. 6 Eastern Mennonite at No. 3 Blue Ridge
Thursday, semifinals
Hargrave Military-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 Carlisle
Blue Ridge-Eastern Mennonite winner at No. 2 North Cross
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
BOYS LACROSSE
Thursday, first round
No. 4 Roanoke Catholic at No. 1 North Cross
No. 3 Blue Ridge at No. 2 New Covenant
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
First-round winners, TBA
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Virginia Episcopal at No. 4 Eastern Mennonite
No. 6 Hargrave Military at No. 3 Blue Ridge
Thursday, semifinals
Eastern Mennonite-Virginia Episcopal winner at No. 1 North Cross
Blue Ridge-Hargrave Military winner at No. 2 Covenant
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday, first round
No. 4 Virginia Episcopal at No. 1 Covenant