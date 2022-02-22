Vikings show no mercy in wipeout of Blue Demons in region tourney

Like a locomotive with malfunctioning brakes on a downhill grade, Northside’s boys keep coming.

All the way to the very end of the bench, the Vikings kept merciless pressure both defensively and offensively on guest Christiansburg en route to a 85-43 blowout in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.

The Vikings (23-4) had 11 players in the scorebook and everybody contributed in some fashion in an effort that propelled the team into a Thursday semifinal engagement with either Lord Botetourt or Bassett at 6 p.m. in the Vikings gym.

Christiansburg (11-14) eventually simply could not keep up the pace after a tough 74-63 Monday night play-in victory over Magna Vista.

As for Northside, all those guys seeing action earned their floor time.

“It takes some really special guys because you have to be willing to sacrifice,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “That’s a big thing because we’ve committed to this for a long stretch.

“We would never play a guy just to play a guy. We play a guy because he’s earned the right to play. Nobody’s playing because I want to have a certain number on a rotation.”

Christiansburg went deep in the roster itself, but nothing really seemed to work.

“We’ve always talked about if we want to get to a state championship, you have to go through Cave or Northside,” Blue Demons coach Mike Hunter said.

Christiansburg twice raced out to 5-point leads in the first quarter, the second coming on a layin by massive post Tyrique Taylor that made it 9-4. Due in large part to a 10-point flurry from Northside guard Lawrence Cole, six of that coming on his only 3-pointers in a 20-point performance, the tide turned.

Add in four Demons turnovers to close the period and they were down 18-11 going into the second. It never got any better. Northside would lead by as many as 37 points before the game ended.

“They put so much pressure on you that they speed you up,” Hunter said. “They make you think fast and that’s just not our style of play.”

Quick thinking is always part of the Vikings plan because the goal is to play at hyperspeed whenever convenient. Point guard Sidney Webb is the conductor.

“It’s getting the ball into the scorers hands where they can do something with it,” said Webb, equally effective at both ends of the floor.

One of Webb’s assists set up a showstopper dunk in which he gave up a layup chance to set up a Cameron Abshire slam. Abshire, who finished with 12 points, had similar slammer off a selfless feed from Cole, who matched Webb by giving up a sure easy one to make it happen.

“We’re playing with a lot of energy tonight,” Abshire said. “Lawrence’s pass had some good energy going into it and we had some fun.”

Ayrion Journiette had two more of the Vikings’ eight 3-pointers and also added four free thows in an 18-point effort. Journiette, Cole, and Cy Hardy were a combined 10-10 from the line, the team 15-for-20.

Taylor’s 12 points led Christiansburg before he fouled out following a technical late in the game.