Virus would keep Roanoke Valley public school sports sidelined in winter if season started now

The delayed VHSL winter sports season is scheduled to open Dec. 21 with the start of boys and girls basketball games.

However, if the season began this week, a number of Timesland schools would be on the sidelines.

School administrators within the Alleghany and Roanoke Health Districts — which include 13 public high schools — have agreed to determine whether their winter sports teams will compete based on a series of measures of the spread of COVID-19.

One Roanoke Valley administrator said Monday that the high number of coronavirus cases in the region would preclude any competition in basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field for now.

“Unless things get better, it’s unlikely that we would be able to play,” Salem Assistant Schools Superintendent Curtis Hicks said.

The school divisions in the two health districts — Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Covington, Roanoke County, Roanoke and Salem — are trying to design a cohesive plan for playing during the pandemic.

Each school and its opponents for a particular week must determine by noon each Monday whether its city or county falls within acceptable levels of risk of transmission of the coronavirus.