VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Narrows clinches Pioneer regular-season title with close win

NARROWS -- Halee Kast had 15 assists, seven kills and 15 digs; and Mya Robertson came through with 11 kills and 16 digs as Narrows claimed the Pioneer District regular season title with a 25-20, 24-26, 27-25, 25-17 win over Eastern Montgomery.

Lainey Stables had 29 digs and Emma Spencer added nine kills and two aces for Narrows (8-2).

EastMont (7-3) got 10 kills, 22 digs and four aces from Morgan Bahnken; 20 digs, 10 kills and three aces from Elli Underwood; 22 digs from Anna Ryan and 30 assists and six kills from Lilly Underwood.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar def. Floyd County 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

FLOYD -- Caroline Craig posted six aces, 45 assists and 12 digs, Claire Griffith notched three aces, 20 kills and 18 digs and Cara Butler added 30 digs as the Highlanders (10-0) topped the Buffaloes in four sets to remain undefeated.

Floyd County (5-4) was led by Jaycee Chaffin with 20 kills and 24 digs, Olivia Hylton with 11 kills and eight blocks and Kenzee Chaffin with 34 assists.

Carroll County def. James River 25-22, 25-21, 25-19