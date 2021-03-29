VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Narrows clinches Pioneer regular-season title with close win

NARROWS -- Halee Kast had 15 assists, seven kills and 15 digs; and Mya Robertson came through with 11 kills and 16 digs as Narrows claimed the Pioneer District regular season title with a 25-20, 24-26, 27-25, 25-17 win over Eastern Montgomery.
Lainey Stables had 29 digs and Emma Spencer added nine kills and two aces for Narrows (8-2).
EastMont (7-3) got 10 kills, 22 digs and four aces from Morgan Bahnken; 20 digs, 10 kills and three aces from Elli Underwood; 22 digs from Anna Ryan and 30 assists and six kills from Lilly Underwood.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar def. Floyd County 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
FLOYD -- Caroline Craig posted six aces, 45 assists and 12 digs, Claire Griffith notched three aces, 20 kills and 18 digs and Cara Butler added 30 digs as the Highlanders (10-0) topped the Buffaloes in four sets to remain undefeated.
Floyd County (5-4) was led by Jaycee Chaffin with 20 kills and 24 digs, Olivia Hylton with 11 kills and eight blocks and Kenzee Chaffin with 34 assists.
Carroll County def. James River 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
BUCHANAN -- Anna Farmer tallied 10 kills and 16 digs, Lily Marshall posted 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces and Natalie Harris dished out 17 assists to lead the Cavaliers (4-6) to a win over the Knights (1-9).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Broadway 25-6, 25-8, 25-12
BROADWAY -- Jaydyn Clemmer had 15 kills, 20 digs and two aces and Aiyana Cooper added seven kills and two blocks as the Wildcats (10-0) remained unbeaten with a straight-sets win over the Gobblers (0-10).
Rockbridge also got 15 assists, four digs and two kills from McKenzie Burch and five kills, one block and three digs from Sophie Vaught.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Staunton River 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
DALEVILLE -- Anna Dewease posted 18 digs and two aces, and Parker Hudson had 12 kills as the Cavaliers topped the Golden Eagles.
Nora Spickard recorded 10 kills and three aces; and Sydney Whorley added 25 assists, three digs and three aces to lead Botetourt (5-4).
The Golden Eagles were paced by Abigail Barlow with 11 digs and one assist; Jaelynn Ferguson with one ace, two kills and one block; and Taylor Midkiff with one ace, three assists and nine digs.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass def. Liberty 25-14, 25-8, 25-23
LYNCHBURG -- Katherine Thompson had nine kills, Chassity Alphin had 10 digs and Jadyn Clark put up 13 assists for Liberty (3-5) but it was not enough to prevent a win by the Hilltoppers.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High def. Marion 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
MARION -- Audrey Moss knocked down five kills, Gabby Whitt posted six digs and Ella Moss added two blocks as the Scarlet Hurricanes (7-2) fell in straight sets to the Bearcats.
MONDAY SCORES
Blue Ridge District
Lord Botetourt 3, Staunton River 0
Piedmont District
Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 3, Heritage 0
E.C. Glass 3, Liberty 0
Southwest District
Virginia High 3, Marion 0
Valley District
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0
Hogoheegee District