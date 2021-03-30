VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Rockbridge County players hit career milestones as Wildcats improve to 10-0

LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer recorded her 1,000th career kill and Krissy Whitesell notched her 1,000th career assist Tuesday night as Rockbridge County took a 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 nondistrict win over East Rockingham

Clemmer finished the game with 10 kills, six aces and 16 digs, Whitesell ended up with 18 assists, 11 digs and eight kills and Maddie Dahl added eight kills, two blocks and four digs for Rockbridge County (11-0). Sarah Clements also chipped in eight digs and a pair of aces for the Wildcats.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry def. Pulaski County 25-19, 25-11, 18-25, 9-25, 15-3

Marella Hudson had 21 kills and 17 digs as the Patriots pulled out a five-setter after going up 2-0 early in the match.

Reghan Dixon had 11 kills and three blocks for PH (6-5), while Skylar Askew came up with 27 digs.

Pulaski County (6-4) was led by Haleigh Brown with 37 assists and 11 digs, Skylar Burton with 12 kills and Julianne Paine with 20 digs.

Hidden Valley def. Salem 25-10, 25-14, 25-9