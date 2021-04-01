VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sloss, Bruce lead Christiansburg to first victory

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Kaylee Sloss posted nine kills, 12 digs and four aces and Rachael Bruce dished out 17 assists Thursday night for a 25-9, 23-25, 25-23, 25-10 River Ridge District volleyball victory for Blue Demons' first win of the season.
Braelynn Williams had nine kills and two blocks for Christiansburg (1-9).
Salem was led by Reese Redford with 20 digs and five aces, Kennedy Scales with 10 digs and eight kills and Anne Hayden Hall with 23 assists.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. James River 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
BUCHANAN -- Jaycee Chaffin registered 17 kills and 18 digs and Kenzee Chaffin dished out 30 assists to go with 14 digs as the Buffaloes swept the host Knights.
Katie Wirt added 14 digs for Floyd County (7-4).
Giles def. Alleghany 25-8, 25-15, 25-20
LOW MOOR -- Hannah Steele and Anna Claytor each recorded 12 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 34 assists as the Spartans' (8-2) topped the Mountaineers.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Bland County 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
RINER -- Allyson Martin put down 17 kills to go with six digs as the Eagles finished an undefeated regular season by sweeping the visiting Bears.
Madeline Lavergne served up seven aces along with three kills and four digs for Auburn (12-0).
Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-23, 25-22, 25-13
INDEPENDENCE -- Kylie Pope and Malorie Reeves each recorded nine kills, while Pope and Kristen Brown each notched 13 assists in the Blue Devils' win over the Maroons.
Sierra Pope, Kylie Pope and Carli Campbell each served up three aces for Grayson County (7-4) in the win.
McKenzie Tate had five kills and 16 digs for George Wythe, while Meleah Kirtner added five kills, three aces and 10 digs Maria Malavolti had three kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Halifax County 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
BASSETT -- Allie Laine led the Bengals with 18 kills, nine digs, 10 blocks and three aces in a win over the Blue sComets.
Annie Laine had nine kills and five blocks and Sydney Martin added five digs and 31 assists for Bassett.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest def. Liberty 25-18, 25-19, 29-27
BEDFORD -- Kaylee Abbott put down 19 kills and 10 digs and Alex McCray added 11 kills and 13 digs as the Cavaliers swept host Liberty.
Emily Crosswhite dished out 38 assists and Ashton Allen chimed in with eight kills for Jefferson Forest (8-3).
Katherine Thompson had nine kills and seven digs, Chassity Alphin posted 16 digs and Jadyn Clark dished out 16 assists for Liberty (3-8). Liberty also received five kills and four aces from Aleaxis Conklin and three kills from Brooklyn Gunter.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring def. Chilhowie 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
GLADE SPRING -- Ella Maiden recorded 17 kills and seven blocks and Logan Newberry dished out 30 assists as the Rebels swept the Warriors.
Avery Maiden served up six aces, Zoe Miller added five aces and 12 digs and Lauren Stauffer chipped in six kills for PH-Glade Spring.