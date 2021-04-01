VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sloss, Bruce lead Christiansburg to first victory

RINER -- Allyson Martin put down 17 kills to go with six digs as the Eagles finished an undefeated regular season by sweeping the visiting Bears.

Madeline Lavergne served up seven aces along with three kills and four digs for Auburn (12-0).

Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-23, 25-22, 25-13

INDEPENDENCE -- Kylie Pope and Malorie Reeves each recorded nine kills, while Pope and Kristen Brown each notched 13 assists in the Blue Devils' win over the Maroons.

Sierra Pope, Kylie Pope and Carli Campbell each served up three aces for Grayson County (7-4) in the win.

McKenzie Tate had five kills and 16 digs for George Wythe, while Meleah Kirtner added five kills, three aces and 10 digs Maria Malavolti had three kills, 10 assists and nine digs.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Bassett def. Halifax County 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

BASSETT -- Allie Laine led the Bengals with 18 kills, nine digs, 10 blocks and three aces in a win over the Blue sComets.

Annie Laine had nine kills and five blocks and Sydney Martin added five digs and 31 assists for Bassett.