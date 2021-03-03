VOLLEYBALL: William Byrd snaps Lord Botetourt's 56-match win streak with five-set victory

DALEVILLE -- Mattie Andrews recorded 14 kills and Trinity Hylton added seven kills and 19 assists as William Byrd rallied from two sets down Tuesday night to defeat Lord Botetourt 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-9, snapping the Cavaliers' 56-match winning streak.

Grayce Dantzler chipped in four aces and 19 digs for William Byrd.

Lord Botetourt, which had won 94 of its previous 95 matches along with three VHSL Class 3 championships, was paced by Annelise Wolfe with 12 kills and three aces, Hailey Deter and Nora Spickard with eight kills apiece and Anna Dewease with 28 digs.

Lord Botetourt's last loss before Tuesday night occurred Sept. 1, 2017 when the Cavaliers fell 2-1 to Frank Cox.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Hidden Valley def. Christiansburg 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Cam Davenport recorded 14 kills and three aces and Faith Mitchell added six aces and 23 assists as the Titans swept the visiting Blue Demons.

Abby Crosser chipped in six kills and Ashley Smith contributed four aces and six digs for Hidden Valley.

Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-19, 25-18, 25-17