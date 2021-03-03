VOLLEYBALL: William Byrd snaps Lord Botetourt's 56-match win streak with five-set victory

DALEVILLE -- Mattie Andrews recorded 14 kills and Trinity Hylton added seven kills and 19 assists as William Byrd rallied from two sets down Tuesday night to defeat Lord Botetourt 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-9, snapping the Cavaliers' 56-match winning streak.
Grayce Dantzler chipped in four aces and 19 digs for William Byrd.
Lord Botetourt, which had won 94 of its previous 95 matches along with three VHSL Class 3 championships, was paced by Annelise Wolfe with 12 kills and three aces, Hailey Deter and Nora Spickard with eight kills apiece and Anna Dewease with 28 digs.
Lord Botetourt's last loss before Tuesday night occurred Sept. 1, 2017 when the Cavaliers fell 2-1 to Frank Cox.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Christiansburg 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Cam Davenport recorded 14 kills and three aces and Faith Mitchell added six aces and 23 assists as the Titans swept the visiting Blue Demons.
Abby Crosser chipped in six kills and Ashley Smith contributed four aces and six digs for Hidden Valley.
Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
BLACKSBURG -- Marella Hudson had 14 kills and Grayce Edwards added four aces and 22 assists as the Patriots fell in straight sets to the Bruins in the season opener for both teams.
Pulaski County def. Cave Spring 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
Haleigh Brown dished out 30 assists and knocked down six kills, Juliana Paine had seven kills and three aces and Molly Cox scooped 12 digs to lead the visiting Cougars to a sweep of the Knights.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 25-13, 25-8
MAX MEADOWS -- The reigning Class 1 state champs opened the season with a road win as Allyson Martin delivered 17 kills while Anna McGuire had nine aces and 27 assists.
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
WYTHEVILLE -- Maria Malavolti had six kills, eight assists and seven digs, McKenzie Tate four aces three kills and 17 digs and Alexis Vaught eight assists, three kills, three digs and two aces to lead the Maroons to an opening game Mountain Empire District win.
Grayson County def. Galax 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9
INDEPENDENCE -- Kylie Pope put down 17 kills and Sierra Pope dished out 22 assists as the Blue Devils edged past the Maroon Tide in five sets.
Malorie Reeves added nine kills and 16 digs for Grayson County in the win.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Fort Defiance 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
FORT DEFIANCE -- Jayden Clemmer led the way with 19 kills and 24 digs and Sophie Vaught added nine kills as the Wildcats opened the season with a straight-set victory over the Indians.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 14 assists to go with four kills and a pair of aces and Nala Shearer chimed in with 21 digs and two aces for Rockbridge County.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Craig County 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
NEW CASTLE -- Saylor Collins knocked down seven kills and posted 13 digs, Mya Robertson had seven kills and Halee Kast recorded six kills, 17 assists and 17 digs as the Green Wave picked up a district win in their season opener.
The Rockets season debut had Kaylee Stroop dishing out 16 assists, and Nicole Austin and Autumn Hutchinson with nine kills and two blocks apiece.
Eastern Montgomery def. Covington 25-22, 19-25, 25-27, 26-24
COVINGTON -- The Mustangs got 15 digs from Morgan Bahnken, six blocks and seven kills from Laken Smith and nine kills from Ellie Underwood in a season opening district win over the Cougars.
EastMont also received 22 assists from Lilly Underwood and 14 aces from Logan Boone.
Covington (1-1) was paced by Aubrey Brown with 19 assists, 10 aces and six kills, Cristi Persinger with eight kills and Kinley Spinks with six kills.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass def. Jefferson Forest 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 15-12
FOREST -- Hannah Raso registered 14 kills and two aces and Devan Funke added nine kills, 18 assists and three aces as the Hilltoppers edged the host Cavaliers in five sets.
V.B. Trost also added nine kills and two aces for E.C. Glass.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County def. George Washington 25-8, 25-4, 25-8
STUART -- Keely Belcher knocked down seven kills and Suzanne Gonzalez had six as the Cougars topped the Eagles in the season opener for both teams.
Lainie Hopkins dished out 22 assists and Lauren Largen added nine aces for Patrick County.