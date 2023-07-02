Caleigh Ponn is going to play Big 12 volleyball.

Well, in two years.

Ponn, a rising junior at Hidden Valley High School, has verbally committed to play volleyball for Kansas State. She announced her decision Sunday on Twitter.

"It's very surreal and very exciting," Ponn said in a phone interview. "[College volleyball] was a big goal of mine."

Ponn said she reaped a full scholarship offer from Kansas State. She said she picked the Wildcats over offers from Navy and Maryland-Baltimore County.

"The whole [Kansas State] coaching staff made me feel like I was going to be a big part of the program," she said.

Ponn plays for a North Carolina-based travel ball team. Kansas State coaches first spotted her playing for that team.

Ponn visited Kansas State for a volleyball camp last month. She received her scholarship offer from Kansas State later in the month.

"When I was down there, … I just really, really enjoyed the campus and everything that came along with Kansas State volleyball," she said. "It was just a great fit."

Ponn was named the Class 3 state player of the year as a sophomore last fall, when she helped the 31-1 Titans win the Region 3D title and reach the Class 3 state final.

She led the commonwealth with 716 kills last season. She also had 429 digs, 68 aces and 25 blocks. She had 39 kills and 38 digs in the state final.

Ponn made the Class 3 all-state first team as a freshman, when she helped the Titans make the state semifinals.

She already has 1,087 career kills, 742 career digs and 184 career aces after just two years of high school volleyball.

Why did Ponn make her college choice now, rather than waiting to see what other offers might come her way?

"This was my dream school," she said. "I knew if I got my dream school I kind of needed to make my decision soon.

"When I went there and I visited, … it felt a lot like home.

"I knew that I could get some [offers] further on, but I knew that the main schools that I really, really liked, I knew K-State was above all of them.

"I knew this summer would be [the time to commit] for volleyball. … Everyone makes their decision really early, so I knew when I got the offer that I did, to go with that because that was going to be my favorite."

Kansas State went 15-14 overall and 6-10 in Big 12 play last fall. It was the team's 22nd and final season under former coach Suzie Fritz, who led the Wildcats to 13 NCAA tournament appearances. Fritz, whose team had struggled in Big 12 play in recent years, was not retained after last season.

The Big 12 school's new head coach is Jason Mansfield, a former assistant at Stanford, Illinois and Washington.

"I wanted to be able to compete at the highest level possible," Ponn said.

Ponn is coached at Hidden Valley by her mother, Carla Ponn.

"[The distance to Kansas State] is going to be hard for my mom, but … she's excited," Caleigh Ponn said.