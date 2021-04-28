VT-bound Cole Pickett hopes to transform Galax into state football champion

“I’ll be the first to tell you that I went to Galax High School,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of pride in this community and this school.

“I’m very, very happy to be a member of this school and I take a lot of pride in growing up in Galax.”

Pickett will pack his bags this summer. He has accepted an offer Virginia Tech’s football program as a walk-on.

He was going to attend Tech regardless, but when he learned of the Hokies’ offer earlier this month on the day Galax played George Wythe in the Region 1C playoffs, he initially had trouble focusing on the game.

“I’m ecstatic, can’t even control my emotions. I’m freaking out,” he said. “I have to go play that night. I’ve wanted to be a Hokie my entire life. To get an opportunity to play down there is a dream come true.”

Pickett hopes to follow the trail blazed by former Galax star Steven Peoples, who began his Tech career as a walk-on and earned a starting role as a running back.

Peoples is back in Galax as a Maroon Tide assistant coach.