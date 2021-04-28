VT-bound Cole Pickett hopes to transform Galax into state football champion

Galax football coach Shane Allen knows what to expect Saturday when the Maroon Tide plays at Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 championship game.
The Gladiators have won four consecutive state titles, largely with a dare-you-to-stop this offense that looks for the weakest link by using a powerful running game with 11 men near the line of scrimmage.
Allen calls it “playing in a phone booth.”
Sounds like this is a job for Superman.
By day, Cole Pickett is Galax’s mild-mannered Senior Class vice president, Student Council Association president and the school’s student-body representative on the Galax City School Board.
But on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, Pickett sheds that outfit and transforms into a two-way star at quarterback and strong safety for a Maroon Tide football team that is playing in the state championship game for the second year in a row.
Galax (9-0) has a rematch with an unbeaten Riverheads team that defeated the Maroon Tide 31-24 in the 2019 championship game in Salem.
It will be the Maroon Tide’s fourth appearance in a state final in the last 10 seasons.
Born and raised in Galax, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Pickett has seen the school’s football program grow right before his eyes and he has been a big part of the success.
“I’ll be the first to tell you that I went to Galax High School,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of pride in this community and this school.
“I’m very, very happy to be a member of this school and I take a lot of pride in growing up in Galax.”
Pickett will pack his bags this summer. He has accepted an offer Virginia Tech’s football program as a walk-on.
He was going to attend Tech regardless, but when he learned of the Hokies’ offer earlier this month on the day Galax played George Wythe in the Region 1C playoffs, he initially had trouble focusing on the game.
“I’m ecstatic, can’t even control my emotions. I’m freaking out,” he said. “I have to go play that night. I’ve wanted to be a Hokie my entire life. To get an opportunity to play down there is a dream come true.”
Pickett hopes to follow the trail blazed by former Galax star Steven Peoples, who began his Tech career as a walk-on and earned a starting role as a running back.
Peoples is back in Galax as a Maroon Tide assistant coach.
“He’s been my mentor through the whole process, getting me in contact with the right people,” Pickett said. “I’m very grateful for everything he did for me. I owe a lot to him, just the standard he set on the field when he was at Galax.”
Allen could have done worse in his first year as Galax’s head coach than have a four-year quarterback who has played in 52 varsity games.
“He knows our offense inside and out,” Allen said. “He pretty much runs it. He functions our offense at a very high level.”
Pickett has passed for 1,165 yards and rushed for 413, accounting for 27 touchdowns in nine games.
He is just as valuable at safety, where he has scored three defensive TDs this year and sometimes squares off with offensive linemen in the trenches.
Narrows coach Kelly Lowe was impressed with Pickett during Galax’s 21-0 win in the Region 1C final.
“He’s extremely good on defense,” Lowe said. “He’s a big hitter coming out of that secondary and he’s great in pass coverage. He’s got great size. He’s a whole lot bigger in person than I realized on tape.
“He’s as solid a football player as I’ve seen in a while.”
Pickett, who squats 500 pounds and bench-presses more than 300, knows he and his teammates will need every ounce of strength Saturday against a Riverheads team that is rolling on a 35-game win streak.
The Gladiators have scored 58, 56 and 52 points in three playoff victories and they weren’t that close.
In a Region 1B first-round win over Altavista, Riverheads led 37-0 in the second quarter before the Colonels had even made a single tackle. The Gladiators used 14 running backs in a 58-13 victory.
Galax is 1-2 all-time against Riverheads.
The Maroon Tide won its only state title in 2015 with a 7-6 victory over the Staunton-area team in Salem. Riverheads returned the favor with a 63-21 drubbing in Galax in a 2016 state semifinal.
Even though the 2019 state final was 16 months ago, it remains fresh.
“We’ve still got senior leadership, quite a few guys who played in that game,” Pickett said. “We remember what it’s like, playing a team like that. They’re a class act.
“We know that they play a physical brand of football. They don’t put the ball in the air a lot. They don’t need to.”
Galax had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but the Maroon Tide failed to crack the end zone after having first-and-goal at the Riverheads 1.
Two quarterback sneaks were stuffed. On third down from the shotgun, the snap from center eluded Pickett and he fell on the ball at the 14. Galax kicked a field goal for a 24-21 lead, but the Gladiators answered with 10 unanswered points.
Like leaders do, Pickett fell on the sword.
“Some bad execution on my part, just not as aware as I would like to have been in that situation,” he said. “But when it came down to it, we ended up tying the ballgame. We gave ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”
Mark Dixon addressed Galax’s players on the field at Salem Stadium on that December day for the final time.
Dixon left last summer for Pulaski County, and Galax elevated Allen from his assistant coaching position.
Suddenly, Galax’s seniors had a new head coach. One of the first people Allen called after getting the job was his senior quarterback.
“That meant a lot to me, and we really developed our relationship over the summer,” Pickett said.
“The biggest similarity is they both coach at a high level,” Pickett said. “You know they’re going to put you in a position to win ballgames. They are very detail oriented.
“We respond well to that at Galax. They’ve built the culture that everything matters. Coach Dixon built that, and Coach Allen is definitely running with it. He’s definitely not lowered the bar at all. The transition has been absolutely seamless.”
Pickett’s entire family has helped.
His mother tracks the duration of each period during practice, and his younger brother is a team manager.
His father, who graduated from Grayson County, had to swallow his Blue Devil pride and sit on the Galax side when the Mountain Empire District rivals collide.
“He always jokes with me about converting him over to a Galax fan because he never thought he’d be one,” Pickett said.
Like many high school football players, Pickett wondered if he would have a senior season. There was no guarantee in August when the VHSL pushed the 2020 schedule to a February start.
As the season reaches May 1 on Saturday, Pickett is just happy to take the field once more.
“There were times when you’d get down and out thinking about it so you’d move on to something else,” he said. “Just the fact we’ve been able to make it this far, it’s been a blessing for us.”