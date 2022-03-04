Watch Now: Third quarter surge lifts Radford over Virginia High in Class 2 quarterfinal

Senior leaders have a way of stepping up in big moments.

For Radford’s boys basketball team, that senior was Nathan Wesley on Friday night, as the Bobcats defeated the Virginia High Bearcats 67-49 in the Class 2 state quarterfinal played at Roanoke College.

The win sets up the fourth meeting with James River, to be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.

Wesley led his team with 20 points, but more than numbers on a scoresheet, it was when he dropped those points that made a difference.

Radford led by 12 at halftime, then came out with a burst in the second half. Playing a deliberate half-court offense, Wesley grabbed an offensive rebound to keep the possession alive, then dropped into the right corner where Elijah Kelly passed the ball out from the low post.

Boom — 3 points. Radford (19-4) had a shot blocked on its next possession but Landen Clark grabbed it and found Gavin Cormany. Bang — 3 more. Next, it was Parker Prioleau faking the drive to dish out to Wesley again. Same shot; same result. A 3-pointer to bump the lead to 21 and forcing a timeout.

Coach Rick Cormany said that run was the key to the game.

“When we came out after half, we were hitting on all cylinders, hitting 3s, and they were struggling shooting the ball,” Cormany said.

Holding the lead, Radford didn’t need to take many shots the rest of the way. Wesley made 3 of 4 and the team made 14 of 22 in the final frame to preserve the victory.

“I knew I could show my leadership and help the team out and get them shots,” Wesley said. “I had an opportunity to get them going.”

The Bobcats had a solid night shooting, making 20 of 38 (52.6%) from the floor and 9 of 19 (47.4%) from beyond the arc.

“Gavin [Cormany] and Landen [Clark] are shooting really well right now,” Wesley said. “We have confidence, all of us in each other.”

All of Clark’s 12 points came via the 3-pointer and Cormany had one as part of his 10.

The third-quarter surge was the second big run of the game for the Bobcats. Virginia High controlled the game in the first minutes, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and jumping to an 8-2 lead. Elijah Kelly hit a trey to cut into the lead, but Aquemini Martin scored in transition to put the Bearcats up 10-5.

The Bobcats then scored 10 straight and ended the quarter on a 12-3 run. Isiah Austin drove the lane and dropped a soft finger roll, followed seconds later by a steal, drive and dunk from Kelly. Austin then scored three the old-fashioned way with a driving layup and one, giving the Bobcats a lead they never relinquished. When Clark hit a 3-pointer from the right side, momentum was on the Bobcats’ side.

“I thought we played good defense, although there were some breakdowns giving up 49,” Cormany said. “That’s the most we’ve given up in the last five games.”

The Bearcats (19-10) were led by Ajaani Delaney, who scored 20.

Cormany learned after the game his team would face James River in the state semifinals on Tuesday.

“I don’t think that’s good for us,” he said with a laugh. “One game they’re beating us by 30 points and the next time we win the region.”

The teams swapped easy road victories in the regular season then Radford won a thriller, 41-40, in the Region 2C final last week.