Bodie Kahoun is headed to South Bend.

Kahoun, a standout linebacker who is in his junior year at Patrick Henry High School, has verbally committed to Notre Dame.

He announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

“The history of the team, what they carry, it's amazing,” Kahoun said Monday in a phone interview. “Playing time [is] one thing that's big for me and I hope I can get on the field fast. And the relationships I built with all the coaches are amazing.”

Kahoun was recruited by Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, an ex-Virginia assistant and a former head coach at Temple and Miami.

“He’s texted me at least once every day since February 4th,” Kahoun said.

Kahoun had verbally committed to Ohio State for lacrosse in September, before he had any football offers. But he started getting football offers later that fall.

“My whole life, I've wanted to play college football and I got the opportunity to do it,” Kahoun said. “We've been clear with the Ohio State staff and they want me to do what makes me happy.”

Kahoun said he picked the Fighting Irish over 20 FBS offers from schools such as James Madison, UVa, Virginia Tech, Duke, Penn State and Tennessee.

“[Virginia Tech and UVa] were on the top of my list,” Kahoun said. “But I'm originally from Indiana and it's nothing better than going home after a while.”

Kahoun grew up in Zionsville, Indiana. He and his family moved to Virginia in 2015.

“Even if Notre Dame was in the middle of nowhere, they would still be considered,” Kahoun said. "But it just makes it better that it is in my home state.”

Kahoun comes from a huge lacrosse family. His father is in the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame and his sister plays for the University of Pittsburgh.

After talking with Notre Dame's football and lacrosse coaches, Kahoun’s college lacrosse dreams might not be over. But he isn’t sure if he can play lacrosse for the Fighting Irish due to time constraints.

“I'm going there just for football, but I'm talking back and forth with the lacrosse coaches and they want me to be on the team,” Kahoun said. “I have the ability to play both.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Kahoun had 81 tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup last fall.

“He's very athletic, runs really well, is a very physical kid and very knowledgeable football-wise,” Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler said Monday in a phone interview. “He just keeps improving every snap he gets.”

Fiddler said he knew Kahoun was a Division I football player since he was a freshman. When Kahoun committed to Ohio State for lacrosse, Fiddler knew it was a matter of time before his football offers started heating up.

The Rivals recruiting website rates Kahoun as the No. 5 player in Virginia and the 26th outside linebacker nationally in the 2024 graduating class.

Kahoun visited South Bend, Indiana, in March and returned for the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game in April.

“The visits are great,” Kahoun said. “It's just part of building the relationship. We were just kind of hanging out and learning more about each other.”

Kahoun will return to South Bend for his official visit on June 9.

“I'm really excited for it,” Kahoun said. “It's definitely going to be a different experience because you're part of the family now and you kind of get treated a little differently.”

Notre Dame was 9-4 last season in coach Marcus Freeman’s first year at the helm.

Kahoun said he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and do something in the sales industry.

“It's a no-brainer on how they'll set me up in the life after [college] and [help get] me the job I want,” Kahoun said.

Kahoun has missed some PH lacrosse games this season because of his football visits, but he does not expect to miss any more games this spring.

Kahoun still has one more season of football to play with the Patriots in the fall.

“I'm super excited because I'm finally the big dog on campus,” Kahoun said. “I'll be the senior and I'm trying to be the best team captain I can be.”