Watson leads Fort Chiswell boys to first title in holiday tournament

MAX MEADOWS – Fort Chiswell’s Siler Watson finished with a game-high 23 points on Thursday night, but it is the last six that he will remember for a quite a long time.

Watson scored all six points in a game-ending rally as the Pioneers held off a late charge from Pulaski County to take a 51-44 victory in the championship game of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at on their home floor.

The tournament title was the first for First Chiswell in the annual holiday event.

“This is the first time for Fort Chiswell. It was a big goal and a big accomplishment,” Watson said.

Fort Chiswell (10-1) led throughout, but with a minute left the Cougars had rallied from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and trailed just 45-44.

With his team trailing 45-43, Pulaski County’s Josh Bourne had a chance to tie the game from the foul line with 1:13 left, but only connected on one of two foul shots to get the deficit to within one.

Watson took over on the Pioneers’ next offensive possession.

He started by rebounding a missed 3-point attempt in the lane and quickly scored while being fouled. He converted the free throw for a 48-44 lead.

Seconds later with Pulaski County (5-3) pushing the ball up court, Watson picked off a pass and quickly raced for layup while again being fouled. Another successful free throw followed putting the Pioneers up 51-44 and all but sealing the tournament championship.

“We let them hit some threes and they had a run, but we found a way to get through by hitting some big shots,” Watson said.

Fort Chiswell got off to a fast start, holding the Cougars to just two points in the opening quarter and building a 10-2 lead.

In Wednesday's semifinal, the Pioneers held North Stokes (N.C.) scoreless in the fourth quarter and closed a 43-40 win with an 18-0 run.

“Our strength is our halfcourt defense," Fort Chiswell head coach Derrick Jackson said. "They work well together and are an unselfish group."

Over the next two quarters the teams played evenly with Fort Chiswell taking a 42-33 lead to start the fourth quarter. Pulaski, however, got three-pointers from Peyton McDaniel and Bourne to start the period trimming the lead to 42-39.

McDaniel hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Cougars.

“We just couldn’t overcome a slow start," Pulaski County coach Tyler Cannoy said. "I thought in the second half we did a better job of what we game planned for."

It was the Cougars’ third game in three nights, which included an overtime victory over Bassett in the semifinals.

“Our guys battled, but I don’t know how much energy they had in the tank,” Cannoy said.