Waynesboro girls end 37-game losing streak with tournament win over Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON -- Kaitlyn Hull scored 11 points as the Little Giants ended a 37-game program losing streak Monday night with a 42-36 victory over Rockbridge County in the opening round of the Valley District girls basketball tournament.
It was Waynesboro's first win since a regular-season triumph over Robert E. Lee, now known as Staunton High, in 2019.
Emily Mahood scored 21 points for Rockbridge, which finished its season at 1-3 as the Wildcats were allowed to begin their season in late January. Rockbridge's only victory was a 44-36 decision over Waynesboro on Saturday.
WAYNESBORO (1-10)
Reed 2, Sprouse 6, Bruce 8, Graham 6, Hull 11, Ruiz 9.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-3)
Williams 1, Cooper 6, Camden 6, Mahood 21.
Waynesboro;10;12;12;8;--;42
Rockbridge County;5;8;14;9;--;36
3-point goals -- Waynesboro 3 (Sprouse, Hull, Ruiz), Rockbridge County 4 (Camden 2, Mahood 2).
BOYS
VALLEY DISTRICT
Waynesboro 89, Rockbridge County 54
WAYNESBORO -- Samir Moore scored 24 points, and Vinny Sipe returned from an injury to add 23 as the Little Giants advanced with a first-round win over the Wildcats.
Isaiah Poindexter had 17 points for Rockbridge (0-6), which lost to Waynesboro for the third time in its abbreviated season.
Andreas Poindexter and Austin Higgins added 12 apiece for the Wildcats, who had just one senior on the roster.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (0-6)
A.Poindexter 12, Owens 6, I.Poindexter 17, Entsminger 3, Mays 2, Jay 2, Higgins 12.
WAYNESBORO (3-9)
Sipe 23, Blair 13, Sites 5, Gardner 12, Moore 24, Clark 4, DeVaughn 2, Barber 6.
Rockbridge County;18;19;7;10;--;54
Waynesboro;22;31;21;15;--;89
3-point goals -- Rockbridge County 9 (A.Poindexter 3, Owens 2, Higgins 2, I.Poindexter, Entsminger), Waynesboro 3 (Blair, Sites, Moore).