Waynesboro girls end 37-game losing streak with tournament win over Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON -- Kaitlyn Hull scored 11 points as the Little Giants ended a 37-game program losing streak Monday night with a 42-36 victory over Rockbridge County in the opening round of the Valley District girls basketball tournament.

It was Waynesboro's first win since a regular-season triumph over Robert E. Lee, now known as Staunton High, in 2019.

Emily Mahood scored 21 points for Rockbridge, which finished its season at 1-3 as the Wildcats were allowed to begin their season in late January. Rockbridge's only victory was a 44-36 decision over Waynesboro on Saturday.

WAYNESBORO (1-10)

Reed 2, Sprouse 6, Bruce 8, Graham 6, Hull 11, Ruiz 9.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-3)

Williams 1, Cooper 6, Camden 6, Mahood 21.

Waynesboro;10;12;12;8;--;42

Rockbridge County;5;8;14;9;--;36

3-point goals -- Waynesboro 3 (Sprouse, Hull, Ruiz), Rockbridge County 4 (Camden 2, Mahood 2).

