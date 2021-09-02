Webb, Abshire connect as Northside takes 20-12 win over Cave Spring

What would you do with your football team ahead by a point with seven minutes to play with the ball fourth-and-goal on the opponent’s 7-yard line?
Northside coach Scott Fisher sent out the field-goal team.
Then he called a timeout.
Then he changed his mind.
Good thing for the Vikings.
With the offense back on the field, senior quarterback Sid Webb hit Cameron Abshire for a 7-yard touchdown that capped a 20-12 nondistrict victory Thursday night over Cave Spring at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
“Live and die, you know? What the heck,” Fisher said of his decision. “[We] played well enough to have an opportunity to win it.”
Plenty was riding on the right arm and the shifty legs of Webb, who missed last week’s 20-17 season-opening loss to Pulaski County with a shoulder injury.
Webb needed two quarters to hit his stride Thursday, but his 106 yards passing and 94 rushing yards including go-ahead a 5-yard TD in the third quarter were enough for Northside (1-1).
“Everybody [else] had that first game under their belt and this was really Week 1 for me,” Webb said. “So finding my rhythm was a big thing.”
Connecting with Abshire was important too.
The 6-foot-4 senior target with snap-dragon hands had six receptions for 70 yards with none bigger than the fourth-down TD.
Leading 13-12 following the second rushing TD of the game by Cave Spring quarterback Skylor Griffiths, Northside created a scoring opportunity with Webb’s 31-yard pass to Lawrence Cole on third-and-11.
However, the Vikings stalled and faced fourth down at the Knights’ 7 with 6:58 on the clock.
Fisher elected to roll the dice.
Webb took the shotgun snap and was flushed out of the pocket. He rolled to his right and found Abshire coming to meet the ball near the right side of the end zone.
“Really, I was supposed to roll left and throw back, but the end came offside and I scrambled to get out of there,” Webb said. “My wideouts are good at staying with me whenever I’m rolling out.”
Jeremiah Peterson’s PAT made the score 20-12 and Northside’s defense sealed the deal.
Northside’s defense set up the go-ahead coach midway through the third quarter when Landon Saul stripped the ball from Griffiths, and Nathan Funk recovered at the Cave Spring 26.
Webb’s 5-yard TD put the Vikings up 13-6.
Cave Spring had two turnovers and both led to Northside scores.
Cole picked off a pass at the Knights’ 45, and a 28-yard pass from Webb to Abshire set up Jerel Rhodes’ 1-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead.
Griffiths tied it just before halftime on a 2-yard TD run. His 21-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter cut the Northside lead to 13-12, but the Vikings blocked the PAT.
Counting the last week’s season-opening 14-12 loss to Hidden Valley, the Knights have not converted a PAT kick in three tries.
“It hasn’t been our friend,” Cave Spring first-year coach Nick Leftwich said.
For the second straight game, the Knights controlled the time of possession in the first half, but self-inflicted woes including a false start and a delay-of-game penalty to begin the opening series of the second half were costly.
Don’t think Fisher wasn’t concerned.
“We had trouble stopping them,” the Northside coach said. “I think we had three possessions in the first half.”
Cave Spring also put the ball on the ground five times, further hampering drives.
“We’re playing good defense but we’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” Leftwich said.