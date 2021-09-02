Webb, Abshire connect as Northside takes 20-12 win over Cave Spring

What would you do with your football team ahead by a point with seven minutes to play with the ball fourth-and-goal on the opponent’s 7-yard line?

Northside coach Scott Fisher sent out the field-goal team.

Then he called a timeout.

Then he changed his mind.

Good thing for the Vikings.

With the offense back on the field, senior quarterback Sid Webb hit Cameron Abshire for a 7-yard touchdown that capped a 20-12 nondistrict victory Thursday night over Cave Spring at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

“Live and die, you know? What the heck,” Fisher said of his decision. “[We] played well enough to have an opportunity to win it.”

Plenty was riding on the right arm and the shifty legs of Webb, who missed last week’s 20-17 season-opening loss to Pulaski County with a shoulder injury.

Webb needed two quarters to hit his stride Thursday, but his 106 yards passing and 94 rushing yards including go-ahead a 5-yard TD in the third quarter were enough for Northside (1-1).

“Everybody [else] had that first game under their belt and this was really Week 1 for me,” Webb said. “So finding my rhythm was a big thing.”