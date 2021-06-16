Wednesday high school scoreboard, pairings

BASEBALL
REGION 4D
Tuesday, semifinals
Jefferson Forest 6, Amherst County 4
Halifax County 4, Pulaski County 0
Thursday, final
Jefferson Forest at Halifax County, 6 p.m.
—-
REGION 3D
Wednesday, semifinals
Abingdon 4, Tunstall 1
William Byrd 4, Christiansburg 2
Friday, final
William Byrd at Abingdon
—-
REGION 2C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Chatham 7, Nelson County 4
Glenvar 8, Dan River 0
Floyd County 6, Radford 5
Appomattox County 7, Fort Chiswell 5
Thursday, semifinals
No. 4 Glenvar at No. 1 Chatham, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 3 Floyd County, 5 p.m.
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 1C
Thursday, final
At Casey Field, Covington
Grayson County, vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
—-
REGION 1D
Wednesday, semifinals
Eastside 14, Holston 4
Chilhowie 7, Honaker 2
Friday, fiinal
Chilhowie vs. Eastside
*****************************************************
SOFTBALL
REGION 6A
Tuesday, semifinal
Cosby 5, Franklin County 1
—-
REGION 4D
Wednesday, semifinals
Jefferson Forest 4, Halifax County 2
Amherst County 10, Blacksburg 4
Friday, final
Jefferson Forest at Amherst County
—-
REGION 3D
Wednesday, semifinals
Cave Spring 8, Staunton River 5
Lord Botetourt 7, Carroll County 0
Friday, final
Lord Botetourt at Cave Spring
—-
REGION 2C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Appomattox County 10, Fort Chiswell 0
Alleghany 6, James River 4
Floyd County 4, Dan River 3
Glenvar 2, Patrick County 1
Thursday, semifinals
No. 5 Alleghany at No. 1 Appomattox County, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Floyd County at No. 2 Glenvar, 5 p.m.
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 1C
Thursday, final
At Christiansburg H.S.
Auburn at Grayson County, 5:30 p.m.
****************************************************
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Tuesday, semifinals
Patrick Henry 2, Brooke Point 0
Mountain View 2, Albemarle 0
Thursday, final
Mountain View at Patrick Henry, 7:15 p.m.
—-
REGION 4D
Wednesday, semifinals
Jefferson Forest 2, Salem 0
Blacksburg 3, E.C. Glass 2, OT
Friday, final
Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, TBA
—-
REGION 3D
Wednesday, semifinals
Cave Spring 2, Lord Botetourt 1
Magna Vista 2, Christiansburg 0
Friday, final
Cave Spring vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex
—-
REGION 2C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Glenvar 3, James River 2, OT
Radford 3, Chatham 1
Appomattox County 6, Patrick County 0
Nelson County 4, Dan River 2
Thursday, semifinals
No. 4 Radford at No. 1 Glenvar, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Appomattox County at No. 2 Nelson County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 1C
Wednesday, final
At Christiansburg H.S.
Galax 1, George Wythe 0
—-
REGION 1D
Wednesday, final
Rural Retreat 7, Honaker 0
****************************************************
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 5D
Tuesday, semifinals
Albemarle 3, Brooke Point 1
Mountain View 6, Harrisonburg 1
Thursday, final
Mountain View vs. Albemarle
—-
REGION 4D
Wednesday, semifinals
Blacksburg 8, E.C. Glass 0
Jefferson Forest 5, Salem 0
Friday, final
Jefferson Forest at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
—-
REGION 3D
Wednesday, semifinals
Hidden Valley 5, Lord Botetourt 2
Magna Vista 3, Christiansburg 2
Friday, final
Hidden Valley vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex
—-
REGION 2C
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Appomattox County 2, Nelson County 0
Glenvar 4, Alleghany 3
James River 11, Patrick County 0
Radford 4, Giles 0
Thursday, semifinals
No. 5 Glenvar at No. 1 Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
No. 3 James River at No. 2 Radford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 1C
Wednesday, final
At Christiansburg H.S.
Eastern Montgomery 10, Auburn 0
***************************************************
BOYS LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Tuesday, semifinals
Brooke Point d. Mountain View
Patrick Henry 11, Albemarle 10, OT
Thursday, final
Brooke Point at Patrick Henry, 5:15 p.m.
—-
REGION 4D
Wednesday, semifinals
E.C. Glass 15, Hidden Valley 3
Jefferson Forest 13, Jefferson Forest 12
Friday, final
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass
***************************************************
GIRLS LACROSSE
REGION 5D
Tuesday, semifinals
Patrick Henry 21, Stafford 1
Albemarle 24, Mountain View 18
Thursday, final
Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 3:30 p.m.
—-
REGION 4D
Wednesday, semifinals
Rockbridge County 20, Blacksburg 0
Salem 11, Jefferson Forest 6
Friday, championship
Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County