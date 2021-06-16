 Skip to main content
Wednesday high school scoreboard, pairings
Wednesday high school scoreboard, pairings

VHSL logo

 Courtesy of VHSL

BASEBALL

REGION 4D

Tuesday, semifinals

Jefferson Forest 6, Amherst County 4

Halifax County 4, Pulaski County 0

Thursday, final

Jefferson Forest at Halifax County, 6 p.m.

—-

REGION 3D

Wednesday, semifinals

Abingdon 4, Tunstall 1

William Byrd 4, Christiansburg 2

Friday, final

William Byrd at Abingdon

—-

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Chatham 7, Nelson County 4

Glenvar 8, Dan River 0

Floyd County 6, Radford 5

Appomattox County 7, Fort Chiswell 5

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Glenvar at No. 1 Chatham, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 3 Floyd County, 5 p.m.

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 1C

Thursday, final

At Casey Field, Covington

Grayson County, vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

—-

REGION 1D

Wednesday, semifinals

Eastside 14, Holston 4

Chilhowie 7, Honaker 2

Friday, fiinal

Chilhowie vs. Eastside

*****************************************************

SOFTBALL

REGION 6A

Tuesday, semifinal

Cosby 5, Franklin County 1

—-

REGION 4D

Wednesday, semifinals

Jefferson Forest 4, Halifax County 2

Amherst County 10, Blacksburg 4

Friday, final

Jefferson Forest at Amherst County

—-

REGION 3D

Wednesday, semifinals

Cave Spring 8, Staunton River 5

Lord Botetourt 7, Carroll County 0

Friday, final

Lord Botetourt at Cave Spring

—-

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Appomattox County 10, Fort Chiswell 0

Alleghany 6, James River 4

Floyd County 4, Dan River 3

Glenvar 2, Patrick County 1

Thursday, semifinals

No. 5 Alleghany at No. 1 Appomattox County, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Floyd County at No. 2 Glenvar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 1C

Thursday, final

At Christiansburg H.S.

Auburn at Grayson County, 5:30 p.m.

****************************************************

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Tuesday, semifinals

Patrick Henry 2, Brooke Point 0

Mountain View 2, Albemarle 0

Thursday, final

Mountain View at Patrick Henry, 7:15 p.m.

—-

REGION 4D

Wednesday, semifinals

Jefferson Forest 2, Salem 0

Blacksburg 3, E.C. Glass 2, OT

Friday, final

Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, TBA

—-

REGION 3D

Wednesday, semifinals

Cave Spring 2, Lord Botetourt 1

Magna Vista 2, Christiansburg 0

Friday, final

Cave Spring vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex

—-

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Glenvar 3, James River 2, OT

Radford 3, Chatham 1

Appomattox County 6, Patrick County 0

Nelson County 4, Dan River 2

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Radford at No. 1 Glenvar, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Appomattox County at No. 2 Nelson County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 1C

Wednesday, final

At Christiansburg H.S.

Galax 1, George Wythe 0

—-

REGION 1D

Wednesday, final

Rural Retreat 7, Honaker 0

****************************************************

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 5D

Tuesday, semifinals

Albemarle 3, Brooke Point 1

Mountain View 6, Harrisonburg 1

Thursday, final

Mountain View vs. Albemarle

—-

REGION 4D

Wednesday, semifinals

Blacksburg 8, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson Forest 5, Salem 0

Friday, final

Jefferson Forest at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

—-

REGION 3D

Wednesday, semifinals

Hidden Valley 5, Lord Botetourt 2

Magna Vista 3, Christiansburg 2

Friday, final

Hidden Valley vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex

—-

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Appomattox County 2, Nelson County 0

Glenvar 4, Alleghany 3

James River 11, Patrick County 0

Radford 4, Giles 0

Thursday, semifinals

No. 5 Glenvar at No. 1 Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

No. 3 James River at No. 2 Radford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 1C

Wednesday, final

At Christiansburg H.S.

Eastern Montgomery 10, Auburn 0

***************************************************

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Tuesday, semifinals

Brooke Point d. Mountain View

Patrick Henry 11, Albemarle 10, OT

Thursday, final

Brooke Point at Patrick Henry, 5:15 p.m.

—-

REGION 4D

Wednesday, semifinals

E.C. Glass 15, Hidden Valley 3

Jefferson Forest 13, Jefferson Forest 12

Friday, final

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass

***************************************************

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 5D

Tuesday, semifinals

Patrick Henry 21, Stafford 1

Albemarle 24, Mountain View 18

Thursday, final

Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 3:30 p.m.

—-

REGION 4D

Wednesday, semifinals

Rockbridge County 20, Blacksburg 0

Salem 11, Jefferson Forest 6

Friday, championship

Jefferson Forest at Rockbridge County

