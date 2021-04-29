 Skip to main content
Wednesday high school scores, Thursday schedule
Wednesday high school scores, Thursday schedule

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Carroll County 5, Glenvar 4

Floyd County 10, Giles 5

SOFTBALL

Alleghany 10, James River 4

Glenvar 10, Carroll County 0

Floyd County 23, Giles 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cave Spring at William Byrd

North Cross 17, E.C. Glass 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd 14, Cave Spring 6

E.C. Glass 22, North Cross 12

BOYS TENNIS

Franklin County 7, William Fleming 2

Heritage 6, Staunton River 3

Lord Botetourt 7, Northside 2

Salem 7, Cave Spring 2

Patrick Henry 7, Pulaski County 2

Jefferson Forest 8, Liberty 1

Magna Vista 8, Bassett 1

Patrick County 9, George Washington 0

Carroll County 5, Radford 4

Glenvar 8, Floyd County 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Franklin County 9, William Fleming 0

Staunton River 6, William Byrd 3

Cave Spring 9, Salem 0

Patrick Henry 8, Pulaski County 1

Jefferson Forest 9, Liberty 0

Bassett 8, Magna Vista 1

George Washington 6, Patrick County 3

Radford 7, Carroll County 2

Glenvar 8, Floyd County 1

Auburn 8, Grayson County 1

Galax 5, George Wythe 4

Narrows 8, Bath County 1

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Northside at Franklin County

Jefferson Forest at Heritage

Liberty Christian at Liberty

Rockbridge County at Spotswood

Marion at Chilhowie

Auburn at North Cross

SOFTBALL

Franklin County at Northside

James River at Lord Botetourt

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg

Rockbridge County at Spotswood

Marion at Chilhowie

Eastern Montgomery at Covington

Narrows at Craig County

Westover Christian at Roanoke Catholic

BOYS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest at Patrick Henry

Blacksburg at Rockbridge County

GIRLS LACROSSE

Patrick Henry at Jefferson Forest

Rockbridge County at Blacksburg

BOYS SOCCER

Franklin County at Northside

Christiansburg at Hidden Valley

Alleghany at James River

Gelnvar at Carroll County

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat

Bath County at Covington

Narrows at Craig County

GIRLS SOCCER

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg

Alleghany at James River

Glenvar at Carroll County

Floyd County at Giles

Auburn at Eastern Montgomery

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross

BOYS TENNIS

Blacksburg at North Cross

Carroll County at Christiansburg

Amherst County at Jefferson Forest

Bassett at Halifax County

Spotswood at Rockbridge County

Marion at Graham

GIRLS TENNIS

Lord Botetourt at Northside

Christiansburg at Carroll County

Jefferson Forest at Amherst County

Halifax County at Bassett

Graham at Marion

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell

Bath County at Parry McCluer

