WEDNESDAY HS ROUNDUP: Auburn volleyball stretches win streak to 57 with comeback 3-2 victory over Glenvar

RINER — Auburn overcame a pair of injuries to setter Anna McGuire and a two-set deficit Wednesday night to run their three-year win streak to 57 matches with a 23-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 15-9 nondistrict volleyball victory over Glenvar.
Madison Ketterer finished the match at setter for Auburn (13-0), which has not lost a match since early in the 2019 season. She finished with six assists and eight digs after McGuire suffered a foot injury in the fourth set.
Allyson Martin had 27 kills, seven aces, 28 digs and three blocks for the Eagles, while Madeline Lavergne added seven kills, four aces and 11 digs.
Avery Zuckerwar had 10 kills, two aces and one block for Auburn. Stacy Lewis came up with 18 digs.
Glenvar (3-2) was led by Bailey Conner with 20 kills and 24 digs. Sydney Loder added eight kills and eight blocks, while Hannah Hylton had three aces, seven kills and 10 digs.
Both Glenvar losses have been 3-2 to Auburn.
VOLLEYBALL
Hidden Valley 3, Pulaski County 0
Pulaski County;13;11;6
Hidden Valley;25;25;25
Statistics
Pulaski County: Hannah Keefer 5 blocks, 2 kills, Jaden Lawson 12 digs, 1 block, Leah Keefer 5 assists, 2 digs.
Hidden Valley: Cam Davenport 13 kills, Caleigh Ponn 8 kills, 8 aces, Faith Mitchell 23 assists, 4 aces.
Records: Pulaski County 0-10, Hidden Valley 8-0.
Lord Botetourt 3, William Byrd 1
Lord Botetourt;18;26;25;25
William Byrd;25;24;18;21
Statistics
Lord Botetourt: Nora Spickard 14 kills, 15 digs, Julianna Stephenson 10 kills, 20 kills, Anna Dewease 35 digs, Skylar Morris 35 assists, 12 digs.
William Byrd: Mattie Andrews 21 kills, 16 digs, Carsyn Kotz 38 assists, Terran Brown 10 kiils, Ella Ashworth 24 digs.
Records: Lord Botetourt 5-4, William Byrd 2-4.
BOYS SOCCER
North Cross 5, New Covenant 0
Hunter Basile had a goal and an assist as the Raiders recorded a shutout.
Spencer Brown, Xavier Mitchell, Henry Martin and Rhone Burton also scored for North Cross. Marc Mendoza had two assists, while Liam Rippel added one.