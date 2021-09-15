WEDNESDAY HS ROUNDUP: Auburn volleyball stretches win streak to 57 with comeback 3-2 victory over Glenvar

RINER — Auburn overcame a pair of injuries to setter Anna McGuire and a two-set deficit Wednesday night to run their three-year win streak to 57 matches with a 23-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 15-9 nondistrict volleyball victory over Glenvar.

Madison Ketterer finished the match at setter for Auburn (13-0), which has not lost a match since early in the 2019 season. She finished with six assists and eight digs after McGuire suffered a foot injury in the fourth set.

Allyson Martin had 27 kills, seven aces, 28 digs and three blocks for the Eagles, while Madeline Lavergne added seven kills, four aces and 11 digs.

Avery Zuckerwar had 10 kills, two aces and one block for Auburn. Stacy Lewis came up with 18 digs.

Glenvar (3-2) was led by Bailey Conner with 20 kills and 24 digs. Sydney Loder added eight kills and eight blocks, while Hannah Hylton had three aces, seven kills and 10 digs.

Both Glenvar losses have been 3-2 to Auburn.

VOLLEYBALL

Hidden Valley 3, Pulaski County 0

Pulaski County;13;11;6

Hidden Valley;25;25;25