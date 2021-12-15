 Skip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball box scores

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Northside 88, Hidden Valley 50

NORTHSIDE (4-0)

Journiette 21, Cole 23, Hardy 10, Abshire 7, Crawford 5, Harvey 6, Logan 4, C.Smith 2, Via 2, J.Smith 8.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-7)

Dunnings 9, Strong 2, Johnson 17, Whittaker 9, Reddicks 3, T.Smith 5, P.Smith 5.

Northside;21;22;23;22;--;88

Hidden Valley;8;21;15;6;--;50

3-point goals: Northside 7 (Journiette 2, Hardy 2, Cole, Abshire, Crawford), Hidden Valley 7 (Dunnings 3, Whittaker 2, Reddicks, T.Smith).

William Byrd 70, Liberty 38

WILLIAM BYRD (2-4)

Ruble 5, I.Hairston 5, Childress 6, Richardson 16, Hendrick 8, E.Hairston 7, Webb 2, Boksa 1, Board 7, Eads 4, Divers 9.

LIBERTY (1-3)

Johnson 5, Mineo 2, Hurt 2, Holdren 6, Brown 9, Williams 4, Crider 10.

3-point goals: Byrd 7 (Ruble, Hairston, Richardson 2, Hendrick, Hairston, Board).

Christiansburg 66, Carroll County 48

CARROLL COUNTY (2-4)

Phillips 3, Bryce Smoot 12, Reitzel 14, Cambell 3, BraYden Smoot 6, Cox 3, Richardson 3, Montgomery 4).

CHRISTIANSBURG (3-1)

Taylor 20, Moles 15, Calloway 10, Johnson-Buchannon 3, Gandee 4, Myrthil 2, Purcell 2, Evans 2,Tuck 1, Thompson 2, McCrea 2.

Carroll County;7;17;10;14;--;48

Christiansburg;8;19;22;17;--;66

3-point goals: Christiansburg 5 (Moles 2, Taylor, Gandee, Calloway), Carroll County 7 (Bryce Smoot 4, Reitzel, Brayden Smoot, Richardson). JV: Christiansburg won 43-28.

Staunton 64, Rockbridge County 53

STAUNTON (3-2)

Brown 4, Simms 9, Scott 6, Hamilton 6, Chapman 15, Moore 2, Desper 2, Cabell 10, Jackson 8.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-3)

Mays 6, Higgins 3, A.Poindexter 5, I.Poindexter 8, Owsley 8, Sikora 15, Jay 4, Stores 4.

Staunton;17;17;16;14;--;64

Rockbridge County;16;7;16;14;--;53

3-point goals: Staunton (Simms), Rockbridge County 5 (I.Poindexter 2, Higgins, A.Poindexter, Sikora).

Bassett 47, Franklin County 35

BASSETT (2-2)

J.Hairston 13, T. Hairston 11, Mattox 9, Stokes 9, Gilbert 3, Kallam 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-2)

Mullins 10, McGhee 7, Foutz 6, Hering 6, Wright 4, Harvey 2.

Bassett;20;18;7;2;--;47

Franklin County;6;5;11;13;--;35

3-point goals: Bassett 4 (T.Hairston 3, J. Hairston), Franklin County 2 (Hering, Foutz). JV: Franklin County, 56-53.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass 69, Jefferson Forest 52

E.C. GLASS

Connor 11, Harris 11, Treacy 19, Smith 1, Brestel 5, Hopkins 2, W.Wood 8, E.Wood 2, Dunlap 7, Gilbert 3.

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-4)

Scott 6, Mays 5, Wimmer 7, Elliott 8, French 11, Carter-Ray 1, Burrill 1, Rogers 4, Craig 1, Hamilton 8.

E.C. Glass;19;20;16;14;--;69

Jefferson Forest;6;11;17;18;--;52

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 11 (Treacy 5, Connor 3, W.Wood 2, Brestel), Jefferson Forest 2 (Scott, Mays). JV: Jefferson Forest won 41-37.

GIRLS

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass 46, Jefferson Forest 40

JEFFERSON FOREST (3-4)

Br.Hill 1, Be.Hill 5, Tate 4, Hancock 8, Ferrell 10, Dawkins 12.

E.C. GLASS (7-0)

Henry 14, Osborne 9, Williams 5, Wright-Goode 10, M.Kennedy 8.

Jefferson Forest;9;7;13;11;—;40

E.C. Glass;18;6;11;11;—;46

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Dawkins 2, Be.Hill). E.C. Glass 3 (Osborne 2, Williams).

Notes: Osborne 5 steals, Wright-Goode 15 rebounds.

 

