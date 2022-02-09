Wednesday prep basketball boxes: Auburn boys, girls claim district titles in same year for first time

RINER -- Auburn's boys and girls basketball programs made history Wednesday night as both claimed regular-season district titles in the same season for the first time.

Auburn's girls clinched their first regular-season crown in 20 years with a 68-16 win over Giles as Allyson Martin scored 24 points and Hannah Huffman added 17.

Auburn's boys wrapped up the Mountain Empire District crown on Tuesday and added a 68-45 win over Giles on Wednesday as Ethan Millirons had five assists to break the school's career assist record.

Millirons, who is in range of the school's career scoring mark, finished with 28 points. His younger brother, Nick, added 13 points.

Boys

Auburn 68, Giles 45

GILES (7-11, 3-8)

Parks 11, Hanson 6, Price 2, Simmons 13, Williams 3, Dunford 4, Meyers 4, Orey 2.

AUBURN (14-7, 11-0)

Warren 2, Sutphin 3, Duncan 6, E.Millirons 28, Dehart 2, N. Millirons 13, Sparrer 4, Gordon 2, Gill 8.

Giles;10;13;14;8;--;45

Auburn;11;15;25;17;--;68

3 point goals: Giles 6 (Parks 3, Simmons 2, Williams), Auburn 4 (E.Millirons 2, Sutphin, N.Millirons). JV: Auburn won.

Notes: Ethan Millirons has 5 assists to become Auburn's career assist leader.

Girls

Auburn 68, Giles 16

GILES (2-16, 1-10)

Simmons 3, Reed 6, Price 4, Lucas 3.

AUBURN (14-5, 11-0)

Lafon 7, Lytton 2, Underwood 4, Huffman 17, Martin 24, Terry 7, Rorrer 5, Mundy 2.

Giles;8;3;5;0;--;16

Auburn;21;12;21;14;--;68

3-point goals: Giles 3 (Simmons, Reed, Lucas), Auburn 4 (Huffman 2, Lafon, Terry). JV: Auburn won 34-26.

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 76, Salem 59

PATRICK HENRY (17-5, 10-2)

Faulkner 14, Calloway 17, Yarmah 14, Derey 19, Beasley 12.

SALEM (8-13, 3-9)

Bayne 13, Dallas 32, Greer 3, Green 2, Davidson 6, Moyer 2

Patrick Henry;21;22;23;10;--;76

Salem;14;16;10;19;--;59

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 10 (Faulkner 4, Derey 3, Calloway, Yarmah, Beasley), Salem 11 (Dallas 5, Bayne 3, Davidson 2, Moyer). JV: Patrick Henry won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County 52, Galax 44

GALAX

Jemison 8, Ashworth 14, Dillon 5, Peterkin 15, Stuart 2.

GRAYSON

Gillespie 18, Cassell 12, Jones 4, Shaffner 12, Goad 6.

Galax;5;8;14;17;--;44

Grayson County;20;5;10;17;--;45

3-point goals: Galax 4 (Ashworth 2, Dillon 1, Peterkin 1), Grayson 2 (Gillespie 2). JV: Away team won 44-37.

Note: Gillespie had 13 rebounds.

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 63, Pulaski County 52

PULASKI COUNTY

Gulley 9, Bourne 13, Horton 1, Nester 17, Sutherland 12.

FLOYD COUNTY

Slusher 3, Agnew 13, Underwood 10, Herrington 5, Bond 7, R.Swortzel 7, Vickers 2, K.Swortzel 16.

Pulaski County;15;8;13;16;--;52

Floyd County;19;12;8;24;--;63

3-point goals: Pulaski County 2 (Nester 2), Floyd County 5 (Agnew 2, Herrington, Bond, R.Swortzel).

Note: Kaiden Swortzel had 10 rebounds.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 50, William Fleming 42

LORD BOTETOURT

Orange 17, Anderson 10, Huffard 11, Spangler 10, Alfano 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING

Priest 17, Hankins-14, Dolue 6, Patterson 3, Battle 2.

Lord Botetourt;10;19;7;14;--;50

William Fleming;14;7;7;14;--;42

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 3 (Orange 3), William Fleming 4 (Priest 3, Hankins). JV: William Fleming won 46-14.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County 73, Christiansburg 20

CHRISTIANSBURG

Akers 2, Wilburn 2, Hoover 5, Tuck 2, Womack 5, Sherman 3.

PULASKI COUNTY

Fleenor 14, Russell 9, Capps 3, Keefer 2, Huff 12, Lawson 10, Secrist 18, M.Vest 5.

Christiansburg;9;5;2;4;--;20

Pulaski County;34;17;19;8;--;73

3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Hoover), Pulaski County 9 (Russell 2, Huff 2, Secrist 2, Fleenor, Capps, Lawson).

Patrick Henry 69, Salem 50

SALEM

Scales 15, Bowen 1, Green 11, E.Smith 2, Bayne 9, M.Smith 12.

PATRICK HENRY

Cook 13, Baker 6, Whorley 3, Penn 5, Nichols 4, N.Childress 7, Breedlove 15, S.Childress 16.

Salem;4;20;11;15;--;50

Patrick Henry;16;19;12;22;--;69

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Scales, Bayne, M.Smith), Patrick Henry 6 (S.Childress 3, Cook, Whorley, N.Childress).

Blacksburg 63, Cave Spring 55, OT

CAVE SPRING

Jones 11, Carroll 9, Hibbs 13, Mills 4, Anderson 18.

BLACKSBURG (12-10)

Ferguson 3, Brawley 11, Morgan Cheynet 6, McKenzie Cheynet 2, Brooks 20, Jones 11, Mathena 10.

Cave Spring;10;12;14;14;5;--;55

Blacksburg;11;10;15;14;13;--;63

3-point goals: Cave Spring 2 (Carroll 2), Blacksburg 6 (Brooks 4, Jones, Ferguson). JV: Blacksburg wins 36-26.

Note: Gabby Brooks hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds in regulation to force overtime.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Grayson County 30, Galax 23

GALAX

S.Leonard 8, E.Edwards 6, King 3, Sturgill 4, P.Edwards 2

GRAYSON COUNTY (5-14)

S.Pope 4, K.Pope 11, Halsey 2, Cunningham 6, Bennett 5, Phipps 2.

Galax;12;2;3;6;--;23

Grayson County;5;9;4;12;--;30

3-point goals: Galax 3 (E.Edwards 2, King), Grayson 3 (K.Pope 3). JV: Grayson County won 29-25.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Patrick County 54, Martinsville 53, OT

MARTINSVILLE

Z.Moyer 21, F.Moyer 15, Valentine 14, Warren 3.

PATRICK COUNTY (11-6, 7-4)

Epperson 16, Hazard 14, Harris 7, Mitchell 5, Cobbler 5, Quesenberry 3 Penn 2, Gonzalez 2

Martinsville;10;7;20;13;3;--;53

Patrick County;11;16;10;13;4;--;54

3-pont goals: Martinsville 5 (Z.Moyer 2, Valentine 2, F.Moyer 1), Patrick County 6 (Hazard 2, Cobbler, Epperson, Mitchell, Quesenberry).

Note: Missy Hazard hit 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds to force overtime. Epperson had 12 rebounds.