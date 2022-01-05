 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball boxes: James River boys top Floyd County; Staunton River girls still unbeaten

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

James River 71, Floyd County 53

JAMES RIVER (6-2)

C.Easton 14, Steger 11, Andrews 4, C.Easton 17, Clevinger 21, Toliver 4.

FLOYD COUNTY (4-5)

Agnew 10, Underwood 3, Herrington 1, Cantrell 10, Bond 13, K.Swortzel 15, Garcia 1.

James River;17;23;12;19;—;71

Floyd County;9;13;24;7;—;53

3-point goals: James River 1 (Clevinger), Floyd County 7 (Bond 3, Agnew 2, Cantrell, Underwood).

NONDISTRICT

Giles 60, Craig County 41

GILES (3-6)

Parks 10, Gilespie 1, Pennington 2, Simmons 11, Simpkins 4, Williams 2, Dunford 18, Myers 10, Orey 2.

CRAIG COUNTY (3-2)

Lucas 16, Moore 3, Huffman 3, Taylor 3, Peters 7, Crawford 4, Fisher 5.

Giles;14;12;17;17;--;60

Craig County;10;9;15;7;--;41

3 point goals: Giles 3 (Parks, Dunford, Myers), Craig County 4 (Lucas, Huffman, Peters, Taylor). JV: Giles won.

Grayson County 48, Alleghany (N.C.) 46

ALLEGHANY, N.C.

McKnight 13, Rea 9, Love 15, Bottomley 3, Russell 4, Voodel 5.

GRAYSON COUNTY (4-5)

Gillespie 7, Cassell 17, Cheeks 6, Jones 6, Shaffner 8, Shearin 3, Dowell 1.

Alleghany;4;15;9;18;—;46

Grayson County;10;16;7;15;—;48

3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (McKnight 3, Love 2), Grayson County 4 (Cheeks 2, Shaffner, Shearin). JV: Grayson County won 26-23.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Roanoke Catholic 51, North Cross 38

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-4)

Chrisley 2, Nance 5, Drapac 9, Hemphill 23, O'Herran 8, Holmgren 4.

NORTH CROSS (5-2)

Garrison 7, Teter 10, Schaefer 17, A.Hash 4.

Roanoke Catholic;20;13;5;13;—;51

North Cross;11;9;10;8;—;38

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance, Drapac, Hemphill), North Cross 4 (Schaefer 2, Teter 2).

NONDISTRICT

Staunton 50, William Byrd 26

WILLIAM BYRD (5-6)

Stover 2, Chrisley 6, Helton 4, McCaskill 12, Rosser 2.

STAUNTON RIVER (9-0)

J.Levine 28, Jones 5, Hamren 2, Tolley 2, C.Levine 7, Phillips 1, Farr 5.

William Byrd;6;4;6;8;—;26

Staunton River;16;5;9;20;—;50

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Jones, C.Levine).

Grayson County 28, Alleghany (N.C.) 23

ALLEGHANY, N.C.

Weaver 1, Murphy 5, Williams 12, Keeding 5

GRAYSON COUNTY (2-7)

S.Pope 3, K.Pope 12, Halsey 3, Conklin 1, Cunningham 5, Bennett 3, Phipps 1

Alleghany, N.C.;3;2;7;11;—;23

Grayson County;9;4;8;7;—;28

3-point goals: Alleghany 1 (Keeding), Grayson 4 (K.Pope 2, S.Pope, Halsey).

Chilhowie 65, Fort Chiswell 60

CHILHOWIE (4-6)

Lane 17, Sheets 17, Goodwin 8, Barr 23.

FORT CHISWELL (5-8)

Brown 10, M.King 11, Roark 14, Jackson 16, K.King 3, Adams 2. Underwood 2, Caldwell 2.

Chilhowiie;17;17;14;17;--;65

Fort Chiswell;21;15;11;13;—;60

3-point goals: Chilhowie 3 (Barr 2, Lane), Fort Chiswell 9 (Roark 4, M.King 3, Brown 2). JV: Fort Chiswell won.

 

