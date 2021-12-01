WEDNESDAY PREP BASKETBALL BOXES

Hidden Valley 30, Lord Botetourt 66
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Tanis 15, Pearson 10, Guerrero 5.
LORD BOTETOURT(2-0)
Kingery 3, Spangler 12, Orange 8, Alfano 16, Morgan 6, Wissemann 7, Griffin 4, Huffard 8, Dozier 2.
Hidden Valley;6;1;13;10;--;30
Lord Botetourt;14;14;20;18;--;66
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Lord Botetourt 7 (Alfano 5, Kingery, Spangler).
JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-12.
Note: Lord Botetourt had 24 assists on 27 baskets.
Glenvar 70, Craig County 24
GLENVAR (1-0)
M.Harris 10, Luper 17, Anderson 6, Thompson 9, R.Harris 24, McCulley 4.
CRAIG COUNTY (0-2)
Caldwell 8, Gregory 5, Clifton 1, Brookman 4, Mays 4, Huffman 2.
Glenvar;20;18;25;7;--;70
Craig County;7;5;9;3;--;24
3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (R.Harris), Craig County 4 (Caldwell 2, Gregory, Mays).
Narrows 72, Giles 37
GILES (0-2)
Reed 13, Young 7, Simmons 5, Blankenship 5, Price 3, Lucas 4.
NARROWS (1-0)
Robertson 21, Stables 12, Spencer 9, Bishop 8, Helvey 6, Lawrence 6, Ludwig 5, Howard 4, Cook 1.
Giles;8;8;11;10;--;37
Narrows;20;18;24;10;--;72
3-point goals: Giles 2 (Simmons, Young), Narrows 3 (Stables 2, Robertson).
JV: Giles won.
Virginia Episcopal 54, Jefferson Forest 44
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL(2-0)
Parnell 15, Morris 11, Barerra 11, Brody 11, Tompkins 6.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-2)
Hancock 14, Hill 11, Tate 7, Dawkins 8, Ferrell 4.
Virginia Episcopal;15;4;17;18;--;54
Jefferson Forest;15;10;13;6;--;44
3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 6 (Barerra 3, Tompkins, Morris, Parnell), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hill 3, Dawkins 2, Tate).
BALLARD LEE TIPOFF
John Battle 58, George Wythe 50
JOHN BATTLE (1-0)
C.McKee 4, Stevens 6, McKee 21, Keeley 0, Bishop 0, Booher 7, McReynolds 8, Wheeler-Roulett 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)
Leonard 5, Cannoy 8, Berry 0, Scott 0, Tate 12, Faulkner 4, Patel 13, Malavolti 3, Wolfe 5.
John Battle;8;15;16;19;--;58
George Wythe;9;8;13;20;--;50
3-point goals: John Battle 4 (A.McKee 3, Kelley), George Wythe 5 (Patel 3, Tate, Wolfe).
Marion 61, Honaker 49
MARION (1-0)
Pennington 0, Whitt 8, Halsey 3, Moss 6, Greer 0, Hagy 11, Kimberlin 16, Farris 9, Terry 8.
HONAKER (0-1)
Jessee 9, Hart 4, McNulty 5, Holley 6, K. Miller 3, Vance 9, Stevens 9, McClanahan 4.
Marion;12;11;20;18;--;61
Honaker;16;14;12;7;--;49
3-point goals: Marion 7 (Kimbertlin 3, Witt 2, Halsey, Hagy), Honaker 4 (Stevens 3, K. Miller).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 44, Halifax County 41
HALIFAX COUNTY (0-1)
Ross 13, Caddle 10, Canada 5, Newton 4, Tucker 3, Chandler 2, Jeffreys 2, Smalls 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-0)
Foutz 17, McGhee 8, McHeimer 6, Mullins 6, Kasey 4, Harvey 3.
Halifax County;7;13;7;14;--;41
Franklin County;10;11;15;8;--;44
3-point goals: Halifax County 2 (Caddle 2), Franklin County 3 (Foutz 2, Harvey). JV: Franklin County won 53-43.
Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39
GLENVAR 54 (1-0)
Barber 20, Housh 9, Johnson 13, Bolling 8, McMahon 2, Simmons 2.
STAUNTON RIVER 39 (0-1)
Borden 5, Eggleston 6, Steele 4, Shelton 4, Overstreet 12, Childress 4, Chewning 4.
Glenvar;5;16;14;19;--;54
Staunton River;7;12;6;14;--;39
3-point goals: Glenvar 7 (Berber 4, Johnson 1, Bolling 2), Staunton River 3 (Borden, Overstreet, Chewning) JV: Glenvar won.
BALLARD LEE TIPOFF
John Battle 64, George Wythe 54
JOHN BATTLE (1-0)
Moore 0, Blankenship 7, Bobbitt 0, Richardson 9, Spurling 9, C. Ratliff 6, Childress 4, N. Ratliff 14, Hankins 13, Amburgey 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)
Green 5, Patel 2, Huff 7, Rainey 13, Kirtner 1, Delp 0, Campbell 26, Repass 0, Scott 0.
John Battle;14;20;17;13;--;64
George Wythe;14;22;11;9;--;54
3-point goals: John Batte 2 (Blankenship, Richardson), George Wuthe 7 (Campbell 4, Rainey 3). JV: John Battle won.