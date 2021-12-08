Wednesday prep basketball boxscores

GIRLS
Carroll County 69, Marion 35
CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)
Ervin 12, Gardner 0, Easter 13, Richardson 4, Stockner 4, Lam 9, Hagee 18, Crotts 7, Alley 2.
MARION (3-1)
Whitt 5, Moss 9, Greer 2, Hagy 6, Kimberlin 7, Farris 4, Terry 2.
Carroll County;16;26;23;4;—;69
Marion;10;14;6;5;—;35
3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Hagee 2, Lam 2, Easter 2, Ervin, Stockner), Marion 2 (Hagy, Kimberlin).
Auburn 40, Eastern Montgomery 25
AUBURN (1-1)
Lafon 4, Huffman 3, Martin 13, Terry 18, Mundy 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-3)
Underwood 11, Bower 2, Holloway 2, Boone 3, Bahnken 3, Bruce 4.
Auburn;4;11;10;15;—;40
Eastern Montgomery;10;4;5;6;—;25
3-point goals Eastern Montgomery 1 (Underwood), Auburn 1 (Terry).
Jv-Auburn won 27-18.
Staunton River 53, Heritage 8
HERITAGE
Powell 3, Miller 3, Steadman 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (4-0)
C.Levine 12, J.Levine 20, Jones 10, Tolley 2, Creasy 7, Farr 2.
Heritage;3;2;2;1;--;8
Staunton River;23;13;8;9;--;53
3-point goals: Staunton River 5 (C.Levine 2, Jones 2, J.Levine). JV: Staunton River won 38-23.
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37
RURAL RETREAT (3-1)
A.Fiscus 12, M.Fiscus 5, Cox 2, Bailey 6, Williams 2, Moore 8, Crigger 7, Miller, 2, Yontz 5, T.Moore 1, Fortuner 2, G.Evans 2.
FORT CHISWELL (1-2)
Roark 11, King 9, Brown 2, Jackson 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.
Rural Retreat;11;19;13;13;--;56
Fort Chiswell;7;9;7;14;--;37
3-point Filed Goals Rural Retreat 4 (A.Fiscus 2, M.Fiscus, Yontz), Fort Chiswell 7 (King 3, Roark 2, Underwood, Jackson). JV: Fort Chiswell won 25-17.
BOYS
Christiansburg 69, William Byrd 66
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-0)
Taylor 21, Moles 8, Johnson-Buchannon 12, Gandee 2, Myrthil 5, Purcell 16, Evans 3,Tuck 2.
WILLIAM BYRD (0-4)
Ruble 9, Marvin 4, Childress 3, Richardson 26, Hendrick 7, E. Hairston 8, Eads 5, Divers 4.
William Byrd; 9;19;26;12;--;66
Christiansburg; 19;15;17;18;--;69
3-point goals: Christiansburg (Purcell 2, Taylor, Myrthil, Moles), William Byrd (E.Hairston 2, Ruble, Marvin, Richardson, Hendrick, Eads ). JV: William Byrd won 39-35.
Floyd County 88, Patrick County 53
PATRICK COUNTY (0-3)
Penn 13, Nelson 2, Barnwell 2, Underwood 4, Hill 11, Hubbard 1, Hylton 5, Hagwood 2, Stonwall 2, Dellenlock 3.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-2)
Slusher 1, Agnew 25, Underwood 16, Harrington 7, Cantrell 5, Bond 10, R.Swortzel 4, Vickers 2, K.Swortzel 18.
Patrick County;16;9;19;9;--;53
Floyd County;24;30;16;18;--;88
3-point goals: Floyd County 12 (Agnew 5, Underwood 4, Bond 2, Harrington).
Note: Gavin Herrington 6 steals, 6 assists.
Fort Chiswell 60, Rural Retreat 28
RURAL RETREAT (1-4)
Worley 9, Crockett 8, Miller 4, Alford 4, Terry 2, Smelser 1.
FORT CHISWELL (2-1)
Dunford 16, Watson 15, Norris 9, Varney 4, Crigger 4, Selfe 4, Vaught 3, McHone 2, Tomlinson 2, Cooper 1.
Rural Retreat;11;6;0;11;--;28
Fort Chiswell;20;17;15;8;--;60
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 2 (Vaught, Norris), Rural Retreat 2 (Miller, Worley). JV: Fort Chiswell won 46-16.
Note: Jacob McHone 5 steals.
BOYS
Marion 58, Carroll County 51
CARRROLL COUNTY (2-2)
Phillips 11, Bryce Smoot 11, Campbell 5, Brayden Smoot 0, Cox 6, Richardson 6, Montgomery 10, Winger 2.