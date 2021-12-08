Wednesday prep basketball rouindup:Carroll County girls flex muscles again

MARION -- Jaelyn Hagee scored 18 points and Carroll County continued its strong early-season play Wednesday night with a 69-35 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Marion.

Kaylee Easter added 13 points and Alyssa Ervin scored 12 for the Cavaliers, who opened the season last week with a win over 2021 Class 4 runner-up Pulaski County.

Amber Kimberlin scored seven points for Marion (3-1), which won the Ballard Lee Tipoff last week in Bristol.

CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)

Ervin 12, Gardner 0, Easter 13, Richardson 4, Stockner 4, Lam 9, Hagee 18, Crotts 7, Alley 2.

MARION (3-1)

Whitt 5, Moss 9, Greer 2, Hagy 6, Kimberlin 7, Farris 4, Terry 2.

Carroll County;16;26;23;4;—;69

Marion;10;14;6;5;—;35

3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Hagee 2, Lam 2, Easter 2, Ervin, Stockner), Marion 2 (Hagy, Kimberlin).

Auburn 40, Eastern Montgomery 25

AUBURN (1-1)