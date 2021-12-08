 Skip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls flex muscles again
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls flex muscles again

MARION — Jaelyn Hagee scored 18 points and Carroll County continued its strong early-season play Wednesday night with a 69-35 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Marion.

Kaylee Easter added 13 points and Alyssa Ervin scored 12 for the Cavaliers, who opened the season last week with a win over 2021 Class 4 runner-up Pulaski County.

Amber Kimberlin scored seven points for Marion (3-1), which won the Ballard Lee Tipoff last week in Bristol.

CARROLL COUNTY (2-0)

Ervin 12, Easter 13, Richardson 4, Stockner 4, Lam 9, Hagee 18, Crotts 7, Alley 2.

MARION (3-1)

Whitt 5, Moss 9, Greer 2, Hagy 6, Kimberlin 7, Farris 4, Terry 2.

Carroll Co.;16;26;23;4;—;69

Marion;10;14;6;5;—;35

3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Hagee 2, Lam 2, Easter 2, Ervin, Stockner), Marion 2 (Hagy, Kimberlin).

GIRLS

Auburn 40, Eastern Montgomery 25

AUBURN (1-1)

Lafon 4, Huffman 3, Martin 13, Terry 18, Mundy 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-3)

Underwood 11, Bower 2, Holloway 2, Boone 3, Bahnken 3, Bruce 4.

Auburn;4;11;10;15;—;40

EastMont;10;4;5;6;—;25

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Underwood), Auburn 1 (Terry). JV: Auburn won 27-18.

Staunton River 53, Heritage 8

HERITAGE

Powell 3, Miller 3, Steadman 2.

STAUNTON RIVER (4-0)

C.Levine 12, J.Levine 20, Jones 10, Tolley 2, Creasy 7, Farr 2.

Heritage;3;2;2;1;—;8

Staunton River;23;13;8;9;—;53

3-point goals: Staunton River 5 (C.Levine 2, Jones 2, J.Levine). JV: Staunton River won 38-23.

E.C. Glass 70, Liberty 31

LIBERTY (2-2, 1-1)

Sigei 10, Adams 7, Whorley 1, St. John 6, Brown 7.

E.C. GLASS (4-0, 2-0)

Henry 12, Osborne 10, Sparks 8, Polley 5, Milam 3, Williams 8, Wright-Goode 21, Kennedy 3.

Liberty;8;7;14;2;—;31

E.C. Glass;26;18;23;3;—;70

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Sigei 2, St. John), E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 2, Williams 2, Milam).

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 37

RURAL RETREAT (3-1)

A.Fiscus 12, M.Fiscus 5, Cox 2, Bailey 6, Williams 2, Moore 8, Crigger 7, Miller, 2, Yontz 5, T.Moore 1, Fortuner 2, G.Evans 2.

FORT CHISWELL (1-2)

Roark 11, King 9, Brown 2, Jackson 8, Adams 2, Underwood 3, Patel 2.

Rural Retreat;11;19;13;13;—;56

Fort Chiswell;7;9;7;14;—;37

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 4 (A.Fiscus 2, M.Fiscus, Yontz), Fort Chiswell 7 (King 3, Roark 2, Underwood, Jackson). JV: Fort Chiswell won 25-17.

BOYS

Christiansburg 69, William Byrd 66

CHRISTIANSBURG (2-0)

Taylor 21, Moles 8, Johnson-Buchannon 12, Gandee 2, Myrthil 5, Purcell 16, Evans 3, Tuck 2.

WILLIAM BYRD (0-4)

Ruble 9, Marvin 4, Childress 3, Richardson 26, Hendrick 7, E. Hairston 8, Eads 5, Divers 4.

William Byrd; 9;19;26;12;—;66

Christiansburg; 19;15;17;18;—;69

3-point goals: Christiansburg 5 (Purcell 2, Taylor, Myrthil, Moles), William Byrd 7 (E.Hairston 2, Ruble, Marvin, Richardson, Hendrick, Eads). JV: William Byrd won 39-35.

Floyd County 88, Patrick County 53

PATRICK COUNTY (0-3)

Penn 13, Nelson 2, Barnwell 2, Underwood 4, Hill 11, Hubbard 1, Hylton 5, Hagwood 2, Stonwall 2, Dellenlock 3.

FLOYD COUNTY (1-2)

Slusher 1, Agnew 25, Underwood 16, Harrington 7, Cantrell 5, Bond 10, R.Swortzel 4, Vickers 2, K.Swortzel 18.

Patrick County;16;9;19;9;—;53

Floyd County;24;30;16;18;—;88

3-point goals: Floyd County 12 (Agnew 5, Underwood 4, Bond 2, Harrington).

Note: Gavin Herrington 6 steals, 6 assists.

Fort Chiswell 60, Rural Retreat 28

RURAL RETREAT (1-4)

Worley 9, Crockett 8, Miller 4, Alford 4, Terry 2, Smelser 1.

FORT CHISWELL (2-1)

Dunford 16, Watson 15, Norris 9, Varney 4, Crigger 4, Selfe 4, Vaught 3, McHone 2, Tomlinson 2, Cooper 1.

Rural Retreat;11;6;0;11;—;28

Fort Chiswell;20;17;15;8;—;60

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 2 (Vaught, Norris), Rural Retreat 2 (Miller, Worley). JV: Fort Chiswell won 46-16.

Note: Jacob McHone 5 steals.

Marion 58, Carroll County 51

CARRROLL COUNTY (2-2)

Phillips 11, Bryce Smoot 11, Campbell 5, Cox 6, Richardson 6, Montgomery 10, Winger 2.

MARION (3-2)

Ford 8, Keheley 1, Osborne 14, Williams 17, Thomas 12, Wolfe 6.

Carroll County;10;13;15;13;—;51

Marion;16;15;13;14;—;58

3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Bryce Smoot 3, Richardson 2, Phillips, Campbell), Marion 8 (Osborne 4, Ford 2, Williams 2).

 

