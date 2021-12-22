 Skip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls win Tennessee tournament; Radford girls make Jonas Memorial final

GIRLS

Carroll County 63, Gatlinburg Pittman (Tenn.) 50

GATLINBURG PITTMAN

Lily Stinnett 13, Leah Stinnett 8, Johnson 3, Valentine 7, Yates 5, Newman 14.

CARROLL COUNTY (6-1)

Ervin 17, Easter 14, Richardson 4, Hagee 18, Crotts 2, Alley 8.

Gatlinburg Pittman;18;9;10;13;--;50

Carroll County;17;11;8;27;--;63

3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Hagee 4, Easter 2, Ervin), Gatlinburg Pittman 4 (Leah Stinnett 2, Yates, Lily Stinnett).

Note: Alley had 11 rebounds.

Danny Jonas Memorial Tournament

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 43

RADFORD (4-0)

Conner 12, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 13, L.Cline 18, H.Cline 1.

FORT CHISWELL (3-5)

Brown 4, Roark 21, M.King 6, K.King 2, Jackson 3, Underwood 7.

Radford;10;3;20;15;--;48

Fort Chiswell;5;17;6;15;--;43

3-point goals: Radford 7 (Conner 4, Whitt 3), Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 2, M.King 2, Jackson 2).

Eastern Montgomery 39, Mount Airy (N.C.) 38

EASTERN MONTGOMERY

Underwood 9, Boone 2, Bahnken 10, Felty 5, Bruce 13.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C.

Clado 12, Stanford 9, Moore 9, Hollingsworth 8.

Eastern Montgomery;12;9;4;14;—;39

Mount Airy, N.C.;10;15;11;2;—;38

Note: Morgan Bahnken scored the go-ahead basket with less than 20 seconds to play.

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47

FLOYD COUNTY (1-2)

Hylton 21, Harmon 15, Thompson 9, Hamlin 4, Blevins 2.

PATRICK COUNTY (4-1)

Epperson 16, Hazard 12, Mitchell 7, Wimbush 4, Harris 4, Cobbler 3, Penn 1.

Floyd County;16;13;11;11;--;51

Patrick County;15;17;8;7;--;47

3-pont goals: Floyd County 1 (Hylton), Patrick County 3 (Hazard 2, Cobbler).

JV: Floyd County won 36-32.

Note: Hazard 6 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds

Parry McCluer 26, Amherst County 23

AMHERST COUNTY (3-6)

Lloyd 5, Wall 3, Padgett 3, West 8, Hooper 4.

PARRY McCLUER (7-1)

K.Grow 9, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 8, Hamilton 2, Henson 5.

Amherst County;5;1;7;10;--;23

Parry McCluer;4;2;9;11;--;26

3-point goals: none. JV: Parry McCluer won 26-24.

James River 40, Bath County 19

JAMES RIVER (3-1)

Canada 22, Liming 11, McCullough 2, Crowder 2, Eubank 2, Brogan 1.

BATH COUNTY

Jenkins 6, Tingler 4, Legg 4, Oliver 3, Cauley 2.

James River;8;11;12;9;--;40

Bath County;7;9;0;3;--;19

3-point goals: Bath County 1 (Oliver).

Notes: Liming 12 rebounds, Canada had 8 steals.

BOYS

Northside 86, Salem 35

SALEM (1-4)

Bayne 3, Dallas 12, Greer 4, Green 4, Davidson 2, Hill 4, Clemens 2, Moyer 2, Coe 2.

NORTHSIDE (6-1)

Journiette 16, Cole 4, Hardy 13, Abshire 14, Dawson 3, Crawford 5, Harvey 10, Webb 5, Logan 2, Anthony 2, Via 12.

Salem;7;9;12;7;--;35

Northside;22;24;18;22;--;86

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Dallas 2, Bayne), Northside 11 (Via 4, Hardy 2, Abshire 2, Dawson, Crawford, Webb). JV: Northside won 49-41.

Note: Journiette had 10 rebounds

 

