Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Carroll County girls win Tennessee tournament; Radford girls make Jonas Memorial final

GIRLS
Carroll County 63, Gatlinburg Pittman (Tenn.) 50
GATLINBURG PITTMAN
Lily Stinnett 13, Leah Stinnett 8, Johnson 3, Valentine 7, Yates 5, Newman 14.
CARROLL COUNTY (6-1)
Ervin 17, Easter 14, Richardson 4, Hagee 18, Crotts 2, Alley 8.
Gatlinburg Pittman;18;9;10;13;--;50
Carroll County;17;11;8;27;--;63
3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Hagee 4, Easter 2, Ervin), Gatlinburg Pittman 4 (Leah Stinnett 2, Yates, Lily Stinnett).
Note: Alley had 11 rebounds.
Danny Jonas Memorial Tournament
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 43
RADFORD (4-0)
Conner 12, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 13, L.Cline 18, H.Cline 1.
FORT CHISWELL (3-5)
Brown 4, Roark 21, M.King 6, K.King 2, Jackson 3, Underwood 7.
Radford;10;3;20;15;--;48
Fort Chiswell;5;17;6;15;--;43
3-point goals: Radford 7 (Conner 4, Whitt 3), Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 2, M.King 2, Jackson 2).
Eastern Montgomery 39, Mount Airy (N.C.) 38
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Underwood 9, Boone 2, Bahnken 10, Felty 5, Bruce 13.
MOUNT AIRY, N.C.
Clado 12, Stanford 9, Moore 9, Hollingsworth 8.
Eastern Montgomery;12;9;4;14;—;39
Mount Airy, N.C.;10;15;11;2;—;38
Note: Morgan Bahnken scored the go-ahead basket with less than 20 seconds to play.
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47
FLOYD COUNTY (1-2)
Hylton 21, Harmon 15, Thompson 9, Hamlin 4, Blevins 2.
PATRICK COUNTY (4-1)
Epperson 16, Hazard 12, Mitchell 7, Wimbush 4, Harris 4, Cobbler 3, Penn 1.
Floyd County;16;13;11;11;--;51
Patrick County;15;17;8;7;--;47
3-pont goals: Floyd County 1 (Hylton), Patrick County 3 (Hazard 2, Cobbler).
JV: Floyd County won 36-32.
Note: Hazard 6 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds
Parry McCluer 26, Amherst County 23
AMHERST COUNTY (3-6)
Lloyd 5, Wall 3, Padgett 3, West 8, Hooper 4.
PARRY McCLUER (7-1)
K.Grow 9, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 8, Hamilton 2, Henson 5.
Amherst County;5;1;7;10;--;23
Parry McCluer;4;2;9;11;--;26
3-point goals: none. JV: Parry McCluer won 26-24.
James River 40, Bath County 19
JAMES RIVER (3-1)
Canada 22, Liming 11, McCullough 2, Crowder 2, Eubank 2, Brogan 1.
BATH COUNTY
Jenkins 6, Tingler 4, Legg 4, Oliver 3, Cauley 2.
James River;8;11;12;9;--;40
Bath County;7;9;0;3;--;19
3-point goals: Bath County 1 (Oliver).
Notes: Liming 12 rebounds, Canada had 8 steals.
BOYS
Northside 86, Salem 35
SALEM (1-4)
Bayne 3, Dallas 12, Greer 4, Green 4, Davidson 2, Hill 4, Clemens 2, Moyer 2, Coe 2.
NORTHSIDE (6-1)
Journiette 16, Cole 4, Hardy 13, Abshire 14, Dawson 3, Crawford 5, Harvey 10, Webb 5, Logan 2, Anthony 2, Via 12.
Salem;7;9;12;7;--;35
Northside;22;24;18;22;--;86
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Dallas 2, Bayne), Northside 11 (Via 4, Hardy 2, Abshire 2, Dawson, Crawford, Webb). JV: Northside won 49-41.
Note: Journiette had 10 rebounds