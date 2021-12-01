 Skip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar wins in new boys coach's debut
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar wins in new boys coach's debut

MONETA -- Stephen Barber scored 20 points and Glenvar gave Cliff Bordewisch a victory in his head coaching debut Wednesday night with a 54-39 triumph over Staunton River.

Tyler Johnson added 13 for Glenvar.

Lucas Overstreet led Staunton River with 12.

Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39

GLENVAR 54 (1-0)

Barber 20, Housh 9, Johnson 13, Bolling 8, McMahon 2, Simmons 2.

STAUNTON RIVER 39 (0-1)

Borden 5, Eggleston 6, Steele 4, Shelton 4, Overstreet 12, Childress 4, Chewning 4.

Glenvar;5;16;14;19;--;54

Staunton River;7;12;6;14;--;39

3-point goals: Glenvar 7 (Barber 4, Bolling 2, Johnson), Staunton River 3 (Borden, Overstreet, Chewning). JV: Glenvar won.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Franklin County 44, Halifax County 41

HALIFAX COUNTY (0-1)

Ross 13, Caddle 10, Canada 5, Newton 4, Tucker 3, Chandler 2, Jeffreys 2, Smalls 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-0)

Foutz 17, McGhee 8, McHeimer 6, Mullins 6, Kasey 4, Harvey 3.

Halifax County;7;13;7;14;--;41

Franklin County;10;11;15;8;--;44

3-point goals: Halifax County 2 (Caddle 2), Franklin County 3 (Foutz 2, Harvey). JV: Franklin County won 53-43.

BALLARD LEE TIPOFF

John Battle 64, George Wythe 54

JOHN BATTLE (1-0)

Blankenship 7, Richardson 9, Spurling 9, C.Ratliff 6, Childress 4, N. Ratliff 14, Hankins 13, Amburgey 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)

Green 5, Patel 2, Huff 7, Rainey 13, Kirtner 1, Campbell 26.

John Battle;14;20;19;11;--;64

George Wythe;14;22;11;7;--;54

3-point goals: John Battle 2 (Blankenship, Richardson), George Wuthe 7 (Campbell 4, Rainey 3). JV: John Battle won.

Honaker 49, Marion 44

MARION (0-1)

Ford 3, Langston 8, Keheley 2, Wililams 19, Thomas 2, Wolfe 7, Carroll 3.

HONAKER (1-0)

Hart 3, T.Boyd 29, Lowe 8, C.Boyd 8, M.Boyd 1.

Marion;11;8;6;19;--;44

Honaker;16;7;13;13;--;49

3-point goals: Marion 4 (Williams 3, Ford); Honaker 5 (T.Boyd 4, Hart).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)

Tanis 15, Pearson 10, Guerrero 5.

LORD BOTETOURT(2-0)

Kingery 3, Spangler 12, Orange 8, Alfano 16, Morgan 6, Wissemann 7, Griffin 4, Huffard 8, Dozier 2.

Hidden Valley;6;1;13;10;--;30

Lord Botetourt;14;14;20;18;--;66

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Lord Botetourt 7 (Alfano 5, Kingery, Spangler).

JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-12.

Note: Lord Botetourt had 24 assists on 27 baskets.

Glenvar 70, Craig County 24

GLENVAR (1-0)

M.Harris 10, Luper 17, Anderson 6, Thompson 9, R.Harris 24, McCulley 4.

CRAIG COUNTY (0-2)

Caldwell 8, Gregory 5, Clifton 1, Brookman 4, Mays 4, Huffman 2.

Glenvar;20;18;25;7;--;70

Craig County;7;5;9;3;--;24

3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (R.Harris), Craig County 4 (Caldwell 2, Gregory, Mays).

Northside 34, Christiansburg 25

CHRISTIANSBURG

Akers 7, Hoover 6, Kane 4, Wilburn 4, Banks 4.

NORTHSIDE (1-0)

Gates 12, Kidd 11, Adebiyi 6, Martin 3, Balisage 2.

Christiansburg;12;4;5;4;--;25

Northside;13;10;5;6;--;34

3 point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Akers 1, Hoover). JV: Christiansburg won 40-36.

Note: Gates had 6 steals.

Narrows 72, Giles 37

GILES (0-2)

Reed 13, Young 7, Simmons 5, Blankenship 5, Price 3, Lucas 4.

NARROWS (1-0)

Robertson 21, Stables 12, Spencer 9, Bishop 8, Helvey 6, Lawrence 6, Ludwig 5, Howard 4, Cook 1.

Giles;8;8;11;10;--;37

Narrows;20;18;24;10;--;72

3-point goals: Giles 2 (Simmons, Young), Narrows 3 (Stables 2, Robertson). JV: Giles won.

Galax 36, Radford 58

GALAX (1-1)

S.Leonard 10, Miller 8, King 5, J. Leonard 4, E.Edwards 4, Sturgill 4, P. Edwards 1

RADFORD (2-0)

L.Cline 15, Dean 14, Hal. Whitt 10, Conner 9, Phillips 8, Newcome 2

Galax;6;10;8;12;--;36

Radford;12;13;16;17;--;58

3-point goals: Galax 1 (King), Radford 8 (Conner 2, Dean 2, Phillips 2, Hal. Whitt 2) JV: Radford won 41-28.

Virginia Episcopal 54, Jefferson Forest 44

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL(2-0)

Parnell 15, Morris 11, Barerra 11, Brody 11, Tompkins 6.

JEFFERSON FOREST (0-2)

Hancock 14, Hill 11, Tate 7, Dawkins 8, Ferrell 4.

Virginia Episcopal;15;4;17;18;--;54

Jefferson Forest;15;10;13;6;--;44

3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 6 (Barerra 3, Tompkins, Morris, Parnell), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hill 3, Dawkins 2, Tate).

BALLARD LEE TIPOFF

John Battle 58, George Wythe 50

JOHN BATTLE (1-0)

C.McKee 4, Stevens 6, A.McKee 21, Keeley 0, Bishop 0, Booher 7, McReynolds 8, Roulett-Wheeler 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)

Leonard 5, Cannoy 8, Berry 0, Scott 0, Tate 12, Faulkner 4, Patel 13, Malavolti 3, Wolfe 5.

John Battle;8;15;16;19;--;58

George Wythe;9;8;13;20;--;50

3-point goals: John Battle 4 (A.McKee 3, Kelley), George Wythe 5 (Patel 3, Tate, Wolfe).

Marion 61, Honaker 49

MARION (1-0)

Pennington 0, Whitt 8, Halsey 3, Moss 6, Greer 0, Hagy 11, Kimberlin 16, Farris 9, Terry 8.

HONAKER (0-1)

Jessee 9, Hart 4, McNulty 5, Holley 6, K. Miller 3, Vance 9, Stevens 9, McClanahan 4.

Marion;12;11;20;18;--;61

Honaker;16;14;12;7;--;49

3-point goals: Marion 7 (Kimbertlin 3, Witt 2, Halsey, Hagy), Honaker 4 (Stevens 3, K. Miller).

 

