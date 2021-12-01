Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Glenvar wins in new boys coach's debut

MONETA -- Stephen Barber scored 20 points and Glenvar gave Cliff Bordewisch a victory in his head coaching debut Wednesday night with a 54-39 triumph over Staunton River.
Tyler Johnson added 13 for Glenvar.
Lucas Overstreet led Staunton River with 12.
Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39
GLENVAR 54 (1-0)
Barber 20, Housh 9, Johnson 13, Bolling 8, McMahon 2, Simmons 2.
STAUNTON RIVER 39 (0-1)
Borden 5, Eggleston 6, Steele 4, Shelton 4, Overstreet 12, Childress 4, Chewning 4.
Glenvar;5;16;14;19;--;54
Staunton River;7;12;6;14;--;39
3-point goals: Glenvar 7 (Barber 4, Bolling 2, Johnson), Staunton River 3 (Borden, Overstreet, Chewning). JV: Glenvar won.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 44, Halifax County 41
HALIFAX COUNTY (0-1)
Ross 13, Caddle 10, Canada 5, Newton 4, Tucker 3, Chandler 2, Jeffreys 2, Smalls 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-0)
Foutz 17, McGhee 8, McHeimer 6, Mullins 6, Kasey 4, Harvey 3.
Halifax County;7;13;7;14;--;41
Franklin County;10;11;15;8;--;44
3-point goals: Halifax County 2 (Caddle 2), Franklin County 3 (Foutz 2, Harvey). JV: Franklin County won 53-43.
BALLARD LEE TIPOFF
John Battle 64, George Wythe 54
JOHN BATTLE (1-0)
Blankenship 7, Richardson 9, Spurling 9, C.Ratliff 6, Childress 4, N. Ratliff 14, Hankins 13, Amburgey 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)
Green 5, Patel 2, Huff 7, Rainey 13, Kirtner 1, Campbell 26.
John Battle;14;20;19;11;--;64
George Wythe;14;22;11;7;--;54
3-point goals: John Battle 2 (Blankenship, Richardson), George Wuthe 7 (Campbell 4, Rainey 3). JV: John Battle won.
Honaker 49, Marion 44
MARION (0-1)
Ford 3, Langston 8, Keheley 2, Wililams 19, Thomas 2, Wolfe 7, Carroll 3.
HONAKER (1-0)
Hart 3, T.Boyd 29, Lowe 8, C.Boyd 8, M.Boyd 1.
Marion;11;8;6;19;--;44
Honaker;16;7;13;13;--;49
3-point goals: Marion 4 (Williams 3, Ford); Honaker 5 (T.Boyd 4, Hart).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)
Tanis 15, Pearson 10, Guerrero 5.
LORD BOTETOURT(2-0)
Kingery 3, Spangler 12, Orange 8, Alfano 16, Morgan 6, Wissemann 7, Griffin 4, Huffard 8, Dozier 2.
Hidden Valley;6;1;13;10;--;30
Lord Botetourt;14;14;20;18;--;66
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Lord Botetourt 7 (Alfano 5, Kingery, Spangler).
JV: Lord Botetourt won 22-12.
Note: Lord Botetourt had 24 assists on 27 baskets.
Glenvar 70, Craig County 24
GLENVAR (1-0)
M.Harris 10, Luper 17, Anderson 6, Thompson 9, R.Harris 24, McCulley 4.
CRAIG COUNTY (0-2)
Caldwell 8, Gregory 5, Clifton 1, Brookman 4, Mays 4, Huffman 2.
Glenvar;20;18;25;7;--;70
Craig County;7;5;9;3;--;24
3-point goals: Glenvar 1 (R.Harris), Craig County 4 (Caldwell 2, Gregory, Mays).
Northside 34, Christiansburg 25
CHRISTIANSBURG
Akers 7, Hoover 6, Kane 4, Wilburn 4, Banks 4.
NORTHSIDE (1-0)
Gates 12, Kidd 11, Adebiyi 6, Martin 3, Balisage 2.
Christiansburg;12;4;5;4;--;25
Northside;13;10;5;6;--;34
3 point goals: Christiansburg 2 (Akers 1, Hoover). JV: Christiansburg won 40-36.
Note: Gates had 6 steals.
Narrows 72, Giles 37
GILES (0-2)
Reed 13, Young 7, Simmons 5, Blankenship 5, Price 3, Lucas 4.
NARROWS (1-0)
Robertson 21, Stables 12, Spencer 9, Bishop 8, Helvey 6, Lawrence 6, Ludwig 5, Howard 4, Cook 1.
Giles;8;8;11;10;--;37
Narrows;20;18;24;10;--;72
3-point goals: Giles 2 (Simmons, Young), Narrows 3 (Stables 2, Robertson). JV: Giles won.
Galax 36, Radford 58
GALAX (1-1)
S.Leonard 10, Miller 8, King 5, J. Leonard 4, E.Edwards 4, Sturgill 4, P. Edwards 1
RADFORD (2-0)
L.Cline 15, Dean 14, Hal. Whitt 10, Conner 9, Phillips 8, Newcome 2
Galax;6;10;8;12;--;36
Radford;12;13;16;17;--;58
3-point goals: Galax 1 (King), Radford 8 (Conner 2, Dean 2, Phillips 2, Hal. Whitt 2) JV: Radford won 41-28.
Virginia Episcopal 54, Jefferson Forest 44
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL(2-0)
Parnell 15, Morris 11, Barerra 11, Brody 11, Tompkins 6.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-2)
Hancock 14, Hill 11, Tate 7, Dawkins 8, Ferrell 4.
Virginia Episcopal;15;4;17;18;--;54
Jefferson Forest;15;10;13;6;--;44
3-point goals: Virginia Episcopal 6 (Barerra 3, Tompkins, Morris, Parnell), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hill 3, Dawkins 2, Tate).
BALLARD LEE TIPOFF
John Battle 58, George Wythe 50
JOHN BATTLE (1-0)
C.McKee 4, Stevens 6, A.McKee 21, Keeley 0, Bishop 0, Booher 7, McReynolds 8, Roulett-Wheeler 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (0-1)
Leonard 5, Cannoy 8, Berry 0, Scott 0, Tate 12, Faulkner 4, Patel 13, Malavolti 3, Wolfe 5.
John Battle;8;15;16;19;--;58
George Wythe;9;8;13;20;--;50
3-point goals: John Battle 4 (A.McKee 3, Kelley), George Wythe 5 (Patel 3, Tate, Wolfe).
Marion 61, Honaker 49
MARION (1-0)
Pennington 0, Whitt 8, Halsey 3, Moss 6, Greer 0, Hagy 11, Kimberlin 16, Farris 9, Terry 8.
HONAKER (0-1)
Jessee 9, Hart 4, McNulty 5, Holley 6, K. Miller 3, Vance 9, Stevens 9, McClanahan 4.
Marion;12;11;20;18;--;61
Honaker;16;14;12;7;--;49
3-point goals: Marion 7 (Kimbertlin 3, Witt 2, Halsey, Hagy), Honaker 4 (Stevens 3, K. Miller).