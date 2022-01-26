 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Levine leads Staunton River girls again

FOREST -- Jeni Levine had 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot Wednesday to lift unbeaten Staunton River to a 56-32 girls basketball victory over Jefferson Forest.

Cali Levine added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Maddie Hamren had 13 points and Jayda Jones had four steals for the Golden Eagles (16-0).

STAUNTON RIVER (16-0)

J.Levine 22, Jones 4, Hamren 13, C.Levine 13, Farr 6.

JEFFERSON FOREST (10-5)

Be. Hill 2, Tate 9, Knight 4, Hancock 15, Ferrell 2.

Staunton River;18;13;16;11;—;58

Jefferson Forest;8;5;9;10;—;32

3-point goals: Staunton River 7 (J.Levine 2, Hamren 2, C.Levine 3).

Highlights: J.Levine 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 1 block; Jones 4 steals; C.Levine 7 rebounds, 2 steals.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

William Fleming 68, Heritage 14

HERITAGE (0-13)

Jones 5, Preston 4, Howard 3, Steadman 2.

WILLIAM FLEMING (6-7)

Webb 16, Patterson 11, Morris 11, Dolue 8, Battle 6, A.Henderson 5, Webb 4, Manning 4, Hankins 3

Heritage;0;8;1;5;--;14

William Fleming;20;14;24;10;--;52

3point goals: William Fleming 5 (Webb 3, Hankins, Henderson). JV: William Fleming won 49-9.

Lord Botetourt 76, Hidden Valley 25

LORD BOTETOURT (14-3)

Anderson 13, Kingery 6, Spangler 7, Orange 17, Alfano 11, Morgan 10, Huffard 11, Dozier 1.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-16)

Tanis 11, Evans 2, Pearson 2, Lawton 2, James 2.

Lord Botetourt;28;15;19;14;--;76

Hidden Valley;2;8;6;3;--;19

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 8 (Orange 3, Alfano 3, Anderson, Kingery). JV: Lord Botetourt won.

Liberty 45, Bassett 18

BASSETT (2-12)

Witcher 6, Ratcliff 4, Pitzer 4, Whitfield 2, White 2.

LIBERTY (7-7)

St. John 19, Brown 7, Gordon 6, Adams 5, Sigei 4, Whorley 4.

Bassett;8;4;6;0;—;18

Liberty;9;5;12;19;—;45

3-point goals: Bassett none. Liberty 4 (St. John 4).

Highlights: Gonzalez 3 assists, 3 rebounds, took 5 charges.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 60, Christiansburg 44

SALEM (11-5, 4-3)

Scales 14, Bowen 2, Green 23, Bayne 8, Adkins 2, Smith 11.

CHRISTIANSBURG (3-11, 1-7)

Kane 1, Akers 7, Wilburn 4, Williams 5, Hoover 17, Tuck 2, Womack 3, Banks 3, Harris 2.

Salem;21;9;20;10;--;60

Christiansburg;10;9;10;15;--;44

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Green, Bayne, Smith).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 51, Craig County 26

NARROWS (8-3, 4-1)

Helvey 6, Ludwig 2, Middleton 2, Lawrence 4, Howard 4, Robertson 6, Spencer 4, Bishop 2, Stables 17, Cook 4.

CRAIG COUNTY (2-9, 2-3)

Ratliff 4, Brookman 2, Mays 3, Jones 5, Gregory 4, Caldwell 6, Underwood 2.

Narrows;20;15;12;4;--;51

Craig County;5;6;5;10;--;26

3-point goals: Narrows 2 (Helvey, Stables).

Patrick County 66, Martinsville 36

PATRICK COUNTY (9-4, 5-2)

Penn 17, Mitchell 13, Brown 9, Epperson 7, Hazard 7, Wimbush 7, Harris 4, Quesinberry 2

MARTINSVILLE (2-8, 1-4)

Valentine 21, Moyer 8, Warren 5, Hairston 2.

Patrick County;23,7,16,20;--;66

Martinsville;6,8,12,10;--;36

3-pont goals: Patrick County 2 (Hazard, Epperson), Martinsville 2 (Moyer, Valentine).

Note: Epperson had 15 rebounds. Penn had 8 steals.

**************************************************************************

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 62, Carroll County 38

CARROLL COUNTY (6-10, 0-6)

Phillips 4, Bryce Smoot 9, Reitzel 6, Campbell 3, Brayden Smoot 2, Cox 5, Richardson 1, Montgomery 8.

RADFORD (9-2, 4-0)

Clark 10, Prioleau 2, Austin 5, Eaves 2, Cormany 13, Kelly 12, Wesley 10, Mitchell 2, Kanipe 6.

Carroll County;4;11;14;9;--;38

Radford;12;18;20;12;--;62

3-point goals: Carroll County 2 (Bryce Smoot, Campbell), Radford 9 (Cormany 3, Clark 2, Kelly 2, Austin, Wesley).

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Martinsville 59, Patrick County 49

MARTINSVILLE (8-6, 4-4)

Kirby 19, Long 13, S.Jones 11, Dillard 4, Manns 4, C.Jones 3, Smith 2, Hairston 2, Dickerson 1.

PATRICK COUNTY (0-10, 0-6)

Penn 13, Hill 11, Stovall 10, Nelson 5, Underwood 4, Hagwood 3.

Martinsville;16;14;7;22;--;59

Patrick County;11;15;11;12;--;49

3-point goals: Martinsville 4 (Long 3, S.Jones), Patrick County 5 (Hagwood 2, Nelson, Penn, Hill).

NONDISTRICT

Lord Botetourt 92, Hidden Valley 48

HIDDEN VALLEY (2-16)

Dunnings 2, Strong 4, Johnson 23, Patel 3, Batsaichan 3, Whittaker 13.

LORD BOTETOURT (11-5)

Meade 22, Bramblett 13, Salvi 11, Harrison 5, Crawford 20, Bannwart 6, B.Lovern 5, Tilley 6, T.Lovern 2, Toliver 2.

Hidden Valley;21;9;9;9;--;48

Lord Botetourt;25;20;25;22;--;92

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 3 (Johnson, Patel, Batsaichan), Lord Botetourt 16 (Meade 4, Crawford 4, Bramblett 3, Tilley 2, Salvi, Harrison, Bannwart).

Blacksburg 60, Franklin County 44

BLACKSBURG (11-3)

Halsey 13, Joyce 13, Davis 11, Miller 8, Walters 8, Appea 3, Shealor 2, Trexell 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-11)

Foutz 13, Mullins 9, Clark 7, N.Holland 4, Wright 4, Hering 3, Kasey 2, McHeimer 2.

Blacksburg;18;12;16;14;-;60

Franklin County;10;10;13;11;-;44

3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Davis, Halsey, Joyce), Franklin County 2 (Hering, Mullins 1).

JV: Franklin County won 53-48.

Jefferson Forest 70, Staunton River 34

STAUNTON RIVER (0-17)

Gibson 1, Borden 5, Eggleston 6, Shelton 3, Overstreet 8, Childress 3, Chewning 6.

JEFFERSON FOREST (8-7)

Scott 6, Mays 3, Cherry 3, Wimmer 4, Elliott 1, French 23, Lesniak 5, Burrill 6, Rodgers 1, Alwal 11, Lane 7.

Staunton River;10;6;10;8;--;34

Jefferson Forest;18;16;17;19;--;70

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Overstreet, Childress), Jefferson Forest 4 (Burrill 2, Cherry, Lesniak).

Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61

TAZEWELL (?-?)

Witt 20, Willis 20, Creasy 12, Mills 5, Ray 4.

FORT CHISWELL (13-3)

Watson 18, Norris 17, Dunford 11, Vaught 8, Varney 4, Selfe 4, Shelton 3, Gravely 2, Tomlinson 2, Cooper 2, McHone 2.

Tazewell;6;12;17;26;--;61

Fort Chiswell;22;26;12;13;--;73

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 4 (Norris 2, Dunford, Watson), Tazewell 5 (Willis 3, Creasy, Witt). JV: Fort Chiswell won 47-37.

Note: Siler Watson had 5 of Fort Chiswell's 16 steals.

Graham 61, George Wythe 56

GRAHAM

Graves 23, Bradshaw 17, Pruitt 9, Roberts 7, Morgan 3, Vineyerd 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (4-10, 3-3)

T.Rainey 21, Campbell 14, Delp 9, Kirtner 7, Luttrell 3, B.Rainey 2.

Graham;16;9;16;20;--;61

George Wythe17;14;12;13;--;56

3-point goals: Graham 8 (Pruitt 3, Graves 3, Bradshaw, Morgan), George Wythe 12 (T.Rainey 5, Delp 3, Campbell 2; Kirtner, Luttrell). JV: Graham won.

Rural Retreat 68, Council 24

COUNCIL

Stevens 3, C.Hess 4, Breeding 6, Bostic 5, Ball 6.

RURAL RETREAT (4-9)

Alford 2, Roberts 10, Smith 11, Crouse 4, Hight 20, Musser 8, Smelser 4, Miller 3, Worley 2, Crockett 2, Terry 2.

Council;7;2;10;5;--;24

Rural Retreat;19;18;14;17;--;68

3-point goals: Council 4 (Breeding 2, Stevens, Bostic), Rural Retreat 4 (Hight 2, Smith, Miller).

 

