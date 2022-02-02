Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Priest scores 21 to lead Fleming girls past Northside

Deasia Priest scored 21 points Wednesday night as William Fleming pulled away for a 54-40 Blue Ridge District girls basketball victory over Northside.

Daniyah Battle added 15 points and Grace Dolue supplied 10 for the Colonels (7-9, 3-4).

Ariyanna Rigney hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Northside (6-12, 0-6), which scored 10 points in each quarter.

NORTHSIDE (6-12, 0-6)

Rigney 20, Adebiyi 8, Waller 5, Kidd 2, Martin 2 Bratton 1.

WILLIAM FLEMING (7-9, 3-4)

Priest 21, Battle 15, Dolue 10, Patterson 5, Hankins 3.

Northside;10;10;10;10;--;40

William Fleming;14;12;12;16;--;54

3-point goals: Northside 5 (Rigney 5), William Fleming 3 (Priest 3). JV: William Fleming won 52-14.

GIRLS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 40, Galax 17

GALAX (5-10, 3-6)

Leonard 10, Moroski 2, Sturgill 4, Edwards 1.

AUBURN (10-5, 8-0)

Lafon 2, Huffman 11, Martin 11, Terry 12, Rorrer 4.

Galax;2;7;5;3;--;17

Auburn;7;14;16;3;--;40

3-point goals: Auburn 2 (Martin, Terry). JV: Auburn won 28-24.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 58, Narrows 10

PARRY McCLUER (15-1, 7-0)

A.Grow 2, K.Grow 4, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 18, Roberts 3, Hamilton 8, Tyree 1, G.Henson 4, K.Claytor 6, S.Taylor 6.

HIGHLAND

Douglas 4, WilfOng 2, Good 2, Armstrong 2.

Parry McCluer;20;16;10;12;--;58

Highland;2;0;4;4;--;10

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (Hamilton).

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 54, Martinsville 29

FLOYD COUNTY (9-9)

K.Nichols 16, Hylton 12, Harman 9,, Snavely 7, Bond 5, S.Blevins 2, L.Blevins 2, C.Thompson 1.

MARTINSVILLE

Z.Moyer 9, F.Moyer 5, Valentine 4, Torrence 3, N.Moyer 2, Patterson 2, Hairston 2, Lowe 2.

Floyd County;21;12;10;11;--;54

Martinsville;3;10;9;7;--;29

3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (K.Nichols 3, Harman 1).

Notes: Destiny Harman had 5 steals and 4 assists. Kenzie Thompson had 5 assists.

Christiansburg 58, Abingdon 54

ABINGDON

Green 4, O'Quinn 2, Waters 6, Jennings 2, Seymore 22, Williams 18.

CHRISTIANSBURG (5-12)

Kane 6, Akers 13, Wilburn 16, Williams 2, Hoover 19, Harris 2.

Abingdon;6;19;9;20;--;54

Christiansburg;18;10;13;17;--;58

3-point goals: Abingdon 1 (Williams), Christiansburg 4 (Hoover 3, Akers).

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 63, Glenvar 61

FLOYD COUNTY (6-8, 1-3)

Agnew 16, Herrington 11, Cantrell 8, Bond 4, R.Swortzel 4, K.Swortzel 20.

GLENVAR (12-6, 3-4)

Alexander 6, Barber 22, Johnson 15, Bolling 9, Ford 4, Simmons 4.

Floyd County;10;14;15;24;--;63

Glenvar;11;13;16;21;--;61

3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Agnew 3, Herrington), Glenvar 4 (Alexander 2, Bolling 2).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Byrd 51 Staunton River 27

WILLIAM BYRD (7-11, 2-5)

Ruble 5, Marvin 9, Childress 6, Richardson 7, Hairston 3, Webb 2, Eads 6, Divers 13.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-19, 0-8)

Gibson 3, Borden 2, Steele 2, Overstreet 9, Whittaker 2, Brown 6, Chewning 3.

William Byrd;9;14;12;16;--;51

Staunton River;6;6;9;6;--;27

3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Marvin 3, Ruble), Staunton River 4 (Brown 2, Overstreet, Chewning).

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 52

CHILHOWIE (10-6, 4-1)

Martin 16, Nash 7, Blevins 18, Hall 6, Booth 19.

RURAL RETREAT (5-12, 0-5)

Smith 9, Hight 19, Musser 13, Smelser 5, Crockett 6.

Chilhowie;19;14;17;16;--;66

Rural Retreat;12;13;14;13;--;52

3-point goals: Chilhowie 8 (Blevins 4, Booth 3, Nash), Rural Retreat 5 (Hight 3, Smith, Smelser).

NONDISTRICT

Franklin County 66, Magna Vista 64

MAGNA VISTA (4-9)

Javin Hairston 24, Hall 16, Johnson 10, Martin 5, Carter 3, J.Hairston 2, Stockton 2, Millner 2.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-12)

Mullins 16, Foutz 15, Clark 9, Hering 7, Wright 6, McGhee 5, McHeimer 4, Holland 2, Kasey 2.

Magna Vista;19;13;18;14;-;64

Franklin County;15;13;20;18;--;66

3-point goals: Magna Vista 8 (Javin Hairston 4, Hall 4), Franklin County 4 (Foutz, Hering, McGhee, Mullins).

JV: Franklin County won 50-36.