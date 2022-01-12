 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Radford girls take Three Rivers opener over Floyd County

RADFORD -- Jada Dean and Laney Cline each scored 17 points to lead four Radford players in double figures as the Bobcats opened their Three Rivers District girls basketball schedule with a 70-53 victory over Floyd County.

Haley Whitt had 13 points for Radford while Hanah Whitt added 11.

Destiny Harman and Kiley Hylton scored 17 points apiece for Floyd, which was tied at halftime.

FLOYD COUNTY (3-5, 0-1)

Harman 17, C.Thompson 5, K.Thompson 5, Hamlin 2, K.Nichols 3, Blevins 2, Hylton 17, J.Nichols 2.

RADFORD (6-1, 1-0)

Dean 17, Conner 10, Newcome 2, Hanah Whitt 11, Haley Whitt 13, L.Cline 17.

Floyd County;15;12;13;13;--;53

Radford;13;14;20;23;--;70

3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (Harman 3), Radford 8 (Conner 3, Cline 3, Dean, Hanah Whitt).

BOYS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry 75, Christiansburg 57

CHRISTIANSBURG (5-9, 0-4)

Purcell 6, Myrthil 6, Evans 1, Gandee 5, Barnes 2, Johnson-Buchannon 2, McCrea 4, Taylor 31.

PATRICK HENRY (9-3, 5-1)

Faulkner 17, Calloway 6, Yarmah 16, Derey 16, Smith 3, F.Beasley 12, B.Beasley 3, Smiley 2.

Christiansburg;6;16;18;17;--;57

Patrick Henry;22;21;10;22;--;75

3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Gandee), Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 5, Derey 3, Yarmah 2, Smith, B.Beasley). JV: Patrick Henry won.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar 67, Alleghany 58

ALLEGHANY (7-3, 0-1)

Via 4, Leitch 12, Entsminger 2, Caldwell 5, Harden 6, Moore 2, Webb 9, Lowman 18.

GLENVAR (10-3, 1-1)

Alexander 15, Barber 16, Housh 9, Bolling 21, Veverka 2, McMahon 4.

Alleghany;7;14;13;24;--;58

Glenvar;24;5;20;18;--;67

3-point goals: Alleghany 11 (Lowman 6, Webb 3, Leitch 2), Glenvar 12 (Alexander 5, Bolling 5, Housh, Barber). JV: Alleghany won.

Note: Ty Bolling had career-high 21 points.

NONDISTRICT

Salem 47, Staunton River 41

SALEM (4-7)

Bayne 13, Green 12, Davidson 2, Yerton 4, Moyer 14, Coe 2.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-12)

Gibson 4, Eggleston 4, Steele 11, Bruns 2, Overstreet 8, Childress 8, Chewning 4

Salem;14;6;11;16;--;47

Staunton River;8;10;12;11;--;41

3-point goals: Salem 7 (Green 4, Moyer 2, Yerton).

Blacksburg 58, Auburn 42

BLACKSBURG (8-3)

Halsey 26, Bland 2, Davis 7, Walters 4, Appea 2, Joyce 17.

AUBURN (5-6)

Duncan 6, Wilson 7, E.Millirons 20, N.Millirons 5, Sparrer 2, Gill 2.

Blacksburg;21;16;10;11;--;58

Auburn;8;15;11;8;--;42

3-point goals: Blacksburg 8 (Halsey 4, Joyce 3, Davis), Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons). JV: Blacksburg won in OT.

GIRLS

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 63, Lord Botetourt 56

SALEM (7-4)

Scales 11, Bowen 4, Green 11, Bayne 16, E. Smith 3, M. Smith 10, Tolan 2, Adkins 6.

LORD BOTETOURT (10-2)

Spangler 13, Orange 19, Alfano 9, Morgan 6, Griffin 2, Wissemann 1, Huffard 6.

Salem;10;16;19;18;—;63

Lord Botetourt;15;17;13;11;—;56

3-point goals: Salem 8 (Bayne 4, M.Smith 2, E.Smith, Adkins), Lord Botetourt 8 (Orange 3, Alfano 3, Spangler 2). JV: Salem won.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery 52, Bath County 7

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (8-5, 4-0)

Boone 9, Gadd 9, Underwood 4, Shelor 4, Bower 4, Holloway 2, Bahnken 8, Felty 4, Bruce 8.

BATH COUNTY (0-14, 0-5)

Legg 4, Tingler 3.

Eastern Montgomery;16;13;19;4;—;52

Bath County;0;2;3;2;—;7

3-point goals- Eastern Montgomery 2 (Boone, Shelor).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 48, Giles 38

GALAX (4-7, 2-4)

S.Leonard 12, Hash 4, E.Edwards 2, King 6, Sturgill 16, P.Edwards 8.

GILES (1-8, 0-3)

Reed 10, Young 10, Blankenship 6, Lucas 8, Merrix 4.

Galax;4;16;14;14;--;48

Giles;6;12;10;10;--;38

3-point goals: none.

 

