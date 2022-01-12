Wednesday prep basketball roundup: Radford girls take Three Rivers opener over Floyd County

RADFORD -- Jada Dean and Laney Cline each scored 17 points to lead four Radford players in double figures as the Bobcats opened their Three Rivers District girls basketball schedule with a 70-53 victory over Floyd County.
Haley Whitt had 13 points for Radford while Hanah Whitt added 11.
Destiny Harman and Kiley Hylton scored 17 points apiece for Floyd, which was tied at halftime.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-5, 0-1)
Harman 17, C.Thompson 5, K.Thompson 5, Hamlin 2, K.Nichols 3, Blevins 2, Hylton 17, J.Nichols 2.
RADFORD (6-1, 1-0)
Dean 17, Conner 10, Newcome 2, Hanah Whitt 11, Haley Whitt 13, L.Cline 17.
Floyd County;15;12;13;13;--;53
Radford;13;14;20;23;--;70
3-point goals: Floyd County 3 (Harman 3), Radford 8 (Conner 3, Cline 3, Dean, Hanah Whitt).
People are also reading…
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 75, Christiansburg 57
CHRISTIANSBURG (5-9, 0-4)
Purcell 6, Myrthil 6, Evans 1, Gandee 5, Barnes 2, Johnson-Buchannon 2, McCrea 4, Taylor 31.
PATRICK HENRY (9-3, 5-1)
Faulkner 17, Calloway 6, Yarmah 16, Derey 16, Smith 3, F.Beasley 12, B.Beasley 3, Smiley 2.
Christiansburg;6;16;18;17;--;57
Patrick Henry;22;21;10;22;--;75
3-point goals: Christiansburg 1 (Gandee), Patrick Henry 12 (Faulkner 5, Derey 3, Yarmah 2, Smith, B.Beasley). JV: Patrick Henry won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 67, Alleghany 58
ALLEGHANY (7-3, 0-1)
Via 4, Leitch 12, Entsminger 2, Caldwell 5, Harden 6, Moore 2, Webb 9, Lowman 18.
GLENVAR (10-3, 1-1)
Alexander 15, Barber 16, Housh 9, Bolling 21, Veverka 2, McMahon 4.
Alleghany;7;14;13;24;--;58
Glenvar;24;5;20;18;--;67
3-point goals: Alleghany 11 (Lowman 6, Webb 3, Leitch 2), Glenvar 12 (Alexander 5, Bolling 5, Housh, Barber). JV: Alleghany won.
Note: Ty Bolling had career-high 21 points.
NONDISTRICT
Salem 47, Staunton River 41
SALEM (4-7)
Bayne 13, Green 12, Davidson 2, Yerton 4, Moyer 14, Coe 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-12)
Gibson 4, Eggleston 4, Steele 11, Bruns 2, Overstreet 8, Childress 8, Chewning 4
Salem;14;6;11;16;--;47
Staunton River;8;10;12;11;--;41
3-point goals: Salem 7 (Green 4, Moyer 2, Yerton).
Blacksburg 58, Auburn 42
BLACKSBURG (8-3)
Halsey 26, Bland 2, Davis 7, Walters 4, Appea 2, Joyce 17.
AUBURN (5-6)
Duncan 6, Wilson 7, E.Millirons 20, N.Millirons 5, Sparrer 2, Gill 2.
Blacksburg;21;16;10;11;--;58
Auburn;8;15;11;8;--;42
3-point goals: Blacksburg 8 (Halsey 4, Joyce 3, Davis), Auburn 4 (Duncan 2, E.Millirons, N.Millirons). JV: Blacksburg won in OT.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 63, Lord Botetourt 56
SALEM (7-4)
Scales 11, Bowen 4, Green 11, Bayne 16, E. Smith 3, M. Smith 10, Tolan 2, Adkins 6.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-2)
Spangler 13, Orange 19, Alfano 9, Morgan 6, Griffin 2, Wissemann 1, Huffard 6.
Salem;10;16;19;18;—;63
Lord Botetourt;15;17;13;11;—;56
3-point goals: Salem 8 (Bayne 4, M.Smith 2, E.Smith, Adkins), Lord Botetourt 8 (Orange 3, Alfano 3, Spangler 2). JV: Salem won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 52, Bath County 7
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (8-5, 4-0)
Boone 9, Gadd 9, Underwood 4, Shelor 4, Bower 4, Holloway 2, Bahnken 8, Felty 4, Bruce 8.
BATH COUNTY (0-14, 0-5)
Legg 4, Tingler 3.
Eastern Montgomery;16;13;19;4;—;52
Bath County;0;2;3;2;—;7
3-point goals- Eastern Montgomery 2 (Boone, Shelor).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 48, Giles 38
GALAX (4-7, 2-4)
S.Leonard 12, Hash 4, E.Edwards 2, King 6, Sturgill 16, P.Edwards 8.
GILES (1-8, 0-3)
Reed 10, Young 10, Blankenship 6, Lucas 8, Merrix 4.
Galax;4;16;14;14;--;48
Giles;6;12;10;10;--;38
3-point goals: none.