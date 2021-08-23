 Skip to main content
Week 1 high school football schedule
Week 1 high school football schedule

Salem defeats Lake Taylor in 2021 Class 4 state football championship

Less than four months ago, Salem won its 10th VHSL football championship with a 28-20 victory at Lake Taylor in the Division 4 final. The Spartans open at home Friday against Martinsburg (W.Va.).

 JASON HIRSCHFELD, Special to the Virginian-Pilot

FRIDAY

River Ridge District

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Nondistrict

North Cross at Nansemond-Suffolk, 6 p.m.

Bassett at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Heritage at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Blacksburg at Giles, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Dinwiddie, canceled

Person, N.C., at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Northside, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg, W.Va. at Salem, 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Carroll County, ppd., Oct. 15

Liberty at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Galax at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at James River, 7 p.m.

Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Radford, 7 p.m.

Gate City at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Narrows at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Covington, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Bland County, 7 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Holston, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Alleghany, N.C., 7 p.m.

Honaker at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Graham vs. Bluefield, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Nondistrict

Carroll County at Floyd County, noon

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Tags

