Week 1 high school football schedule

FRIDAY
River Ridge District
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Nondistrict
North Cross at Nansemond-Suffolk, 6 p.m.
Bassett at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Heritage at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Blacksburg at Giles, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Dinwiddie, canceled
Person, N.C., at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Northside, 7 p.m.
Martinsburg, W.Va. at Salem, 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Carroll County, ppd., Oct. 15
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Liberty at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Galax at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at James River, 7 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Radford, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Covington, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Bland County, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Holston, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Alleghany, N.C., 7 p.m.
Honaker at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Graham vs. Bluefield, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nondistrict
Carroll County at Floyd County, noon
