Week 1 high school football standings
Week 1 high school football standings

Hidden Valley’s Braxton Dunnings takes off on one of his two touchdown receptions during Friday night's 14-12 River Ridge District victory over Cave Spring.

 DON PETERSEN, Special to The Roanoke Times

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

;;W;L;W;L

;;Dist;;Overall

Staunton River;0;0;1;0

Lord Botetourt;0;0;0;1

Franklin County;0;0;0;1

Northside;0;0;0;1

William Byrd;0;0;0;1

William Fleming;0;0;0;1

Thursday games

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Friday games

Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Hidden Valley;1;0;1;0

Christiansburg;0;0;1;0

Blacksburg;0;0;0;1

Patrick Henry;0;0;0;1

Pulaski County;0;0;0;1

Salem;0;0;0;1

Cave Spring;0;1;0;1

Thursday games

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Tennessee High (Tenn.), 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Bassett;0;0;1;0

Halifax County;0;0;1;0

Tunstall;0;0;1;0

George Washington;0;0;0;0

Martinsville;0;0;0;0

Patrick County;0;0;0;0

Magna Vista;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Liberty Christian at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Chatham, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Brookville;0;0;1;0

E.C. Glass;0;0;1;0

Heritage;0;0;1;0

Liberty;0;0;1;0

Liberty Christian;0;0;1;0

Rustburg;0;0;1;0

Amherst County;0;0;0;0

Jefferson Forest;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Gretna at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Virginia High;1;0;1;0

Richlands;0;0;1;0

Graham;0;0;0;0

Marion;0;0;0;1

Tazewell;0;1;0;1

Friday games

Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.

Central-Wise at Marion, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Union, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Broadway;0;0;1;0

Rockbridge County;0;0;1;0

Turner Ashby;0;0;1;0

Spotswood;0;0;0;0

Harrisonburg;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Broadway at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

John Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie;0;0;1;0

Holston;0;0;1;0

Rural Retreat;0;0;1;0

PH-Glade Spring;0;0;0;0

Lebanon;0;0;0;1

Northwood;0;0;0;1

Thursday game

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Friday games

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Holston at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Northwood, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Bland County;0;0;1;0

Giles;0;0;1;0

Auburn;0;0;0;1

Fort Chiswell;0;0;0;1

Galax;0;0;0;1

George Wythe;0;0;0;1

Grayson County;0;0;0;1

Thursday games

Bland County at Narrows, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Friday games

Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Giles at Galax, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington;1;0;1;0

Narrows;0;0;1;0

Craig County;0;0;0;1

Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;1

Parry McCluer;0;0;0;1

Bath County;0;1;0;1

Thursday game

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Friday games

Covington at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Alleghany;0;0;1;0

Glenvar;0;0;1;0

Radford;0;0;1;0

Carroll County;0;0;0;0

Floyd County;0;0;0;1

James River;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m .

Glenvar at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday game

Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Hargrave Military;0;0;1;0

North Cross;0;0;1;0

Blue Ridge;0;0;0;0

Fishburne Military0;0;0;1

Friday games

Blue Ridge at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.

Fishburne Military at Virginia Spartans, 7 p.m.

Hargrave Military at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday games

Norfolk Christian at North Cross, 1 p.m.

 

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic;;;0;1

Friday game

Roanoke Catholic at Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 p.m.

