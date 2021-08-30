Week 1 high school football standings

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
;;W;L;W;L
;;Dist;;Overall
Staunton River;0;0;1;0
Lord Botetourt;0;0;0;1
Franklin County;0;0;0;1
Northside;0;0;0;1
William Byrd;0;0;0;1
William Fleming;0;0;0;1
Thursday games
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Friday games
Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley;1;0;1;0
Christiansburg;0;0;1;0
Blacksburg;0;0;0;1
Patrick Henry;0;0;0;1
Pulaski County;0;0;0;1
Salem;0;0;0;1
Cave Spring;0;1;0;1
Thursday games
Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Tennessee High (Tenn.), 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett;0;0;1;0
Halifax County;0;0;1;0
Tunstall;0;0;1;0
George Washington;0;0;0;0
Martinsville;0;0;0;0
Patrick County;0;0;0;0
Magna Vista;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Liberty Christian at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Chatham, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville;0;0;1;0
E.C. Glass;0;0;1;0
Heritage;0;0;1;0
Liberty;0;0;1;0
Liberty Christian;0;0;1;0
Rustburg;0;0;1;0
Amherst County;0;0;0;0
Jefferson Forest;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Brookville at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Gretna at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High;1;0;1;0
Richlands;0;0;1;0
Graham;0;0;0;0
Marion;0;0;0;1
Tazewell;0;1;0;1
Friday games
Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.
Central-Wise at Marion, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Union, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Broadway;0;0;1;0
Rockbridge County;0;0;1;0
Turner Ashby;0;0;1;0
Spotswood;0;0;0;0
Harrisonburg;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Broadway at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
John Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie;0;0;1;0
Holston;0;0;1;0
Rural Retreat;0;0;1;0
PH-Glade Spring;0;0;0;0
Lebanon;0;0;0;1
Northwood;0;0;0;1
Thursday game
Friday games
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Holston at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Northwood, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County;0;0;1;0
Giles;0;0;1;0
Auburn;0;0;0;1
Fort Chiswell;0;0;0;1
Galax;0;0;0;1
George Wythe;0;0;0;1
Grayson County;0;0;0;1
Thursday games
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Friday games
Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Giles at Galax, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington;1;0;1;0
Narrows;0;0;1;0
Craig County;0;0;0;1
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;1
Parry McCluer;0;0;0;1
Bath County;0;1;0;1
Thursday game
Friday games
Covington at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany;0;0;1;0
Glenvar;0;0;1;0
Radford;0;0;1;0
Carroll County;0;0;0;0
Floyd County;0;0;0;1
James River;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Saturday game
Radford at Gate City, 1 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Hargrave Military;0;0;1;0
North Cross;0;0;1;0
Blue Ridge;0;0;0;0
Fishburne Military0;0;0;1
Friday games
Blue Ridge at Nansemond-Suffolk, 7 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Virginia Spartans, 7 p.m.
Hargrave Military at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday games