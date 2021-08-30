Week 1 statewide high school football scores

WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES
Floyd Kellam 8, First Colonial 6
Salem-Virginia Beach 13, Landstown 0
Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0
Bassett 42, Franklin County 25
Thomas Dale 32, Cosby 0
James River-Midlothian 19, L.C. Bird 18
Norview 14, Grassfield 0
Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3
Western Branch 20, Churchland 14
Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 6
Osbourn Park 35, Charles Colgan 28
Freedom-Prince William 70, Brooke Point 26
Mountain View-Stafford 35, Forest Park 6
Battlefield 23, Potomac 12
Freedom-Loudoun 29, Loudoun Valley 26
Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24
Osbourn 56, Manassas Park 0
Unity Reed 20, Westfield 14
Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0
Meridian 37, Falls Church 7
Lake Braddock 23, Hayfield 0
Oakton 37, John R. Lewis 0
Justice 27, Thomas Edison 14
West Springfield 24, Mount Vernon 14
Fairfax 19, Wakefield 14
James Robinson 54, South Lakes 14
Centreville 35, Herndon 7
Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0
George Marshall 13, Washington-Liberty 0
Yorktown 19, Langley 14
West Potomac 30, McLean 0
Green Run 56, Tallwood 7
Indian River 26, Hickory 0
Menchville 32, Granby 7
Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13
Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14
Julius Chambers (N.C.) 24, Highland Springs 13
Douglas Freeman 17, Prince George 14
Mechanicsville 43, Deep Run 7
Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17
J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18
Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6
James Monroe 20, Stafford 14
Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7
Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6
Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0
Tuscarora 37, Riverside 0
Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15
Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12
King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6
Warhill 22, Warwick 6
Manor 46, Lakeland 43
Eastern View 38, Culpeper County 6
Atlee 17, Herndon 0
Louisa County 30, Huguenot 0
Heritage-Loudoun 28, Kettle Run 25
Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8
John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0
James Wood 34, Sherando 20
Brentsville 39, Liberty-Bealeton 13
Jefferson County (W.Va.) 55, Millbrook 23
Orange County 42, Courtland 35
Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14
Halifax County 42, Person (N.C.) 8
Giles 28, Blacksburg 21
Pulaski County 20, Northside 17
Martinsburg (W.Va.) 35, Salem 21
E.C. Glass 41, Lord Botetourt 30
Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9
Phoebus 56, Lake Taylor 6
Park View-South Hill 60, Bluestone 0
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7, Armstrong 0
Goochland 13, King William 6
Strasburg 14, Skyline 8
Clarke County 34, Warren County 6
Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
Liberty-Bedford 33, William Byrd 28
Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14
Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14
Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6
Staunton River 48, William Campbell 6
Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Tunstall 26, Dan River 14
Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12
Christiansburg 33, Floyd County 0
Bruton 32, Northampton 28
Portsmouth Christian 49, Arcadia 0
Rappahannock 41, Nandua 6
Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0
Central-Woodstock 49, Page County 15
Luray 62, Mountain View-Quicksburg 0
Alleghany 43, Roanoke Catholic 6
Glenvar 28, Galax 14
Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7
Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6
Central-Wise 49, Eastside 0
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Union 56, Lee 8
Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6
Chilhowie 27, Marion 22
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
Colonial Beach 26, King & Queen 24
Essex 33, Sussex Central 16
Northumberland 80, Lancaster 0
Central-Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13
Narrows 26, Auburn 0
Bland County 8, Craig County 0
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Alleghany (N.C.) 10, Grayson County 7
Covington 22, Bath County 0
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
Honaker 37, Lebanon 18
North Greene (Tenn.) 22, Castlewood 6
Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 36, Thomas Walker 14
Twin Springs 14, Northwood 6
Boys Latin (Md.) 21, Bishop Ireton 12
Catholic 32, Norfolk Christian 6
Fork Union Military 48, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7
Trinity Episcopal 27, Benedictine 13
Fredericksburg Christian 45, Virginia Spartans 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 21
Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 8
Kenston Forest 51, Lawrence Academy (N.C.) 14
St. Michael the Archangel 68, Fishburne Military 0
Southampton Academy 30, Broadwater Academy 22
PPD
Gar-Field at North Stafford, Monday
Hampton at Gloucester
Chancellor at Massaponax
Lafayette at King George
Varina at Hopewell
George Washington at Dinwiddie, Sept. 21
Petersburg at Booker T. Washington
William Monroe at Stuarts Draft, Monday
Patrick County at Carroll County, Oct. 15
East Rockingham at Spotswood
Mathews at Middlesex, Oct. 15
PH-Glade Spring at Grundy
Hurley at Rye Cove, Sept. 28