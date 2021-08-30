 Skip to main content
Week 1 statewide high school football scores
Week 1 statewide high school football scores

WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES

Floyd Kellam 8, First Colonial 6

Salem-Virginia Beach 13, Landstown 0

Ocean Lakes 27, Frank Cox 0

Bassett 42, Franklin County 25

Thomas Dale 32, Cosby 0

James River-Midlothian 19, L.C. Bird 18

Norview 14, Grassfield 0

Oscar Smith 49, Deep Creek 3

Western Branch 20, Churchland 14

Patriot 42, C.D. Hylton 6

Osbourn Park 35, Charles Colgan 28

Freedom-Prince William 70, Brooke Point 26

Mountain View-Stafford 35, Forest Park 6

Battlefield 23, Potomac 12

Freedom-Loudoun 29, Loudoun Valley 26

Woodgrove 27, John Champe 24

Osbourn 56, Manassas Park 0

Unity Reed 20, Westfield 14

Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0

Meridian 37, Falls Church 7

Lake Braddock 23, Hayfield 0

Oakton 37, John R. Lewis 0

Justice 27, Thomas Edison 14

West Springfield 24, Mount Vernon 14

Fairfax 19, Wakefield 14

James Robinson 54, South Lakes 14

Centreville 35, Herndon 7

Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0

George Marshall 13, Washington-Liberty 0

Yorktown 19, Langley 14

West Potomac 30, McLean 0

Green Run 56, Tallwood 7

Indian River 26, Hickory 0

Menchville 32, Granby 7

Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13

Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14

Julius Chambers (N.C.) 24, Highland Springs 13

Douglas Freeman 17, Prince George 14

Mechanicsville 43, Deep Run 7

Matoaca 31, Glen Allen 17

J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 33, William Fleming 18

Riverbend 27, Spotsylvania 6

James Monroe 20, Stafford 14

Albemarle 21, Harrisonburg 7

Broad Run 41, Briar Woods 6

Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0

Tuscarora 37, Riverside 0

Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 15

Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12

King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6

Warhill 22, Warwick 6

Manor 46, Lakeland 43

Eastern View 38, Culpeper County 6

Louisa County 30, Huguenot 0

Heritage-Loudoun 28, Kettle Run 25

Lightridge 34, Park View-Sterling 8

John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0

James Wood 34, Sherando 20

Brentsville 39, Liberty-Bealeton 13

Jefferson County (W.Va.) 55, Millbrook 23

Orange County 42, Courtland 35

Western Albemarle 40, Charlottesville 14

Halifax County 42, Person (N.C.) 8

Giles 28, Blacksburg 21

Pulaski County 20, Northside 17

Martinsburg (W.Va.) 35, Salem 21

E.C. Glass 41, Lord Botetourt 30

Gretna 12, Jefferson Forest 9

Phoebus 56, Lake Taylor 6

Park View-South Hill 60, Bluestone 0

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 7, Armstrong 0

Goochland 13, King William 6

Strasburg 14, Skyline 8

Clarke County 34, Warren County 6

Broadway 21, Fluvanna County 6

Rustburg 53, Monticello 13

Liberty-Bedford 33, William Byrd 28

Liberty Christian 60, Magna Vista 14

Turner Ashby 47, Fort Defiance 6

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 14

Rockbridge County 14, Parry McCluer 6

Staunton River 48, William Campbell 6

Abingdon 41, John Battle 0

Tunstall 26, Dan River 14

Hidden Valley 14, Cave Spring 12

Christiansburg 33, Floyd County 0

Bruton 32, Northampton 28

Portsmouth Christian 49, Arcadia 0

Rappahannock 41, Nandua 6

Chatham 48, Prince Edward County 0

Central-Woodstock 49, Page County 15

Luray 62, Mountain View-Quicksburg 0

Alleghany 43, Roanoke Catholic 6

Glenvar 28, Galax 14

Buffalo Gap 30, James River-Buchanan 7

Radford 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 6

Central-Wise 49, Eastside 0

Richlands 38, Gate City 13

Union 56, Lee 8

Ridgeview 41, J.I. Burton 6

Chilhowie 27, Marion 22

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14

Colonial Beach 26, King & Queen 24

Essex 33, Sussex Central 16

Northumberland 80, Lancaster 0

Central-Lunenburg 41, Altavista 13

Narrows 26, Auburn 0

Bland County 8, Craig County 0

Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7

Alleghany (N.C.) 10, Grayson County 7

Covington 22, Bath County 0

Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0

Honaker 37, Lebanon 18

North Greene (Tenn.) 22, Castlewood 6

Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 36, Thomas Walker 14

Twin Springs 14, Northwood 6

Boys Latin (Md.) 21, Bishop Ireton 12

Catholic 32, Norfolk Christian 6

Fork Union Military 48, St. Anne’s-Belfield 7

Trinity Episcopal 27, Benedictine 13

Fredericksburg Christian 45, Virginia Spartans 0

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Isle of Wight Academy 21

Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 8

Kenston Forest 51, Lawrence Academy (N.C.) 14

St. Michael the Archangel 68, Fishburne Military 0

Southampton Academy 30, Broadwater Academy 22

PPD

Gar-Field at North Stafford, Monday

Hampton at Gloucester

Chancellor at Massaponax

Lafayette at King George

Varina at Hopewell

George Washington at Dinwiddie, Sept. 21

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington

William Monroe at Stuarts Draft, Monday

Patrick County at Carroll County, Oct. 15

East Rockingham at Spotswood

Mathews at Middlesex, Oct. 15

PH-Glade Spring at Grundy

Hurley at Rye Cove, Sept. 28

