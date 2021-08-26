Week 1 Timesland football predictions: A somber start to fall season

The fast food joint down the street has closed its dining room again.

I guess that makes it official.

COVID-19 is back in business.

OK, there’s no sense trying to be flip about a subject that is not funny.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of a friend in this business, the son of another good friend, and several other good folks I once knew.

My mother lives in a nursing home. I hold my breath every day.

After going more than a year without being able to give her a hug, in-person visitation has again been suspended.

Temporarily, I hope.

High school football is not going to fix the world’s problems.

I’m not here to minimize its impact.

Participation in athletics and other extracurricular activities can be an important part of growing up.

Friday night football in the fall can be an important component of school spirit and community pride.