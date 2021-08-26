Week 1 Timesland football predictions: A somber start to fall season

The fast food joint down the street has closed its dining room again.
I guess that makes it official.
COVID-19 is back in business.
OK, there’s no sense trying to be flip about a subject that is not funny.
The coronavirus has claimed the lives of a friend in this business, the son of another good friend, and several other good folks I once knew.
My mother lives in a nursing home. I hold my breath every day.
After going more than a year without being able to give her a hug, in-person visitation has again been suspended.
Temporarily, I hope.
High school football is not going to fix the world’s problems.
I’m not here to minimize its impact.
Participation in athletics and other extracurricular activities can be an important part of growing up.
Friday night football in the fall can be an important component of school spirit and community pride.
High school football is back where it belongs even as games already are being postponed, and some schools are going back to remote learning because the virus is blowing up again.
Celebrate the return of fall football.
While it’s here.
HIDDEN VALLEY 27, Cave Spring 20. Is this season right-side up or upside down? Usually played in Week 11, now the south county showdown is up first.
SALEM 28, Martinsburg (W.Va.) 24. COVID prevented the Spartans from getting a chance to avenge the 49-14 loss to Martinsburg in Salem two years ago. Come early. The Red Sox are at home.
HERITAGE 28, William Fleming 26. Fleming is 3-13 overall in the series against Heritage, including playoff losses in 1990 and 2002.
BROOKVILLE 27, Patrick Henry 13. No matter what happens in the opener, Patrick Henry will have two weeks to prepare for its next game.
LORD BOTETOURT 35, E.C. Glass 14. Lord Botetourt takes a 21-game regular-season win streak to Lynchburg in the first matchup between the two schools. Kickoff is now 8 p.m.
NORTHSIDE 24, Pulaski County 21. Pulaski County coaching legend Joel Hicks’ final game was a loss at home to Northside in 2002.
WILLIAM BYRD 25, Liberty 20. This is the 30th game between the two schools but the first since 2004.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 21, Bassett 14. Franklin County has won 14 of the last 16 against Bassett. The Bengals still lead the overall series 20-19-1.
GLENVAR 27, Galax 20. COVID knocked this game off the schedule last year. This was the opener the previous nine seasons with Glenvar holding a 5-4 edge.
CHRISTIANSBURG 41, Floyd County 12. Which Timesland team will increase its win total the most from last season? Don’t bet against Christiansburg.
GILES 27, Blacksburg 14. Blacksburg leads the overall series 33-24-2. The Bruins have held Giles to 21 total points in winning the last three.
RADFORD 33, George Wythe 24. One casualty of the shortened season was the interruption of this series which had been played every year since 1999.
NARROWS 20, Auburn 10. Timesland’s youngest head coach, 23-year-old David Seabaugh, debuts against a Narrows team replacing 10 defensive starters.
RURAL RETREAT 35, Fort Chiswell 20. Spider Thompson returns for his second stint as Fort Chiswell’s coach against a Rural Retreat team looking for big things.
ALLEGHANY 39, Roanoke Catholic 7. Roanoke Catholic plays its first game in 21 months as the Celtics did not field a team last season.
NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK 36, North Cross 24. The Raiders have a long trip to Suffolk where they will find one of the state’s top players, senior running back George Pettaway.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 28, Parry McCluer 13. This rivalry returns to the schedule as Jack Baker makes his coaching debut at PM.
STAUNTON RIVER 22, William Campbell 6. The site of this game was switched this week from Campbell to Staunton River. The Golden Eagles will go to Naruna in 2022.
HOLSTON 19, Eastern Montgomery 14. Holston has a new coach, former Rural Retreat and Fort Chiswell head man Chris Akers.
COVINGTON 21, Bath County 14. The Cougars have won nine straight against Bath since a 27-12 Chargers victory in 2010.
BLAND COUNTY 31, Craig County 13. Craig did not have a varsity team last season. Bland didn’t field one in 2019. We’ll see.
JAMES RIVER 21, Buffalo Gap 14. What’s another hour after all the delays last season. This one kicks off at 8 p.m. because of the heat.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 43, Magna Vista 20. LCA appears to be the favorite to win the Seminole District after last year’s near miss in the state semis at Lord Botetourt.
JEFFERSON FOREST 30, Gretna 21. Cavaliers coach J.T. Crews makes his debut against a team JF has not played since 1989.
GRAYSON COUNTY 25, Alleghany (N.C.) 20. Thanks to North Carolina’s early start, Alleghany already has played one game, a 31-7 loss to Surry Central.
MARION 20, Chilhowie 10. Marion is looking for back-to-back wins over Chilhowie for just the second time in 18 years.
