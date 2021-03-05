 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 1 VHSL Football Rating Scale points
0 comments

Week 1 VHSL Football Rating Scale points

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

It's early and some teams haven't yet played a game.

But here they are, the first VHSL Rating Scale points of the 2020-21 season.

VHSL RATING SCALE

REGION 6A

(Top 4 in each region qualify)

t1. Franklin County (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

t1. Landstown (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

t1. Ocean Lakes (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

t1. Oscar Smith (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

t1. Thomas Dale (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

6. Western Branch (1-1)..........2.....41.....20.50

7. Grassbfield (0-1)..........1.....16.....16.00

t8. Cosby (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00

t8. James River-Midlothian (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00

t8. Floyd Kellam (0-1)..........1.....15.....=.....15.00

t8. Tallwood (0-1)..........1..........15.....15.00

REGION 5D

1. Albemarle (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00

2. Patrick Henry (2-0)..........2.....48.....24.00

3. Mountain View (1-1)..........2.....40..........20.00

4. Stafford (0-1)..........1.....16.....16.00

5. Brooke Point (0-2)..........2.....31.....15.50

6. North Stafford (0-1)..........1.....13.....13.00

t7. Harrisonburg (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t7. William Fleming (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

REGION 4D

t1. Amherst County (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.0

t1. Jefferson Forest (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.0

t1. Pulaski County (2-0)..........2.....44.....22.0

t1. Salem (2-0)..........2.....44.....22.00

5. Blacksburg (0-2)..........2.....26.....13.00

t6. E.C. Glass (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.00

t6. George Washington (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.00

8. Halifax County (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

REGION 3C

t1. Broadway (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Brookville (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Fluvanna County (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Heritage (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Rockbridge County (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Turner Ashby (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Wilson Memorial (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

8. Monticello (1-1)..........2.....33.16.50

9. Rustburg (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.0

10. Charlottesville (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50

t11. Fort Defiance (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Liberty (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Liberty Christian (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Spotswood (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Waynesboro (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Western Albemarle (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

REGION 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.00

t2. Abingdon (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t2. Carroll County (2-0)..........2.....40.....20.00

t2. William Byrd (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

5. Northside (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00

6. Hidden Valley (0-2)..........2.....26.....13.00

t7. Cave Spring (0-1)..........1.....12.....12.00

t8. Christiansburg (0-1)..........1.....12.....12.00

9. Bassett (0-1)..........1.....10..........10.00

10. Magna Vista (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00

t11. Staunton River (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t11. Tunstall (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

REGION 2C

t1. Appomattox County (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t1. Giles (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t1. James River (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

4. Floyd County (0-2)..........2.....17.....8.50

t5. Alleghany (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00

t5. Glenvar (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00

t5. Fort Chiswell (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00

t5. Nelson County (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00

t9. Chatham (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t9. Dan River (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t9. Gretna (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t9. Martinsville (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t9. Patrick County (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

t9. Radford (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

REGION 2D

t1. Central-Wise (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Marion (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t1. Virginia High (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00

t4. Graham (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t4. John Battle (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t4. Lebanon (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t4. Union (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

8. Ridgeview (1-1)..........2.....25.....12.50

9. Gate City (0-2)..........2.....16.....8.00

t10. Lee (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00

t10. Richlands (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00

t10. Tazewell (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00

REGION 1C

t1. Auburn (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t1. Grayson County (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t3. Galax (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00

t3. Narrows (2-0)..........2.....32.....16.00

5. Eastern Montgomery (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50

t6. Bath County (0-1)..........1.....6.....6.00

t6. Parry McCluer (0-1)..........1.....6.....6.00

t8. Bland County (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

t8. Covington (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

10. George Wythe (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

REGION 1D

t1. Eastside (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00

t1. Rural Retreat (1-0)..........1.....18.00

t3. Castlewood (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00

t3. Twin Valley (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00

t5. Chilhowie (1-1)..........1.....23.....11.50

t5. Grundy (1-1)..........1.....23.....11.50

t7. Holston (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50

t7. Hurley (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50

9. Honaker (0-2)..........2.....12.....6.00

t10. J.I. Burton (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

t10. Northwood (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

t10. PH-Glade Spring (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

t10. Rye Cove (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

t10. Thomas Walker (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00

15. PH-Glade Spring (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert