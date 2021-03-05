Week 1 VHSL Football Rating Scale points

It's early and some teams haven't yet played a game.
But here they are, the first VHSL Rating Scale points of the 2020-21 season.
VHSL RATING SCALE
REGION 6A
(Top 4 in each region qualify)
t1. Franklin County (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
t1. Landstown (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
t1. Ocean Lakes (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
t1. Oscar Smith (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
t1. Thomas Dale (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
6. Western Branch (1-1)..........2.....41.....20.50
7. Grassbfield (0-1)..........1.....16.....16.00
t8. Cosby (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00
t8. James River-Midlothian (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00
t8. Floyd Kellam (0-1)..........1.....15.....=.....15.00
t8. Tallwood (0-1)..........1..........15.....15.00
REGION 5D
1. Albemarle (1-0)..........1.....26.....26.00
2. Patrick Henry (2-0)..........2.....48.....24.00
3. Mountain View (1-1)..........2.....40..........20.00
4. Stafford (0-1)..........1.....16.....16.00
5. Brooke Point (0-2)..........2.....31.....15.50
6. North Stafford (0-1)..........1.....13.....13.00
t7. Harrisonburg (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t7. William Fleming (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
REGION 4D
t1. Amherst County (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.0
t1. Jefferson Forest (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.0
t1. Pulaski County (2-0)..........2.....44.....22.0
t1. Salem (2-0)..........2.....44.....22.00
5. Blacksburg (0-2)..........2.....26.....13.00
t6. E.C. Glass (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.00
t6. George Washington (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.00
8. Halifax County (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
REGION 3C
t1. Broadway (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Brookville (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Fluvanna County (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Heritage (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Rockbridge County (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Turner Ashby (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Wilson Memorial (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
8. Monticello (1-1)..........2.....33.16.50
9. Rustburg (0-1)..........1.....11.....11.0
10. Charlottesville (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50
t11. Fort Defiance (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Liberty (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Liberty Christian (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Spotswood (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Waynesboro (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Western Albemarle (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
REGION 3D
1. Lord Botetourt (1-0)..........1.....22.....22.00
t2. Abingdon (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t2. Carroll County (2-0)..........2.....40.....20.00
t2. William Byrd (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
5. Northside (0-1)..........1.....15.....15.00
6. Hidden Valley (0-2)..........2.....26.....13.00
t7. Cave Spring (0-1)..........1.....12.....12.00
t8. Christiansburg (0-1)..........1.....12.....12.00
9. Bassett (0-1)..........1.....10..........10.00
10. Magna Vista (0-1)..........1.....9.....9.00
t11. Staunton River (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t11. Tunstall (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
REGION 2C
t1. Appomattox County (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t1. Giles (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t1. James River (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
4. Floyd County (0-2)..........2.....17.....8.50
t5. Alleghany (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00
t5. Glenvar (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00
t5. Fort Chiswell (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00
t5. Nelson County (0-1)..........1.....7.....7.00
t9. Chatham (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t9. Dan River (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t9. Gretna (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t9. Martinsville (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t9. Patrick County (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
t9. Radford (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
REGION 2D
t1. Central-Wise (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Marion (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t1. Virginia High (1-0)..........1.....20.....20.00
t4. Graham (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t4. John Battle (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t4. Lebanon (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t4. Union (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
8. Ridgeview (1-1)..........2.....25.....12.50
9. Gate City (0-2)..........2.....16.....8.00
t10. Lee (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00
t10. Richlands (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00
t10. Tazewell (0-1).....1.....7.....7.00
REGION 1C
t1. Auburn (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t1. Grayson County (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t3. Galax (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00
t3. Narrows (2-0)..........2.....32.....16.00
5. Eastern Montgomery (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50
t6. Bath County (0-1)..........1.....6.....6.00
t6. Parry McCluer (0-1)..........1.....6.....6.00
t8. Bland County (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
t8. Covington (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
10. George Wythe (0-0)..........0.....0.....0.00
REGION 1D
t1. Eastside (1-0)..........1.....18.....18.00
t1. Rural Retreat (1-0)..........1.....18.00
t3. Castlewood (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00
t3. Twin Valley (1-0)..........1.....16.....16.00
t5. Chilhowie (1-1)..........1.....23.....11.50
t5. Grundy (1-1)..........1.....23.....11.50
t7. Holston (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50
t7. Hurley (1-1)..........2.....21.....10.50
9. Honaker (0-2)..........2.....12.....6.00
t10. J.I. Burton (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
t10. Northwood (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
t10. PH-Glade Spring (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
t10. Rye Cove (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
t10. Thomas Walker (0-1)..........1.....5.....5.00
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.